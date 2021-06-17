Best Cotton Rope Basket for Additional Home Storage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everybody loves the feeling of cuddling under a blanket on the couch when it’s a bit cold out. Feeling warm and covered just brings an overwhelming sense of home. It’s the first thing some people do when they get home from work, after changing out of their work clothes of course. But not all blankets and pillows can easily be stored on your couch. Rather than just folding them and placing them on the floor next to the couch, you need somewhere to keep them so they won’t get dirty. A cotton rope basket has proven to be a perfect accompaniment to your family room, as it provides easy and stylish storage. Utilizing a cotton rope basket will look good in any room of your house. If you’re in the market for added storage that’s simple to use, choosing any of the these cotton rope baskets that we’ve hand selected for you is a smart decision. Let’s take a look at our choices.

Store a lot

Whether it’s for the blankets in your bedroom, near the couch, or for nursery toys, you’re going to need a large basket to store everything in. With the INDRESSME XXXLarge Cotton Rope Basket, you’ll have the chance to store just about anything that you want. This XXXL basket measures 21.7″ x 21.7″ x 13.8″, offering you plenty of space to keep throw pillows, blankets, comforters and cushions. Made from 100% cotton woven thread rope, this is foldable and easy to move. The handles are made from rope and the entire basket is soft but sturdy enough to stand up on its own. These have a multi-use design and are made from healthy material, so it won’t be harmful to your child if you use this basket to store things in their nursery or room. It has a neutral color design, so it will match with pretty much any décor. Even though it’s so big, it can conform to its setting, as it will fit on shelves, under a desk or in a closet. Do not place it in the washing machine. It should be washed by hand and dried naturally.

Key Features:

Handles are made from rope

Multi-use design

Can fit under a desk or in a closet

Pick one to fit your scheme

Rather than just being stuck with one option that is likely patterned in neutral colors, you should be able to choose a more uplifting design. By purchasing a unit from OrganiHaus Cotton Rope Storage Baskets, you’ll be happy with your options. There are nine different color choices to pick from, allowing you to match it to your preferred color scheme. You can choose from three-toned grey, black and white stitches, blue and white, grey and white, a grey, white, and grey pattern, pink and white, a white, grey and white pattern, three-toned blue, and three-toned pink. This XXL hamper measures 20″ x 13.3″ and has no plastics, harsh chemicals, toxin or harmful additives. It is the natural renewable material that you’ll feel good about having in your home. The rope will not separate, fray or fall apart, meaning it will stay with your for a long time. This has plenty of space for plush toys, blankets, comforters or even dirty laundry and towels.

Key Features:

Nine different color choices

No plastics, harsh chemicals, or toxins

Rope will not separate, fray, or fall apart

Fit in most areas

If you don’t need something quite as big as the previous two, the Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket could be perfect for you. This measures 15.8″ x 15.8″ x 13.8″ and is made from solid, 100% cotton rope. This is a healthy material that doesn’t have any harmful chemicals. This basket is soft and firm and won’t collect any collision scratches or punctures. This is ideal for nurseries and the neutral color design will be a welcome addition to your home’s décor. The durable handles won’t rip at all and it is easy to move. This has passed environmental-friendly tests of the FDA and it is made by hands of the highest quality. It is washable and can be used to store a number of things. This is perfect for just adding some more storage to any room of your house.

Key Features:

Ideal for nurseries

Soft and firm

Washable

Don’t bend down as far

Image source: Luxury Little/Amazon

Rather than reaching down to near the ground to pick it up, you’ll be able to grab the Luxury Little Nursery Storage Basket more easily. That’s because it has longer handles for easier toting and the two sturdy handles are lengthy. This is a big cotton rope basket, as it measures 22″ x 22″ x 14″, making it perfect for holding baby essentials. It is strong enough to stand on its own and this foldable hamper features thicker and heftier cotton rope. This has a two-tone design that will likely fit in wherever you place it.

Key Features:

Longer handles

22″ x 22″ x 14″

Two-tone design

Keep the cost down

Image source: COSYLAND/Amazon

For a cost-effective option, choose the COSYLAND XL Cotton Rope Basket. This won't break the bank and gives you the versatility to store many items. It measures 15.7″ x 14.5″ and it can be hand washed and air dried or put in the washer and drier on delicate. It is an eco-friendly choice with a firm storage container and built-in handles. This has a three-tone neutral color pattern on the outside and it can conveniently fit on a shelf for safe storage.

Key Features:

Washed multiple ways

Built-in handles

Fits on a shelf