Best Dental Pick

How many times has the dental hygienist told you, “You need to floss more.” For many of us, that happens every time you visit the dentist. Take the preparation into your own hands and keep the scraping and poking during your visit to a minimum with any of these dental picks. While many people think their toothbrush is doing a good job of reducing plaque build-up, it’s never enough. Using floss regularly and brushing your teeth twice a day is a great start, but a dental pick will help you get the hard-to-reach areas of your mouth. Take a look at the highlighted choices below and don’t dread your next dentist visit.

Deal with the tartar

You’ve seen this type of tool each time you’re at the dentist’s office and the Double-Ended Tartar Scraping Tool from Utopia Care is perfect for at-home use. It is made with 100% stainless steel that won’t rust or tarnish. It has hook scrapers on either end to help get between your teeth and near the gums to remove tartar and plaque. It is a long tool with a wide reach and won’t damage tooth enamel. You can wipe the plaque on a tissue until there’s no more left on the blade and you can clean the blades with hydrogen peroxide.

Key Features:

Long tool with a wide reach

Wipe the plaque on a tissue

Made with 100% stainless steel

Use all of this to keep your smile

Giving you four different instruments to use at home, the Dental Duty Professional Dental Hygiene Kit has you and your teeth covered. This kit includes a tartar scraper, a dental scaler, a dental tooth pick, and a dental mirror. The mirror won’t fog up in your mouth, allowing you to see exactly what you’re doing. The dental scaler and pick helps you remove any bits of food left in your teeth or gums. These tools will help you remove plaque and stains and keep your teeth looking and feeling fresh. They are made from surgical-grade stainless steel.

Key Features:

Tartar scraper, dental scaler, tooth pick, and dental mirror

Helps remove plaque and stains

Made from surgical-grade stainless steel

Use them quickly

To make sure you get the plaque between your teeth, a floss pick is what you need. Oral-B Glide Floss Pick is shred resistant and remains strong during its entire use. It has a patented tension control design, allowing it to slide easily between your teeth. If you squeeze it, it tightens the floss and releasing it lets the floss cover more area. It is easily rinseable, so you can use one for your whole mouth. Plus, the back side is a pick that you can use along the gum line. They come in a pack of 30 to cover you for a while.

Key Features:

Patented tension control design

Easily rinseable

Come in a pack of 30

Be gentle

If you have sensitive teeth, you should consider the GUM Soft Picks. These are gentle plaque removers that have soft and flexible bristles. You can massage your gums, dislodge food, and scrape away plaque with these. The curved design enables the picks to reach any area of the mouth. Back teeth and difficult areas are no match. The longer handle provides an improved grip and gives more comfort and control. The tapered tip is ideal for cleaning between smaller and wider spaces. It is recommended by dentists and dental hygienists. These come in numerous pack sizes.

Key Features:

Longer handle provides an improved grip

Curved design

Massages your gums

Bring them with you

The Langsum Professional Dental Tools are easy to carry. This dental pick oral care kit can help you pinpoint the spots of worry in your mouth and get any plaque or buildup off of them. You’ll get a tartar scraper and a dental probe along with a carrying case. You can remove foul mouth odors and keep your teeth clean and refreshed. These are made from high quality stainless steel, so they won’t rust over time, even if they get wet. You’ll be able to dig and scrape away tartar and plaque in between gums and teeth.

Key Features:

Tartar scraper and dental probe

Come with a carrying case

Pinpoint worry spots