If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re driving in your car, there are definite times where you wish you had more room for items. Whether you don’t like driving while sitting on top of your wallet or you like to bring a water or soda with you in the car, you need to find places to put items. While there are areas such as center consoles or glove compartments, there’s always more items that you want to place than you have room for. That’s why so many floors of cars are so cluttered. But there is a way to make more room out of the space that you’ve been given and that’s by adding accessories to your car cup holder. Plenty of people use their cup holders for holding their cell phone, wallet, keys, ID, or even cups. But you can do so much more with that area that will stop you from fumbling while you’re driving. We’ve taken a look at some of the best additions to your cup holder to outfit the interior of your ride. Let’s take a look.

Fit your cup to your car’s cup holder

Something that can be very frustrating is when your reusable water bottle or other bottle doesn’t fit into your car’s cup holder. You won’t have to worry about that if you have the Swigzy Car Cup Holder Expander Adapter. This holds most 32 to 40 oz. bottles or large cups. The insert is expandable between 2.5″ and 3.75″, so your drink can fit in your holder. The rubber tabs securely hold bottles with 3.4″-3.8″ in diameter. You can twist the base to expand it to fit it better. It’s easy to remove or add to your cup holder, so you can bring it with you if you’re riding in different cars and bringing it out on the golf course. The adapter is made from 100% ABS and will stay put even during the most rugged driving experiences.

Key Features:

Insert is expandable between 2.5″ and 3.75″

Holds most 32 to 40 oz. bottles or large cups

Twist the base to expand it to fit it better

Swigzy Car Cup Holder Expander Adapter (Adjustable) - Holds Hydro Flask, Yeti, Nalgene, Large 3… Price:$24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Provide more storage room

Give yourself the room that you desire with the Iokone Coin Side Pocket Console. This provides added storage, as you’ll get two extra cup holders and a side pocket. This can be used in the front seat, back seat, or near the center console. You can store many items, such as your phone, wallet, cup, gum, keys, hand cream, lotion, coins, gloves, and many others. It is made of durable plastic and high quality leather and you can keep your car more organized. This is made for cars that don’t have proper cup holders and it is recommended that you buy a pair. This will keep your drinks and phone at your fingertips.

Key Features:

Store many items like phone, wallet, cup, gum

Made of durable plastic and high quality leather

Gives you two extra cup holders and a side pocket

Iokone Coin Side Pocket Console Side Pocket Leather Cover Car Cup Holder Auto Front Seat Organi… Price:$17.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your phone where you need it

Made with an adjustable and heavy base, the TOPGO Universal Adjustable Cup Holder Cradle Car Mount for Cell Phone works with many versions of cellphone. You can choose an 8″ version or an 11″ one, allowing you to better fit your phone. This is adjustable and fits firmly and securely in the cup holder. This will fit in cars, truck, and SUVs fitting to varying size cup holders. This features one-button release side arms and convenient holder legs. Made from durable plastic, this will securely hold your phone with a curved arm and two holding feet. This is suitable for phones such as iPhone 11 Pro/XS Mas/XR/8/7 Plus/6s, Samsung Galaxy S10/S9+/S8 Plus/S7 Edge/Note9, Huawei, HTC, LG, MOTO, GPS, PSP, Google Pixel, Nexus, Nokia and more. It also has a 360° rotational feature for a desirable position.

Key Features:

Comes in either an 8″ or 11″ version

Fits in cars, trucks, and SUVs

Securely holds your phone with a curved arm and two holding feet

[Upgraded] TOPGO Universal Adjustable Cup Holder Cradle Car Mount for Cell Phone iPhone Xs/XS M… Price:$18.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Accessorize your cup holders

No matter what you’re passionate about, you can find a light for your cup holder with the logo, thanks to Interesting car LED Car Cup Holder Lights. You can show off the logo for the type of car you have, your favorite sports team, or even just the American flag. The lights can be set in 17 different modes and make them colors. These are waterproof and will last for a long time. These will work for 15 consecutive days and then you can charge them via USB cable. You can turn it on by pressing it for five seconds. You’ll get two in one set.

Key Features:

Show off what you’re passionate about

Waterproof and will last for a long time

Will work for 15 consecutive days

2pcs LED Car Cup Holder Lights for Ford, 7 Colors Changing USB Charging Mat Luminescent Cup Pad… Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Your cup holders will remain drier

Reaching into your cup holder and it is wet is super annoying while you’re driving. But having the LogHog Small 2.56″ Absorbent Car Coasters inside will protect that from happening. There are nine different designs that you can choose from to give you more flair. These are made from special ceramic that will absorb water. It comes with two in a pack, so you’ll be able to fit your car’s holders. There is a convenient notch that allows you to remove them when you want to.

Key Features:

Nine different designs to choose from

Made from special ceramic that will absorb water

Comes with two in a pack

Small 2.56" Absorbent Car Coasters 2 Pack, Auto Coasters for Cup Holders, Ceramic Car Accessori… Price:$8.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now