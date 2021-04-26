If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Accessorizing your home can mean a lot of different things. It can mean you’re getting a new couch. It can mean you’re framing and hanging family photos in your hallway. It can even be something small like adding a new trash can to your bathroom. The possibilities are endless and nobody will have the exact same taste as another person. When it comes to light fixtures, a chandelier in the foyer or the dining room is often a huge hit. Some homes don’t have overhead lighting in certain rooms while others have multiple light fixtures all around. A piece of equipment that can change your lighting is a dimmer switch. This will allow you to set the right amount of light for whatever mood the room needs to be at. Having dinner in the dining room and want it to feel more intimate? Dim the lights for a more romantic feel. Turn it on fully if you’re celebrating a birthday party. We’ve handpicked some of the best dimmer switches on the market, so you can accessorize your house with the amount of light in each room. Let’s take a look.

Control your lights from wherever you are

Nowadays, you want to be able to handle your electronics from anywhere. With the Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch by TP-Link, you can control them from your smartphone. This is also voice controlled, as it works with Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Cortana, and Google Assistant supported devices. You can tailor it to your preferences, so you can it can fade on with a click of the switch or you can set a double click to make it gently fade off. You can even schedule the lights to dim at certain hours. Automatically turn your lights on and off by setting it with the Kasa app. This requires a neutral wire and works in a single pole setup only.

Key Features:

Control the dimming from the Kasa app

Can also be voice controlled through Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Cortana or Google Assistant

Tailor it to your preferences

Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch HS220, Single Pole, Needs Neutral Wire, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Light Switch Work… List Price:$25.99 Price:$18.99 You Save:$7.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make your dimmer work with all bulbs

Image source: Lutron/Amazon

Whether you have LED, halogen, or incandescent light bulbs, the Lutron Ariadni/Toggler LED+ Dimmer will be able to control them. This is for use with up to 150 Watts of dimmable LEDs and up to 600 Watts for incandescent or halogen bulbs. This can be used in a single pole or three-way applications. This can return to a preset level, along with the slider dims and brightens. Coordinating wall plates are sold separately.

Key Features:

Works with incandescent, halogen, or LED bulbs

Can be used in a single pole or three-way applications

Slider dims and brightens

Lutron Ariadni/Toggler LED+ Dimmer | 150-Watt, Single-Pole/3-Way | AYCL-153P-WH | White List Price:$29.00 Price:$22.71 You Save:$6.29 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Set your bedroom and bathroom with a dimmer

With the help of the Maxxima 3-Way/Single Pole Dimmer Electrical Light Switch, you’ll be able to set up a dimmer in two of the rooms in your home. This has vertical slide control, so it’s easy to see what level you have your lights at. This has a max of 600W for the incandescent bulb and 150W max for LED bulbs. There is a trim dial underneath the cover plate that allows for sensitivity adjustment upon installation. This will help achieve compatibility with LED lamps. This two-pack includes two wall plates and all the mounting screws that you’ll need. This is UL-approved and comes backed with a one-year warranty.

Key Features:

Has vertical slide control

Works with a max 600W incandescent bulb and 150W max for LED bulbs

Helps achieve compatibility with LED lamps with a trim dial underneath the cover plate

Maxxima 3-Way/Single Pole Dimmer Electrical Light Switch 600 Watt max, LED Compatible, Wall Pla… Price:$21.99 ($11.00 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Outfit your whole house with the ability to dim

Dimmers for every room in your house is a possibility when you pick up the Cloudy Bay 3-Way/Single Pole Dimmer Electrical Light Switch 10-Pack. This comes with 10 wall covers and mounting screws for installing them. These are 3-way and single pole compatible slide dimmers that can be maxed out at 60Hz. The trim dial below the cover plate allows for sensitivity adjustment upon installation to achieve compatibility with LED lamps. This will work with incandescent, halogen, and LED bulbs.

Key Features:

Comes with 10 wall covers and mounting screws

Compatible slide dimmers that can be maxed out at 60Hz

Trim dial below the cover plate allows for sensitivity adjustment

[10 Pack] Cloudy Bay 3-Way/Single Pole Dimmer Electrical Light Switch for 150W LED/CFL, 600W In… Price:$85.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get the illumination you want without denting your wallet

Deliver the dimming capabilities by sliding the Leviton R62-06674-P0W Sure Decora Electro Mechanical Preset Universal Slide Dimmer to your preferred light. You can pick between many different sizes of packs, allowing you to outfit your home or just one room. This is a cost-efficient option that works with multiple bulb choices. The integrated linear full range slide control helps with easy and precise operation. It’s backward compatible for incandescent lamps. This also has CFL mode for dimmable CFLs.

Key Features:

Many different sizes of packs

Cost-efficient option

Integrated linear full range slide control

Leviton 6674-P0W SureSlide Universal 150-Watt LED and CFL/600-Watt Incandescent Dimmer, White List Price:$25.99 Price:$17.23 You Save:$8.76 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now