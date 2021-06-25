Best Cast Iron Skillet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nail the perfect sear and ditch your non-stick cookware for these top-rated cast-iron skillets. From fish and vegetables, to desserts like campfire-inspired s’mores, a cast iron skillet can be used in many different ways. There is so much you can do in a cast iron skillet that owning one is such a smart investment. You can have the versatility right in your own hands. With all of these choices, we have curated five different options to help you become a master on the stove top, in the oven, or over the fire.

Editor’s Pick

Image source: Lodge/Amazon

One of the most popular options on the market today is the 10.25″ Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, which comes from Lodge Cast Iron, a company that has been satisfying customers since 1896. The 10.25″ cast iron skillet is lauded for its durability and heat distribution. The skillet is seasoned with 100% vegetable oil instead of any synthetic products. Coming in under $20 makes this a great buy. This features unparalleled heat retention and it will heat evenly, so you don’t get some pieces that are warmer than others. You can use this to sear, sauté, bake, broil, fry, braise or grill. Bring it with you on a camping trip or just put it in the oven or on the top of the stove.

Key Features:

10.25″

Lauded for its durability and heat retention

Use it to sear, sauté, bake, broil, fry, braise, or grill

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle, 10.25", Black List Price: $26.68 Price: $17.90 You Save: $8.78 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make enough for your entire family

Image source: Victoria/Amazon

If you are having company or need to feed your kids, the Victoria SKL-313 Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet is perfect to fit full meals. The 13″ skillet is big enough to be used as a paella pan and has two pour spouts on either side with drip catchers that allows for easy cleanup. It has dual curved handles that allow for easier handling and it is seasoned with Non-GMO flaxseed oil. You’ll love how well this keeps its heat and there are trace amounts of iron that are naturally released when you cook on this, leading to a healthier meal. It’s versatile as well, giving you plenty of reasons to use it.

Key Features:

Two pour spouts on either side

Drip catchers for easy cleanup

Trade amounts of iron

Victoria Cast Iron Paella Frying Pan Seasoned with 100% Kosher Certified Non-GMO Flax seed Oil,… List Price: $50.00 Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get more than one

Image source: MEKBOK/Amazon

Looking for a set of cast iron skillets to let you cook multiple things on the stove top at once? Look no further than the three-piece set from MEKBOK that has a 10″, 7.825″, and a 6.25″ cast iron skillet. The versatility to use any of the sizes allows you to handle multiple aspects of a meal at the same time. They easily stack inside each other. The factory will pre-season them and that is more durable than the home seasoning that you will do. However, you should still season your cast iron skillets.

Key Features:

Three different skillets

Factory pre-seasons them

Versatility to use an of the sizes

MEKBOK Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 3 Piece Skillet Set 12 inch Price: $33.93 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Never drop it

Image source: Cuisinel/Amazon

Cast iron skillets can be heavy, especially when they are filled with food. When you have the Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet, you’ll be able to hold onto yours. This comes in multiple sizes, including a 12″ one that is the largest they offer. This has a smooth finish and provides an even heat distribution for improved cooking and frying. This can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and more. You can cook meats, vegetables, and so much more. This includes an assist handle that is silicone to slip over it. There is also a hole at the end of the handle that allows you to hang it up for storage. This should be washed by hand.

Key Features:

Hole at the end of the handle

Silicone handle cover

Should be washed by hand

Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet - 12"-Inch Frying Pan with Assist Handle + Red Silicone Grip Cover -… List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about cold food

Image source: Utopia Kitchen/Amazon

The Utopia Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet is less smoother than non-stick cookware. This features superior heat retention to keep your food warm for a long time. You should hand wash this before you ever use it and season it with vegetable oil after each use. It will provide some iron into each dish that you cook. This is not safe to put in the dishwasher. It measures 12.5″ in diameter to give you plenty of room to cook.

Key Features:

Measures 12.5″ in diameter

Not safe for the dishwasher

Superior heat retention

Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet - Utopia Kitchen (12.5 Inch) List Price: $29.99 Price: $23.95 You Save: $6.04 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.