Whether you fancy yourself a chef in the kitchen or just someone who is trying to concoct something edible every once in a while, you know there are certain ingredients that come up in a lot of different recipes. Salt, pepper, sugar, flour are some of the basic ingredients you’re likely to find in a plethora of dishes. Obviously, cooking spray is something that you’ll use quite frequently when you’re cooking in a dish, pan, or pot. We all have been guilty of putting too much oil in the pan, as the spout on your bottle may not be the most user-friendly. But giving yourself a more even coating on the bottom is made possible when you have a sprayer. A misting bottle or sprayer can spread your oil, whether you use vegetable, canola, olive, or another kind. It’s an excellent addition to any kitchen and we’ve done the legwork for you if you’re wondering which one to chose. Below, we’ve laid out our picks for the best cooking oil sprayers for you, no matter what skill level in the kitchen you possess.

Safe for you and the world

For a reusable spray mister that is ideal to use in the kitchen, check out the Misto Brushed Aluminum Oil Sprayer. This gives you the convenience of an aerosol can but in a healthier and more environmentally friendly way. You can fill this with oils, vinegar, lemon and lime juice, sherry or marsala wine to help you while you’re cooking. This has an easy-to-use pump style cap that features a two step operation. The pressurized sprayer valve creates an even mist when it’s pushed. It doesn’t use chemical propellants and it’s refillable, so you don’t have to throw away another bottle that you’ve used up. You have to make sure you screw the cap back on properly or it will not build up enough pressure to spray correctly.

Fill it with oils, vinegar, lemon and lime juice

Easy-to-use pump style cap

Pressurized sprayer valve

Have all that you need

You’ll have an easy time using the iTrunk Olive Oil Sprayer for Cooking. This can be used with olive oil, vinegar, vegetable oil, lemon and lime juice, sauce, or cooking wine. It’s ideal for cooking, making salad, grilling, baking, roasting and frying. You can easily fill this with a funnel, so that drops won’t fall out when you’re refilling it. This comes with a spray bottle, an oil funnel, a bottle brush for simple cleaning, and a basting brush that allows you to cover your food with cooking oil. The sprayer features a transparent and scale design, so you’ll be able to recognize what you’re cooking with easily.

Includes bottle, funnel, and two brushes

Transparent and scale design

Can be used for multiple liquids

Don’t refill it often

Sick of filling your sprayer up frequently? Then get the EVO 18 Ounce Reusable Oil Sprayer. This holds 18 ounces and dispenses 1.35 milliliters per spray. The unique fan pattern covers more cooking surface with less oil. This doesn’t have any harmful propellants or chemicals that will get into your food. The beautiful ergonomic design by Michael Graves Design Group is FDA-approved and BPA-free. It won’t clog or shatter. This includes three reusable bands to label five cooking oils. You can hand wash this with warm, soapy water.

Unique fan pattern

Holds 18 ounces

Ergonomic design

Store it easily

Extremely compact and easy to use, the LAO XUE Olive Oil Sprayer is made from food-grade glass. It features a stainless steel top that is anti-skid, so it won’t move after you put it down. It won’t slide on the countertop and is BPA-free and eco-friendly. It holds 100 milliliters and the diameter is 45 millimeters. You can easily make the mist by pressing down on the top and this way, you can control the amount of oil that comes out. You can fill this with cooking oils or dressings, allowing you to use it during many stages of cooking. It’s extremely slim and easy to place on your countertop or in the cabinet.

Anti-skid

Extremely slim

Holds 100 milliliters

Get bang for your buck

Boasting excellent value, the Ailelan Olive Oil Sprayer Bottle is versatile to use. You can fill this sprayer with your favorite oils and widely use it for salads, grilling, roasting, baking, or frying. The uniform spray comes out when you press the top and the transparent bottle makes it easy to know how much you have left. It’s extremely portable and is 100% food safe. It holds 100 milliliters and is easy to clean.

Transparent bottle

Uniform spray comes out

Extremely portable

