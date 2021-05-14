If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A cluttered desk can usher in a whole new wave of anxiety — and understandably so. For those who prefer to keep their work or at-home work setup clean and tidy, it’s important to maintain some semblance of desk organization. Otherwise, it’s pretty easy for things — and by things, we mean, clutter — to spiral out of control. One of the best ways to keep your desk neat for any sort of project that comes your way is by utilizing a simple desk organizer to mitigate the mess. These simple, yet effective devices can house anything from your pens to your work tablet to traditional paper fillings. In short, if it’s on your desk, you can find a new home for it with the right desk organizer. So we’ll go through some of the best organization options we found on the web, and you can decide which one — or ones — work best for your setup.

From an overall storage and organization standpoint, the SimpleHouseware Mesh Desk Organizer with Sliding Drawer, Double Tray and 5 Upright Sections is the way to go. It’s made with a space-saving, yet stylish design that can hold any of your basic office supplies and more. It features shelves for your folders, files, and reading materials, along with a three-section drawer that’s perfect for pens, pencils, markers, scissors, etc. The middle shelf can also house notepads, notebooks, and smaller books, as well as any other miscellaneous office supplies you can think of. For something that essentially organizers your items into distinct tiers, this is certainly a home run.

Space-saving yet stylish design

Distinct tiers

Houses all kinds of equipment

For something that’s a little bigger and made with a high-grade material that’s encompassed in PU leather and works well in any sort of work setup, the KINGFOM PU Leather Desk Organizer is a no-brainer. It’s super durable and made with a unique combination of high quality PU leather and MDF structure, while both the interior and bottom of the device are made of soft flannel. This desk organizer comes in a variety of different colors and styles, ranging from pink, to green, to marble, and more, and it’s quite capable of instantly removing any unwanted clutter from your desk, period.

Made from PU leather and MDF structure

Comes in a variety of colors and styles

Remove unwanted clutter

This Jerry & Maggie – Desktop Organizer Office Storage Rack Adjustable Wood Display Shelf is a versatile and aesthetically-pleasing way to amplify your work setup in both form and function. In terms of wooden desk organizers, it’s most certainly the cream of the crop, thanks to its non-toxic, sturdy wood construction. Again, it’s also quite versatile, as this organization tool is fully adjustable, which allows you to adjust and rotate the shelves based on how you see fit. It’s perfect for any flat surface, and it comes in five units, in total, so you can easily transport it or transform it to best fit your current work setup. All in all, it’s stylish, lightweight, and an all-around perfect way to organize the things on your desk.

Perfect for a flat surface

Non-toxic and sturdy construction

Stylish and lightweight

While the Mindspace Office Desk Organizer comes complete with six sections and a drawer, it’s still super compact in its own right. Featuring space-saving dimensions of 8.7″W x 5.5″D x 5″H , this desk organizer is still capable of holding most of, if not all of your office supplies and materials, thanks to six different compartments with well-thought-out dimensions. It’s easy to access and use, while the organizer’s drawer smoothly slides out to provide you with a surprisingly vast amount of additional storage. So if you’re looking for something that won’t take up much space on your desk in addition to saving precious space, in general, by housing all of your items, this is certainly the way to go.

8.7″ x 5.5″ x 5″

Easy to access

Surprisingly vast amount of additional storage

Although the aforementioned options aren’t necessarily considered “pricey,” if you’re looking for something a bit more wallet-friendly, look no further than the DecoBros Desk Supplies Organizer Caddy. It features a mesh oval pencil cup in addition to five differentiated compartments for different types of writing supplies. So if you like to separate your pens from your pencils, your pencils from your markers and so forth and so on, this is a great way to do so. It also comes with two additional shallow compartments for holding clips or other small supplies and a drawer made for sticky notes, although you can get a little more creative in that regard. Either way, considering the price, quality, and overall function, this is a great value option for anyone.

Comes with two additional shallow compartments

Separate your pens from pencils

Five differentiated compartments

