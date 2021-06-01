Best Cookie Cutter Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There really is no secret behind why people like cookies. There are so many ways to make a cookie. There are so many varieties of cookies. And they’re all delicious. Making cookies with your family is one of the best ways to bring them together. Whether it’s the holidays, someone’s birthday, or just a rainy Saturday, it’s always a good time to make cookies. A great way to make cookies and get them to come out uniformly is with a cookie cutter set. After you make your dough, you can shape your cookies in the outline of your cookie cutters. This makes it easy to show your younger children a simple way to bake. Plus, they can come in fun shapes that your whole family is sure to enjoy. We’ve highlighted some of the best cookie cutter sets out there to bring a smile to your and your family members’ faces. Because when you’re all done, you get to eat cookies and that makes anyone happy. Let’s take a look.

Best Cookie Cutter Shape Set

Providing you with a ton of shapes, sizes, and cutters, the Wilton Cookie Cutters Set is a superior pack. This comes with 101 pieces, so you’ll have your pick of the litter as you’re creating. From alphabet letters, numbers, to holiday shapes, all of them come in various colors for a more appealing look. There are shapes for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween, Fourth of July, Christmas, and even the Super Bowl. This is a set that can be used all year round. The average size of them is 3.5″ x 3.5″ and they are made from sturdy plastic. You can use these for crafting as well or even to cut your sandwiches into fun shapes. They are extremely easy to clean, as you can hand wash them or toss them in the dishwasher.

Key Features:

101 pieces

Various colors and shapes

Great for crafting as well

Do more with it

Giving you the ability to make cookies, donuts, biscuits, and many other baked goods, the Ultra Cuisine Round Cookie Biscuit Cutter Set is versatile. This is a set of 11 graduated round cutters that you can use for many different baking tasks. Scones, pastries, canapes, sandwiches, crumpets, mini cakes and pies are all possibilities. These are rustproof circle molds with fully welded seams and smooth, polished sides. The plain edge on the bottom cuts through dough with ease and the rolled top protects your hands. The cutters range from 1″ to 3.5″ in diameter and they are all made from 18/8 stainless steel. This set also comes with three cookie decorating stencils to up your baking game.

Key Features:

Cutters range from 1″ to 3.5″ in diameter

Rustproof circle molds

Three cookie decorating stencils

Don’t worry about putting them away

If your kitchen isn’t very large, you need to conserve space when you can. With the K&S Artisan Heavy Duty Cutter Set, you’ll be able to fit it in almost any area. This commercial quality set is made from 18/8 stainless steel, so it won’t rust. This set of 11 graduated cutters measure between 1″ and 3.5″, so they stack inside of each other. This also comes with a tin to keep them all in, so you’ll be able to toss it in a cupboard or pantry without much trouble. The set is FDA-approved and comes with a free recipe eBook as well as three cookie and coffee decorating stencils.

Key Features:

11 graduated cutters

FDA-approved

Free recipe eBook

Make bigger pieces

Want chocolate chip cookies that will take two hands to eat? Then you can opt for the Homy Feel Round Cookie Biscuit Cutter Set. This comes with 12 cutters of varying sizes, ranging from 1″ to 4.4″, so you’ll get bigger cookies than the previous sets. This is a fully stainless steel set with rolled edges to protect your hands while you’re pushing down. They are dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 500°F. Great for all kinds of baking, these nest inside each other and can be stored in a tin.

Key Features:

Goes up to 4.4″

Dishwasher-safe

Heat-resistant up to 500°F

For smaller sizes

Allowing you to create shapes out of your food, the LENK Vegetable Cutter Set Mini Pie Cookie and Fruit Stamp is great for all kinds of meals. There are nine different shapes and sizes including rabbits, bears, strawberries, mushrooms, stars, love, flowers, and lace. They are simple to use, as you just need to press gently and twist to get them to cut through dough, vegetables, or fruits. You can put them in the dishwasher to clear out any residual bits, as these are smaller than the previous sets. It has a plastic silica gel material around the top for safety.

Key Features:

Simple to use

Put them in the dishwasher

Gel material around the top