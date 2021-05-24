Best Cold Brew Coffee Maker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the biggest crazes in the caffeine world — outside of, perhaps, the seasonally popular “pumpkin spice,” of course — is the delicious and strong cold brew coffee blend. Made with a higher ratio of coffee to water — around two to two and half times more ― as well as cold water as opposed to the traditional hot, cold brew coffee is a stronger, yet tasty alternative to traditionally brewed coffee. And while you might think you have to go to a fancy coffee shop, or worse yet, wait on that vaunted line at Starbucks, that’s actually not the case. Like any coffee, you can brew it right from your home. And, spoiler alert, it’s actually easier to make than regular coffee, albeit, a bit more time-consuming, considering it’s an overnight process. If you want to become a cold brew aficionado, you should take a look at some of the best cold brew coffee makers on Amazon at the moment. Let’s just say you’re a couple few clicks away from being an unofficial barista. Sort of.

Learn how to make it

Image source: County Line Kitchen/Amazon

While it certainly doesn’t take a rocket scientist to make some cold brew coffee, beginners might want something that requires little to no fuss. This Cold Brew Coffee Maker with Flip Cap Lid by County Line Kitchen will certainly do the trick. With this appliance, you simply add coffee to the stainless steel filter and steep overnight, and voilà, you have delicious, home-brewed cold brew when you awake. The filter itself is made with high-quality mesh that will prevent grounds from seeping into your coffee, and the maker features a durable flip cap lid with a high-quality seal for easy storage and pouring. You can also cold brew tea with it, making it a versatile, simple, and durable product that anybody can use.

Key Features:

Flip cap lid

Filter made from mesh

Meant to steep overnight

County Line Kitchen Durable Cold Brew Mason Jar Coffee Maker. Glass Jar, Stainless Steel Filter… Price: $26.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Worry about the coffee, not your wallet

Image source: Takeya/Amazon

In terms of both price and quality, the Takeya 10310 Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker with Airtight Lid & Silicone Handle is a can’t-miss purchase. The setup features a BPA-free Tritan pitcher with an airtight lid and a non-slip silicone handle, in addition to a fine-mesh filter that prevents any coffee seepage. The Tritan pitcher can also withstand high heat, allowing you to serve hot cold brew coffee (yes, that’s a thing) if you so choose. The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker comes in one- or two-quart sizes, depending on how much cold brew you prefer to make each night.

Key Features:

BPA-free

Withstands high heat

Comes in one- or two-quart sizes

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, One Quart, Black List Price: $24.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make more concoctions at home

Image source: Toddy/Amazon

If you’re looking for a fully comprehensive cold brew setup, the Toddy Cold Brew System is a great choice. Whether you want iced coffee or a hot cup of joe, this patented system will make a smooth blend that features up to 67 percent less acid than a typical cup of coffee. Additionally, the coffee concentrate it produces can last a full two weeks after its initial brew without losing flavor. The full set contains a handle, glass decanter with a lid, two reusable filters, one rubber stopper, a set of instructions, and a recipe guide for interesting cold brew concoctions.

Key Features:

Makes a smooth blend

Concentrate lasts a full two weeks

Two reusable filters

Toddy Cold Brew System, 1 EA Price: $41.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t have it become spoiled

Image source: Cafe du Chateau/Amazon

The Cafe du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker produces over two pints of cold brew for you. This uses 304 grade stainless steel for the carafe housing, handle, and filter assembly. The carafe is made from temperature-resistant glass and the entire maker won’t rust, chip, warp, or corrode. The filters are cut with ultra-fine lasers to puncture holes. That way, the filter is designed to let water flow freely while keeping unwanted grounds from invading the brew. This uses a dual airtight seal to keep outside containments from getting into your coffee. The first seal hugs the glass carafe while the second one seals the top of the filter assembly. Both are made from silicone. This entire maker is BPA-free.

Key Features:

Filters are cut with ultra-fine lasers

Dual airtight seal

Temperature-resistant glass carafe

Cafe du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker - 34 Ounces - Cold Brew Maker Machine Kit - Glass Pitche… Price: $24.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make hot or cold drinks

Image source: ovalware/Amazon

Whether you want hot tea, cold brew coffee, or iced tea, you can make it with the ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker and Iced Tea Maker. You can either get a one-liter or 1.5-liter maker and this will deliver healthier and richer tasting beverages. It is recommended to use with coarse grinds. This locks in freshness and flavor for up to two weeks. The 18/8 rust-free, superfine, laser cut filter helps you get the most out of your coffee. The glass is borosilicate thick glass. This is great for loose leaf tea or tea bags, so you can brew it hot or cold. You can brew it in the fridge or on the stove like a traditional teapot. The airtight seal and easy-access handle make this simple to use.

Key Features:

Comes in either one-liter or 1.5-liter makers

Recommended to use with coarse grinds

Brew it in the fridge or on the stove