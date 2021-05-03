If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The sizzling of the pans and the overwhelmingly wonderful aroma of your dinner cooking on the stove are the sounds of many homes each night. Cooking at home can bring your family together and can actually get all members of your family to sit at the table as one. Unfortunately, after you’re done with cooking and enjoying the meal, the real tough part comes. Cleaning the dishes, stove range, oven, microwave, or cooktop are all annoying parts of a cooking day. Scrubbing away grease that has been caked on or getting into gas stove grates to get bits of food that may have flaked off can be terribly inconvenient. But with the help of cooktop cleaner, it’ll be a much easier task. This will help cut into the grease and stains and get your area looking brand new again. We’ve highlighted five of our favorite options to get your area spotless. Of course, that will only last until your next big meal, but you can enjoy it in the meantime.

Put that shine back onto your top

Make your area look beautiful again with the help of the Weiman Cooktop Cleaner Kit. This comes with non-abrasive cooktop pads that will easily remove burned foods, grease, and grime. The formula has micro-bead technology that gives the scrubbing more power and this will leave a brilliant shine without scratching. You’ll be impressed just how shiny your cooktop will look, no matter the surface. This works on glass, ceramic, or induction stove top ranges. It won’t leave behind any streaks, even when you’re removing food, dirt, oily residue, and watermarks. This can be used on all kinds of manufacturers.

Key Features:

Comes with non-abrasive cooktop pads

Formula has micro-bead technology

Leaves a brilliant shine without scratching

Deal with the really caked-on grease

Scrubbing and trying to get rid of old residue is frustrating, but it’s easier with the Cerama Bryte Best Value Kit. This comes with a 28-ounce bottle of cleaner that is safe for all radiant and halogen cooktops. You’ll also receive 10 pads that will allow you to put the solution onto the surface without having to squeeze and rub it in as much. There is a scraper that will glide through sticky residue and gunk without scratching your surfaces. You’ll also get a two-ounce bottle of burnt-on grease remover, which will help give you a much more cleaned look.

Key Features:

Comes with 28 ounces of cleaner

10 pads for scrubbing

Scraper and burnt-on grease remover

A cream can do the trick

Working to cut through the grease, the ELCO LAB Cook Top Clean Cream is ready to work. This comes in a 20-ounce bottle that’s easy to use. This is designed for glass ceramic cooktops. It will penetrate the grease and make it easier to wipe away. It also protects the surface while helping to make the next time you clean easier. This is safe for all radiant and halogen cooktops.

Key Features:

Comes in a 20-ounce bottle

Designed for glass ceramic cooktops

Protects the surface while helping to make it easier to clean

Both cost-efficient and efficient

Saving you time, money, and effort, the Affresh Cleaning Kit will do a great job and won’t cost you a ton. This will cut through cooked-on residues for a streak-free polished shine. This polishes your cooktop to keep it looking brand new. You’ll get a non-abrasive cleaner as well as non-abrasive cleaning pads that are safe for both glass and ceramic cooktops. This also has a scraper that will get rid of your grease but not scratch your surface. This is recommended for brands such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and Maytag.

Key Features:

Cuts through cooked-on residues

Polishes and is safe to use

Comes with cleaning pads, cleaner, and a scraper

Just pull some out of the bottle

If you just want to do a small bit of cleanup, reach for the MiracleWipes for Microwaves and Cooktops. You can choose either a bottle with 30 wipes or 60 wipes in it. Made for microwave doors, glass cooktops, ceramic ranges, and even tile, chrome, and granite, these can do it all. These wipes help lift dirt away and will do a number on splattered foods and oily residue. You’ll be able to see the streak-free finish after you’re done using one of the wipes. You can pull out the wipes one by one, allowing you to control how many come out. This is a method that is also smart to use while you’re cooking, as they can prevent cross contamination.

Key Features:

Comes in a bottle with 30 or 60 wipes

Streak-free finish

Prevents cross contamination

