Best Ceiling Fan

While there are plenty of fancy oscillating tower fans out there today, there’s really nothing like a classic ceiling fan. What makes a ceiling fan so useful is the simple fact that it can be used as both an effective cooling and lighting method. If you don’t have a ceiling fan or want to exist your current, outdated — or unsightly — model, you can always opt for one of the many great deals on the web. Let’s take a look at some of the best ceiling fans — both in quality and price. You’ll be ripping down your old one before this article is finished. Try not to do that, though.

The Hunter Builder Deluxe Indoor Ceiling Fan has everything you’d want in a classic ceiling fan. This comes with an LED light covered by toffee glass that keeps your home looking great. The whisper wind motor delivers an ultra-powerful airflow while remaining quiet, so it won’t shake and rattle as it’s spinning. You can change the direction from downdraft mode during the summer to updraft mode during the winter, providing the cooling sensation you need during the hotter months. The energy-efficient and dimmable LED light bulbs allow you to control the ambiance. The pull chain lets you control the speed effectively. It’s also height adjustable, so installing this is more compatible to different areas.

LED light covered by toffee glass

Whisper wind motor

Change the direction from downdraft mode to updraft mode

Save on your electric bill

Speaking of LED lights, they not only provide far better lighting, but they also save you a good amount of money on your electric bill. If you want a fan that utilizes high-power LED lighting, the Minka-Aire F844-DK, Light Wave 52″ Ceiling Fan with LED Light Kit is the perfect option. With a 139 RPM motor and three distressed Koa blades for maximizing air movement, this fan is powerful enough to cool any room. But it’s the lighting that really separates itself from the competition. It comes with a 17 watt dimmable LED light module in an etched lens and a three-speed, handheld remote with full range light dimming in order to give you the perfect lighting every time.

139 RPM motor

17 watt dimmable LED light module

Handheld remote

Set it up in your office

When you factor in cost, the Westinghouse Lighting 7876400 Alloy 42-Inch Gun Metal Indoor Ceiling Fan provides the best bang-for-your-buck. This 42-inch fan is ideal for smaller rooms in the house, typically up to 100 square feet. Despite its size, it’s quite powerful, as it contains a 153-millimeter by 10-millimeter silicon steel motor with dual capacitor and three adjustable fan speeds. And with a reversible switch for year-round use, you’ll certainly be getting your money’s worth with this fan.

42″ fan

Dual capacitor

Three adjustable fan speeds

Control the speed

The reiga 52-in Ceiling Fan is a great option for many rooms in your house. It has a silicon steel DC motor that deliver ultra-powerful air movement and mute rotation. This will last you a long time and it is energy-efficient. All of the operations of this fan can be controlled from a remote that is included. You can also change the lighting from white to warm to yellow. There are six different speeds you can choose from, giving you plenty of options for comfort. It also has a timer for shutdown that you can set. There is a reverse spin function, letting you change up the airflow in the room. This is ideal for the winter months to help retain some heat. It’s great to use this fan in rooms between 100 square feet to 250 square feet.

Remote control lighting

Six different speeds

Reverse spin function

Pick how you want to install it

The Honeywell Ceiling Fans 50614-01 Carnegie LED Ceiling Fan 52″ flaunts warm rustic style. This has specific Edison bulb specifications and has a bronze finish motor housing along with chestnut blades. It is tri-mount compatible, so you can hang it downward, angled-mount, or flush-mount. It is conveniently quiet and the speed can be adjusted by three levels. It can be run in the winter to aid in rotating warm air, thanks to the reverse spin function. It includes a remote control for easier use.

Bronze finish motor housing

Remote control

Tri-mount compatible

