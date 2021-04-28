If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Throwing your chips into the pot as you hold your cards close to the vest is a thrilling feeling. Looking around the table to see if you can guess who might be bluffing or who might be holding a better hand than you is all a part of the game. Playing poker takes a lot out of you mentally and physically and only the best players can get by holding nothing in their hands. But, of course, poker isn’t the only game you can play with a deck of cards. There’s bridge, pinochle, go fish, and even solitaire. What you need is a place to play, which is why every home should have a card table. Spending time trying to figure out what you can do while you’re bored is a waste. There’s always new card games to play. A card table is easy to use because it folds up and is in a square, so the corners block someone from peeking at your cards. We’ve done the homework and handpicked five of the best card tables out there. Look at our picks and don’t have anyone look at your cards.

Don’t dent your wallet

If you’re looking for a cost-effective option when it comes to a card table, look no further than the Flash Furniture 34.5″ Square 4-Player Folding Card Game Table. This is perfect for your home, as it measures 34.5″ x 34.5″ x 29″. This gives you extra space whether you’re using it for cards, a holiday gathering, or just need a space to help you go through documents. It is a multipurpose folding table that can fit four chairs around it comfortably. On the bottom of each leg is a non-marring floor glide to protect your surfaces. The legs are powder coated and the table can hold up to 220 pounds of capacity. It comes with green felt surface with card placement on the lip. But for just the table, this is a bang-for-your-buck purchase.

Key Features:

Measures 34.5″ x 34.5″ x 29″

Multipurpose folding table

Legs are powder coated

Add some style to your setting

With beautiful scalloped edges, the Stakmore Scalloped Edge Folding Card Table is a nice piece for your home. This is a wooden table that measures 32″ x 32″ x 29.5″. It folds to 3.375″ of depth for storage, making it easy to keep for when you need it. Made from premium solid wooden construction, it has a cherry finish. There is no assembly required and it’s perfect for added seating during the holidays. You can fit four people comfortably around it.

Key Features:

Wooden table with cherry finish

Measures 32″ x 32″ x 29.5″

Folds to 3.375″ of depth

Get a whole set

You may need chairs as well as a table, so why not pick up the Cosco 5-Piece Folding Table and Chair Set? It comes in black and the table and chairs fold flat. You’ll get four chairs with the table, so you don’t have to worry about providing them yourself. Each have a durable steel frame with a powder coat finish that is meant to last a long time. It’s a strong table with tube-in-tube frames. The leg tips are non-marring, so your floor will be protected from scratches. This checks in at 27.87″ x 33.82″ x 33.82″.

Key Features:

Black table and four chairs

Powder coat finish

Tube-in-tube frames

A higher design

If you’re in need of a table that is wheelchair accessible, the XL Series Square Folding Card Table is the right pick for you. There are five different colors for you to choose from: beige, black, grey, navy blue, and white. It features a 38″ square top and the 29.5″ height provides ample clearance. This is great for senior centers and church recreation halls. Made from a commercial grade steel frame, the vinyl upholstery and build will keep it functional for a long time. The legs lock into place for safety and accommodation.

Key Features:

Commercial grade steel frame and vinyl upholstery

38″ square top and 29.5″ height

Comes in five colors

Let the kids have a seat

The Lifetime Kids Folding Table is an excellent spot for kids to gather. Checking in at 24″ x 24″ x 21″, you can fit four kids around this easily. Constructed from high density polyethylene, it is lightweight but durable. Designed for children ages 3-9, the frame and legs are rust-resistant. It folds flat for easy storage. The build is weather-resistant, so you can use this indoors or outdoors.

Key Features:

24″ x 24″ x 21″

High density polyethylene build

Weather-resistant

