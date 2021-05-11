If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting out into nature and the wilderness and exploring the world around you is a terrific way to spend an afternoon or a weekend. Taking in the sights of your local nature trails or camping in the woods are just two of the ways you can spend more time outdoors. You can go from learning how to hike or camp to wanting to do it all over the world. The more advanced levels you take, the terrain may be tougher and the conditions may be more difficult to deal with. You’re going to want some tried and true gear if you are taking the next step from local hikes to longer treks. A compass is a must-have as a hiker or camper. This helps you find your way more easily, as you won’t always be able to rely on your cellphone. It can give you an idea of what direction you’re heading in and help you figure out where you need to be going. We’ve highlighted five of the best compasses on the market and written about them below. Take a look and get outside more.

Built to last

When forced to go up against tough conditions, the Cammenga Official US Military Tritium Lensatic Compass is up to the task. This aluminum compass is a terrific option that easy to keep in your pocket. It is accurate up to ± 40 mils. It is made to perform under extreme temperatures, so you can use this in the winter or the summer in almost any climate. It is waterproof, sand proof, and constructed with a powder coated aluminum frame for optimal endurance. This is an official US military compass meant for survival. It provides you with accurate distances for backpacking and the self-powered light stays illuminated for up to 12 years. This can be used for all sorts of activities including surveying, hunting, backpacking, camping, hiking, boating, and for youth scouts.

Key Features:

Made to perform under extreme temperatures

Waterproof, sand proof, and powder coated

Light works for up to 12 years

Understand the elevation

Doing more climbing during your hike? Then consider the Eyeskey Multifunctional Military Metal Sighting Navigation Compass with Inclinometer. With the inclinometer, you can measure the angle of the slope, elevation, and avalanche hazards when you go mountain climbing, backcountry skiing, or hiking steep slopes. The compass is liquid-filled and has an integrated bubble level to deliver accurate and reliable readings. The dial is luminous and the marching line is adjustable. This has a thumb hold and a magnifying viewer to get a fast read. The waterproof rugged aluminum alloy build and the size means it will withstand harsh conditions. There is a sighting hairline that lets you line up objects in the distance and this has an adjustable diopter sighting lens. You’ll also enjoy the rotating bezel ring, measurement conversion chart, and carrying pouch to keep it in.

Key Features:

Integrated bubble level

Inclinometer for measuring slope and elevation

Sighting hairline

See when it’s dark out

Keeping the Sportneer Military Lensatic Sighting Compass in the sun will help you use it at night. That’s because the fluorescent ring around the compass will take in the daylight to work during nighttime, allowing you to see when it’s toughest to read. This professional grade military compass will always lead you in the right direction, as the ergonomic design increases the reading accuracy. Ideal for camping, military usage, emergencies, and more, this comes with a belt loop attachment and a carrying case for your pocket to keep it with you. The waterproof construction leads to waterproof and shake proof capabilities.

Key Features:

Fluorescent ring that lights up at night

Ergonomic design

Belt loop attachment

Hike in the US or Canada more easily

The SUUNTO MC-2 Compass has advanced navigation. This was designed for precise directional measurements and has been balanced for the Northern Hemisphere to use with USGS UTM scales. There are options for global measurements as well as imperial or metric configurations as well, so you can pick the one that works best for you. This is a professional mirror compass and it is operable in low light scenarios. These are made in Finland to help you safely navigate the great outdoors. It includes a sighting hole and notch for accurate bearings, a clinometer, and a declination adjustment tool. This is made from ultra durable materials and there are no batteries required.

Key Features:

Balanced for the Northern Hemisphere

Professional mirror compass

Declination adjustment tool

Find a cost-effective option

If you are casually learning how to use a compass or have a son or daughter who is scouting, you can choose the TurnOnSport Orienteering Compass. This has an acrylic baseplate with an Azimuth bearing and a 360-degree rotating bezel. This will help you read cartographic maps and offers a compass ruler and a magnifying glass. It is durable and lightweight with a magnetic needle and directional arrow. The magnetized needle is made by vacuum technology completely filled with a liquid oil. This is a bang-for-your-buck purchase that will help anyone while they’re hiking.

Key Features:

Helps you read cartographic maps

Acrylic baseplate

Filled with a liquid oil

