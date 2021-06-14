If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
If you make a living in the kitchen — figurately or literally — you’ll need an assortment of specialty utensils, gadgets, and appliances. However, there’s arguably nothing more useful than a reliable chopping knife. Whether you just need to chop a bunch of veggies for a week’s worth of your famous beef stew or you’re slicing up a juicy pineapple for a little snack, a sharp, powerful chopping knife can be a great tool. But if you don’t know what kind of chopping knife to purchase, since, well, it’s probably not something you religiously study in your spare time, finding the right one can get a little tricky. But that’s where we come in. We compiled a list of some of the best chopping knife deals, just for you. Time to get to chopping…chop, chop!
Handle your pick of food
If you want a knife that is part meat-cleaver, part chef’s knife, then the TUO Cutlery Vegetable Meat Cleaver Knife – Chinese Chef’s Knife is the perfect purchase. It’s made with handcrafted, full tang, high-carbon German stainless steel that is both durable and razor-sharp. It features a hand-polished edge at 18 degrees per side and luxurious imported Pakka wood for both comfort and grip. If you need a powerful knife capable of chopping a wide range of foods, this is the blade for you.
Key Features:
- Handcrafted with full tang
- Hand-polished edge at 18 degrees per side
- Capable of chopping a wide range of foods
Hold it easily
For something that is a bit more comfortable to wield, the ergonomically-designed Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef’s Knife is a great option. This knife features a stainless steel blade around 7.9 inches in length, along with an ergonomic handle made from thermoplastic Elastomer that provides its user with a non-slip grip, even when soaking wet. Its tapered, stainless steel edge makes this knife adept at cutting through a number of different items with ease, and the Swiss-quality blade is laser-tested for maximum effectiveness, making it a kitchen knife with a ton of versatility.
Key Features:
- Thermoplastic Elastomer handle
- Swiss-quality blade is laser-tested
- Non-slip grip
Chop down the price
For a quality knife with the most bang for your buck, the Utopia Kitchen Chef Knife is the way to go. This eight-inch, 100% stainless steel blade is rust and tarnish-resistant, making it a great long-term purchase for an ultra-low price. It’s made with a blade thickness of 2.5 mm and features a Abs+430 handle that allows for a strong, comfortable grip and easy maneuvering. It’s also dishwasher-safe, however, it’s recommended you hand wash to help preserve the blade’s quality.
Key Features:
- Recommended to hand wash
- Eight-inch stainless steel blade
- Easy maneuverability
Remove the nasty parts
As you’re preparing foods like potatoes, you are going to want to remove any eyes that you see with a knife like the DDF iohEF Kitchen Santoku Knife. It is made from professional German stainless steel with a carbon content of 0.45% to 0.55% and a chromium content of 14% to 15%. The hardness can reach up to 58 and the double-edged blade design is suitable for both left- and right-handed people. It offers good strength and durability. You’ll be able to control a full grip. This well-balanced knife is made from stainless steel and offers superior comfort.
Key Features:
- Carbon content of 0.45% to 0.55%
- Double-edged blade design
- Well-balanced
Feel the weight
The imarku Chef Knife is a pro knife that you’ll love. This paring knife is manufactured from high quality stainless steel that will maintain its functionality for a long time. This makes it twice as hard and contains 0.60 – 0.75% carbon. You can feel the heaviness in the handle, but the blade is light. This is a multipurpose knife that has an ergonomic Pakka handle that originates from Africa. It will minimize finger numbness, fatigue or aches. Sharpness is further boosted by the latest German engineering.
Key Features:
- Light blade
- Ergonomic Pakka handle
- Sharpness is boosted