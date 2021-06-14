Best Dinnerware Storage Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though you may not break it out very often, it is always important to have proper dinnerware for those fancy occasions. Whether you’re waiting for certain times of year or the day the Pope comes for dinner, this is not meant to be eaten on all the time. That also means that it shouldn’t be stored with the rest of your dishes, Tupperware, bowls, and other eating utensils. This could be China or porcelain and it needs to be protected. With a proper dinnerware storage set, you’ll ensure that your fancy dishes will be ready to use when the time comes. If it’s a time of year where you tend to have more get-togethers than usual, having your dinnerware properly stored makes for one less thing you need to worry about. If you have an exclusive dinnerware set, we suggest checking out any of the five storage sets we’ve highlighted below. So when the Pope does stop by unannounced, you’ll be ready.

Store all of your items

If you have a full set of dishware for a four course meal that is too fancy for everyday use, you’re going to want a big storage set to keep it locked away. With the Woffit Complete Dinnerware Storage Set, you’ll be getting more than enough bins to protect your precious glassware. You’ll get a 12″ dinner plate case for up to 12 dinner plates, a 10″ salad plate case for up to 12 salad plates, an 8.5″ dessert plate case for up to 12 dessert plates, a 7″ saucer plate case for up to 12 saucers, a coffee cup case for up to 12 coffee cups, and a wine cup case for up to 12 wine cups. This also comes with 48 felt dividers to prevent cracks and scratches and content label inserts to help you quickly identify what is in each case. This entire set is made from thick non-woven fabric and the sturdy sides offer a stronger and safer method to storage. The zippers are guaranteed to glide smoothly each and every time. This set also keeps dust off of your dinnerware and makes for a terrific bridal, wedding, and housewarming gift.

Made from thick, non-woven fabric

Cases for dinner, salad, saucer, and dessert plates

Made for a bridal, wedding, and housewarming gifts

For those who just have a few plates

For those of us who may not have a full dinnerware set, you can opt for the Richards Homewares 6 Piece Tabletop Quilted Vinyl Dinnerware Storage Set. This is made from sturdy vinyl construction, so the entire set is built to last for a long time. You want a long-lasting set to protect what you hope will be long-lasting dishes. You can load the dishes into the top of the storage, making it simpler to access. The zipper won’t have to be corrected by you, as it is self-correcting. It will glide smoothly and not catch. This will hold enough dishes to serve 12 people, so you can definitely fill these up. It comes in an elegant white. You’ll receive a platter case that measures 1″H x 18″W x 12″D, a saucer plate case that measures 7″in diameter, a dessert plate case that’s 8″ in diameter, a salad plate case that’s 9.5″ in diameter, a dinner plate case that’s 12″ in diameter, and a cup chest that measures 4″H x 13.5″W x 11.5″D. There’s even room for your cutlery in the China savers.

Enough dishes for 12 people

Load the dishes into the top of the storage

Room for your cutlery in the China savers

Move it from storage to the table

Carrying dinnerware storage can be difficult, especially if you’re loading up multiple bowls or plates of China. For an easier time, you should get the Household Essentials Natural 532 Dinnerware Box with Lid and Handles. You’ll have to buy either the bundle or each unit separately, depending on what you need. We’ve focused on the dinner plate box, which can hold up to 12 dinner plates. It has durable, hard-sided construction with a clear window in the front, so you can see what is inside. The lid is removable, making it easier to put the China in. Each one has a leather handle that is sturdy and simple to carry, so you don’t have to struggle putting these away or taking them out. The felt protectors inside offer added protection against chips and cracks. This dinner plate box holds plates up to 8″ in diameter and measures 8″H x 9″W x 9″D.

Durable, hard-sided construction

Removable lid

Felt protectors inside

Put them together

The storageLAB China Storage Set protects your dishes, cups, and mugs. The soft padding, sturdy bottoms, and felt dividers will have your dinnerware working well. This keeps them away from dust and keeps them protected. You’ll get 11 3/4″ dinner plate storage, 10″ salad plate storage, 8 1/2″ dessert plate storage, and 7″ saucer plate storage. Each one holds 12 plates and you can stack them on top of one another to make storage simpler. The cups and mugs storage can hold 12 of them as well.

Plenty of plate and cup storage options

Hard shelled and stackable

Keeps them away from dust

Produce some pop

For those looking for a burst of color, there’s the LAMINET 6 Piece Quilted Dinnerware Storage Starter Set. This comes in grey, black, white, or a vibrant red to liven up your storage. This six-piece set will house a complete service set for 12 and includes 44 foam dividers. The outside is made from sturdy vinyl construction. The platter protector case is easy to store in your home.

Four color options

Complete service set for 12

44 foam dividers