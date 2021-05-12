Best Colored Pencil Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everybody remembers what it was like when you had art class in school. From an early age, we’ve been given coloring books, pads, pencils and crayons to let our mind go free and create. While you can mash crayons on the page until your heart desires, colored pencils are more sensitive and produce a finer line and more distinct look. A premiere colored pencil set gives you a lot of choices when it comes to colors as well as versatility when it comes to shadowing and shading. With the help of any of these colored pencil sets, you’ll get a nostalgic twinge for art class.

Have all the colors you want

Image source: Prismacolor/Amazon

Boasting an unparalleled 150 colors, the Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils pack gives you the ultimate array to choose from. You get the chance to enjoy nearly any color you can think of, from grays to blues to reds. Each pencil has a soft, thick core, making them perfect for working on your shadowing. The pigments are bright and vibrant, leaving little doubt on the page. The lead is resistant to cracking, thanks to its thick design. These are great for adult coloring books as well. Prismacolor has been around for 75 years, so it’s a trusted product.

Key Features:

150 colors

Great for adult coloring books

Lead is resistant to cracking

Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils | Art Supplies for Drawing, Sketching, Adult Coloring | Sof… Price:$128.82 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about a cracking point

Image source: Shuttle Art/Amazon

Built thicker so they won’t crack, the Shuttle Art 136 Colored Pencils Set are meant to be used heavily. The cores of each pencils are hardened and the points are pre-sharpened, so they’re ready to use out of the pack and will reshape easily. The box is high-level packaging that has trays inside, so you can keep everything organized without having to worry. This set comes with 136 different colors, 10 of which are special metallic colors, helping you shade and match up the perfect tints. The entire pack weighs less than two pounds, so anybody can carry it.

Key Features:

Cores are hardened

Points are pre-sharpened

Weighs less than two pounds

Shuttle Art 136 Colored Pencils, Soft Core Coloring Pencils Set for Adult Coloring Books, Doodl… Price:$24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Learn how to color

Image source: Pro Art/Amazon

Providing a nice array for any person who wants to start learning how to color, the Pro Art 36-Piece Artist Pencil Set is a great option. This drawing set has 36 colors, 12 of which are watercolor pencils, giving you different tones to play with. There are also 12 colored pencils, so you can shade to just the right effect. The other 12 include eight sketch pencils, so you can draw before you color, as well as four graphite pencils for shadowing purposes. This is a solid purchase for anyone looking for a starter set, as it’ll give you a lot of different types of pencils you could use.

Key Features:

36 colors with 12 watercolors

Eight sketch pencils

Great for shading and the right effect

Pro Art 36-Piece Artist Pencil Set List Price:$16.49 Price:$11.70 You Save:$4.79 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about the safety

Image source: Crayola/Amazon

The Crayola Colored Pencils 50 Count is great to use at home. You’ll enjoy rich, vibrant colors that highlight the details of every art project. These are safe and nontoxic, meaning anybody can use them. But they are recommended for those ages 12 and up, as they have a fine-point tip. At-home crafts and indoor activities are perfect to include this set. They are meant to last a long time and provide bold colors that will show up on the page.

Key Features:

Safe and nontoxic

Fine-point tip

Meant to last a long time

Crayola Colored Pencils, Adult Coloring, Fun At Home Activities, 50 Count, Multicolor List Price:$12.89 Price:$10.99 You Save:$1.90 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Carry them with you easily

Image source: Soucolor/Amazon

Thanks to the pencil holder, the Soucolor 72-Color Colored Pencils for Adult Coloring Books can be brought wherever you need them. You’ll get 72 colored pencils and an eco-friendly pencil tube that stores them all. Storing them in this tube keeps the colors visible, allowing you to access a specific one any time. The pencils have soft leads and are simple to sharpen. They won’t break easily and are meant to blend and shade. These are great for sketches, drawings, and adult coloring books.

Key Features:

Soft leads

72 colors

Eco-friendly pencil tube to carry

Soucolor 72-Color Colored Pencils for Adult Coloring Books, Soft Core, Artist Sketching Drawing… Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now