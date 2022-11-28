If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

It’s true that many of the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals out there are basically the same as Black Friday. But there’s one main difference between today’s big sale and last week’s blowout. If you miss the best deals today, you’re out of luck because most of them are around for one day only. And that includes cheap Cyber Monday deals under $25.

Yes, you’ll be able to score great Cyber Week deals all week long. But everyone knows that Cyber Week sales are never quite as impressive as the deals you’ll find on Cyber Monday. With that in mind, we rounded up all the best bargains you’ll find today that cost $25 or less.

Before we get to these cheap Cyber Monday deals, many of you are likely wondering which sales are the most popular among our readers.

The #1 sale is definitely the batch of bargains that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon. There are tons of gift card deals that include free money in the form of bonus Amazon credit.

Also, there are a few best-sellers on the list that we see every year. Popular Cyber Monday 2022 deals include Apple AirPods Pro, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and Amazon’s beloved Echo Dot, which is only $14.99 right now. Also, Amazon smart TVs are flying off the shelves this week. That’s no surprise since they’re up to 70% off!

But what about deals that are available specifically for savvy bargain hunters on a budget?

We’re going to show you some of the best Cyber Monday deals under $25. They make great gifts, so you can wrap up your Christmas and Chanukah shopping right here and now.

Don’t miss these epic gift card deals

The very best Cyber Monday deals under $25 are Cyber Monday gift card deals that get you free money from Amazon. Most of them require you to spend either $50, $75, or $100 to get bonus credit. Obviously, all those sums are more than $25.

So why are we including these deals, you ask? It’s simple: if you send these eGift cards to your own email address, you’re actually not spending a dime! Instead, you’ll use the money later at stores you shop at anyway, and you’ll get free Amazon credit in the process.

Read all about these awesome deals in our guide on Cyber Monday gift card deals. And we’ll show you some of the best offers here.

Amazon is offering free bonus credit when you purchase some of the site’s most popular gift cards. The includes Apple gift cards, Taco Bell gift cards, Uber gift cards, and plenty more.

And here’s the best part: the deals all cover eGift cards. That means you can enter your own email address as the recipient, and you’ll end up getting the bonus credits for free!

Here are some of the hottest gift card deals you’ll find for Cyber Monday 2022:

If you see deals from any brands you patronize, you’d have to be nuts not to take advantage of these offers.

be sure to scroll through our guide on Cyber Monday gift card deals to see all the offers that are available this year. Also, check out our roundup on Amazon gift card deals to see even more awesome deals that you can take advantage of right now.

Cyber Monday Amazon device deals under $25

Many of the most popular deals of Cyber Monday each year are on Amazon devices. And Fire TV devices are somewhere near the top of the list. In 2022, there are three different Cyber Monday Fire TV Stick deals under $25.

First, the Fire TV Stick 4K at $24.99, which matches the lowest price ever. Or, if you don’t care about 4K or HDR, the mid-range Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $19.99.

On top of those, the cheapest model on sale right now is the Fire TV Stick Lite. The newest model is down to just $14.99 right now for Cyber Monday.

Moving on, Echo speakers are also super popular each year on Cyber Monday. This year, there are a bunch of Cyber Monday Echo deals under $25.

The 3rd-generation Echo Dot is down to just $14.99 right now. That means it’s a great time to stock up on a bunch of them. Or, you can get an Echo Dot 3 bundled with 6 months of Amazon music unlimited for just $9.98.

That means your cost for the Echo Dot is only $0.99!

On top of that, you can snag an Echo Dot with a free Amazon Smart Plug instead for the same price of $14.99.

The Amazon Smart Plug costs $25 on its own. Plus, it has more than 428,000 5-star reviews, which is totally insane. Together with the $39.99 Echo Dot, this bundle is a $65 value that you’re getting for $17.99.

Plus, the Echo Dot 5th-Gen is on sale for the first time ever. It’s 50% off, so you can snag one for just $24.99.

Speaking of Echo devices, let’s not forget how crazy it is that the $50 Echo Auto is down to just $14.99. That’s an incredible bargain.

Plus, you can add 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimted to your Echo Auto for free!

Also, the awesome Echo Glow smart lamp with Alexa is on sale for $16.99.

And let’s not forget about wildly popular Blink home security cameras. Head over to Amazon right now and you can snag two Blink Mini cameras for $29.99.

That’s not under $25 if you look at the total cost, of course. But it is under $25 if you consider that you’re getting two Blink Mini cameras for just $15 each!

Last but not least, the $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale for $12.99.

That might seem like a lot for a smart plug, but no model features better integration with Alexa. After all, there’s a reason the Amazon Smart Plug has a staggering 428,000 5-star reviews.

All of these Amazon device deals are great, and they’re all scheduled to end just before midnight on Cyber Monday, November 28.

More Cyber Monday deals under $25

LifeStraw products are best-sellers every single year during Cyber Monday. And right now you can score a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for just $12.74.

Or, upgrade to the newer LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle for $16.91. That’s a new all-time low price by a huge margin.

Next up, we have the myQ smart garage door opener.

This awesome gadget lets you control your garage with your smartphone or voice, thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant integration. And for Cyber Monday 2022, it’s down to an all-time low of just $16.98.

Another great smart home sale covers TP-Link’s Kasa devices. My favorite offers include Kasa mini smart plugs and Kasa smart light bulbs.

Also, the #1 best-selling smart plugs on Amazon right now are on sale at the lowest price of 2022!

Hurry and you can pick up a 4-pack of Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support with a big discount.

