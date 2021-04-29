If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are certain areas of your home that just look kind of bare. Obviously walls are before you paint or decorate them. Rooms need to be filled with furniture to look somewhat livable. But floors are a trickier beast altogether. You can cover them with carpet completely. You can have a tile flooring in one room and then hardwood in another. But no matter what type of flooring you have, there is always room for more design or decoration. Using a circular rug is a great way to take up space if you’re left with an odd amount, thanks to furniture. A circular rug can come in many different patterns, so you’ll be able to play up some style when you’re deciding on which one to go with. There are many different types of rugs, so we’ve highlighted some of our favorites for you to get an idea. Make your room seem more filled with any of these circular rugs.

Add a handwoven touch to your home

If you like the look of long spun fibers, then consider the nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Jute Area Rug. This four-foot round rug is unique, as it is handcrafted by an artisan. This is the perfect combination of style and durability, as it brings sophistication to your living room, dining room, kitchen, or hallway. The braided texture creates a perfect casual, coastal, farmhouse, or global look and feel. This is recommended to be shaken out rather than vacuumed, as it is more delicate than traditional rugs.

Key Features:

Perfect combination of style and durability

Brings sophistication to your living room, dining room, kitchen or hallway

Braided texture creates a global look and feel

nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug, 4' Round, Natural Price:$38.02 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find one to take up a large area

Image source: Rugs.com/Amazon

The Rugs.com Infinity Collection Solid Shag Area Rug comes in different colors and can take up a good amount of room. This is an 8′ round rug that is the perfect shape and size for kitchens, living rooms, dining rooms, and wherever else you may need. This is from the softest shag collection that Rugs.com offers. It offers you comfort and texture. You’ll be able to sink your toes into it. It is made from 100% polyester and is soft and durable.

Key Features:

Diameter of eight feet

Shag area rug

Soft and comfortable

Rugs.com Infinity Collection Solid Shag Area Rug – 8 Ft Round Forest Green Shag Rug Perfect f… Price:$219.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Living room tables need a place to stand

Small tables and coffee tables can go great with a Garland Rug Sparta Area Rug. This measures five feet in a round shape and it made of polypropylene. Made by a machine and in the United States, this has a latex backing, so it will stay in place and won’t slide on a surface like hardwood. The edges are bound, so they won’t tear or rip. There are 10 different colors you can choose from including chili pepper red, black, tan, silver, and indigo to name a few.

Key Features:

Latex backing to stay in place

Made of polypropylene

10 different color options

Garland Rug Sparta Area Rug, 5 Ft. Round, Black Price:$44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

A fur rug for non-fur people

The look of a fur rug along with the quality of a man-made rug is what you get when you choose the Ashler Faux Fur White Round Area Rug. Measuring three feet by three feet, this is made from high quality Mongolian faux fur that provides an excellent touch and feel. This is a perfect home area rug, as it will fit in many different rooms. You can clean this with a damp cloth and dry it flat. The bottom has a leathery feel, so it will stay in place, even when you walk on it. This can also be used as a seat back cushion. You can pick from 11 colors: beige, black, dark red, grey, light blue, navy blue, pink, purple, turquoise, white or yellow.

Key Features:

Three feet by three feet

Can be cleaned with a damp cloth and dried flat

Made from Mongolia faux fur

Ashler Faux Fur White Round Area Rug Indoor Ultra Soft Fluffy Bedroom Floor Sofa Living Room 3… Price:$23.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Match your house plants to your rug

Boasting a floral design, the Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Floral Rug is an excellent addition to your home. This measures four feet around and is made of 100% polypropylene. It is a durable rug that can be used indoors or outdoors. It’s soft to the touch, so it’ll feel good under your feet. The colors may vary in appearance from the sun or indoor lighting. The floral design in the middle adds a nice aesthetic to your decor. It is recommended that you put a rug pad underneath this.

Key Features:

Durable rug can be used indoors or outdoors

Soft to the touch

Floral design adds a nice aesthetic

Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Floral Natural x Area Rug (4' Round), XROUND List Price:$119.00 Price:$43.99 You Save:$75.01 (63%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now