Best Cooling Fan for PCs

One of the worst things you can do to your computer or rather, allow to happen to your computer, is letting it overheat after prolonged use. Not only is this bad for the computer’s longevity and overall ability to function, but it slows everything down in an incredibly frustrating manner. This is far from ideal for any PC user, whether it’s a hardcore gamer in the middle of an intense match or an employee who needs to get a project finished on a stringent deadline. And computer hackers?! Forget about it. We’re kidding, of course, but also not really — an overheated CPU can be disastrous for all parties involved, dastardly or not. So if your PC doesn’t have a built-in cooling system or the one it does have is simply insufficient, then you’d be remiss not to look at some of the best cooling fans for PCs that are out there right now. Fortunately, we already did so. Check out what we managed to find.

Editor’s pick

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a cooling fan that’s ultra-quiet, powerful, and has the ability to illuminate your computer setup with vivid LED colors, the upHere 120mm 3-Pin Quiet Edition Rainbow LED Effect Case Fan for Computer Cooling is certainly your best bet. From a sheer aesthetics standpoint, this bright rainbow LED design is certainly eye-popping and virtually guaranteed to jazz up your pre-existing setup. And from a functional standpoint, this three-fan setup is designed for high-airflow, large volume cooling, and silent operation. It features nine different blades to help deliver silent, high-volume airflow to your device to keep it cool and running smoothly. These fans contain pretty standard 120mm sizing, so it’s compatible with a wide breadth of computers, and it contains a 3-pin connector for a mainboard and power supply that also works in conjunction with a 4-pin PSU connector.

Key Features:

Three-fan setup

Works in conjunction with a 4-pin PSU connector

Large volume cooling

Enjoy how much it can do

Now, if you’re in the market for cooling fans that can be used on a number of different devices including your PC, gaming console, or even your cable set-top box, this AC Infinity MULTIFAN S5, Quiet Dual 80mm USB Fan is a fantastic choice. While the upHere is versatile in the sense that you can use it with various computers, this multi-fan set can essentially be used on virtually any type of AV electronics. Simply plug them into any USB ports, and they’ll deliver quiet and efficient energy seamlessly. They’re also versatile from a setup standpoint; the fans contain dual-ball bearings that boast an impressive lifespan of 67,000 hours and allow the fans to be laid out flat or stand upright, based on your own preference. This unique product from AC Infinity also comes with a handy multi-speed controller which allows you to control both the airflow and noise levels.

Key Features:

Multi-speed controller

Plugs into any USB port

Contains dual-ball bearings

Get more for your money

For those who prefer a multiple fan system (most typically use two or three), then this Rosewill 120mm Case Fan 4-Pack, Long Life Sleeve Bearing Computer Case Fan ROCF-13001 is the way to go. Each fan is sized at 120mm, which, again, is pretty standard and compatible with most CPUs. The four fan design effectively spreads the airflow, targeting a wider region than some of the other designs. Plus, they come with some pretty impressive specs, including a 38.2 CFM of airflow, a noise level of 22 dBA, and a max voltage of DC 12V.

Key Features:

Standard and compatible

Noise level of 22 dBa

Targets a wider region

Set it up more easily

With the Pccooler 120mm Fan Moonlight Series, you can essentially have full autonomy of cooling your computer at all times without having to reach into the back of your computer setup to turn it off and/or lower it. The intelligent temperature control is certainly convenient, as it allows you to easily control fan speed between 1000~1800±10% RPM. You can also control the LED designs from the remote too, as the fans come with six brightness levels, ten different lighting modes, and six different colors in total. Eight silicone shock pads also ensure the fan will not vibrate while it’s running, which makes it one of the quieter models available. The fans, in total, contain a lifetime of 30,000 hrs, which should certainly last you an ample amount of time.

Key Features:

30,000 hours

LED designs

Intelligent temperature control

Plug in and play

While the aforementioned fans aren’t necessarily cumbersome, the StarTech.com Expansion Slot Rear Exhaust Cooling Fan with LP4 Connector really brings compact convenience to the next level. It’s also perfect for gamers, as this miniature, rear exhaust cooling device serves as an add-in cooling fan designed to fit in the PCI, ISA or AGP expansion slots of any computer. This makes it a great option as the lone cooling device or as an additional piece that works in conjunction with any pre-existing fans you might have for your PC. Considering most PC gamers are, in fact, marathon gamers, this is a perfect add-on option that can help your modem run smoothly at all times.

Key Features:

Miniature, rear exhaust cooling device

Perfect add-on option

Fits expansion slots