Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: July 4th sales, free Amazon credit, $15 Blink cam, more

HomeDealsBest
Maren Estrada
July 2nd, 2022 at 7:59 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Sunday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

July 4th sales are in full swing right now and there are so many incredible deals to be found. Plus, Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner. You can save on practically anything you want, but I’m going to show you 10 particularly impressive deals that you can’t miss on July 2, 2022.

Up first is FREE MONEY in the form of Amazon credit!

Amazon is running a first-of-it’s-kind Stampcard promotion that gets Prime members a $10 Amazon credit for free. On top of that, there’s another great deal that gets first-time reloaders a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 or more to your account with Amazon Reload.

You can learn more about both offers in our roundup of Amazon gift card deals.

Other top deals today include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, Blink Mini home security cameras for $15 each when you buy a 2-pack, and $50 off Apple AirPods Pro.

And all that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

Saturday’s 10 best deals

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.98 You Save:$49.02 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amazon Stampcard Promotion: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price:Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… List Price:$64.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$35.00 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Blink Mini (2-pack) – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, for Gelato, Mix-ins, Milkshakes, Sorbet, Smoothie Bowls & M… List Price:$229.99 Price:$199.89 You Save:$30.10 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs, Cats - The Ultimate Dog Brush for Shedding Hair,… List Price:$29.99 Price:$15.49 You Save:$14.50 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04 Price:$24.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal - Charco… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission PELONIS 40''Oscillating Tower Fan | Remote Control |Quiet Stand Up Fan | 3 Speed Settings | 3 M… List Price:$69.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$20.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars collectively on tens of thousands of popular products, and is the authority on daily deals coverage.

More Deals

Latest News