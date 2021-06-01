Best Car Air Freshener

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazingly, some people don’t enjoy the new car smell that comes when you, well, get a new car. They want to cover that up as quickly as possible, so they usually settle for whatever weird scent the car dealership offers them with an air freshener. Now, if you’re someone who commutes everyday in their car or someone who is in their car a whole lot, you don’t want it smelling funky. There are many ways that your car’s smell can become a bit off, especially if you have kids. That’s why car air fresheners were invented. But we’re not talking about the ones you got from the dealership. These are scents you’ll actually want your vehicle to smell like. Whether you want to hide the fact that you’ve eaten cheeseburgers in your car from your wife or have to cover up the smell of spilled milk from your kids, we have you covered. Read up on our list of the best car air fresheners and start enjoying the time you spend in your car again. At least the smell that is.

You won’t have to change it for a while

If you’re looking to not mask odors but eliminate them altogether, you should consider purchasing the PURGGO Car Air Freshener. This is made from 100% bamboo charcoal that naturally absorbs odors. It contains no fragrances, plastics, or chemicals. This is healthy and safe for you, your kids, and your pets. It acts like a big sponge to suck up and hold all of the odor particles that are trapped on surfaces inside the channel. This will last more than 365 days, so you won’t have to worry about the smells in your car for a long time. Made with bamboo and hemp, they are two of the more renewable natural resources and can be used as fertilizer when their lifespan is up. This can hang around the headrest of any of the seats in your car.

Key Features:

Lasts more than a year

Hangs around the headrest

Made with bamboo and hemp

PURGGO Car Air Freshener - Lasts 365+ Days - No Chemicals - 100% Activated Bamboo Charcoal - Fr… Price: $19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clip it in

We all know about the amazing scent masking abilities of Febreze, so it should be no surprise that their Car Vent-Clip Air Fresheners provide a solid boost for your car’s smell. This comes with four car clips, so you’ll be able to swap them in and out when they are used up. Each one includes 0.26 fluid ounces of liquid, so it will start working immediately when you clip it on. The Linen and Sky scent is a pleasant one and these clips fasten themselves to your air conditioner vent. These will work on ones that open up and down or left and right.

Key Features:

Work on multiple vents

Comes with four car clips

Start working immediately

Febreze Car Vent-Clip Air Fresheners - 4 Pack (Linen & Sky)0.06 FL.OZ Price: $14.95 ($57.50 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Everyone in the car can enjoy

Small but still pungent enough to fill the entire car with an aromatic scent, the Yankee Candle Charming Scents Square Starter Kit packs a punch. This four-piece kit includes a bangle that keeps the freshener on it, a refillable locket to keep the freshener in, a Yankee Candle logo charm, and a refill for your scent. This can be attached and dangled from your rearview mirror in order to reach the front and back seats. You can choose between 12 different scents including Bahama Breeze, Clean Cotton, Pink Sands, and Sicilian Lemon, to name a few. One of these fragrances lasts up to 30 days.

Key Features:

12 different scents

Lasts up to 30 days

Includes a bangle

Yankee Candle Charming Scents Square Starter Kit, Bahama Breeze List Price: $10.99 Price: $8.94 You Save: $2.05 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Add more than just a scent

The econoLED Car Humidifier is so much more than an air freshener. It also is an air diffuser, freshener, purifier, mist maker and humidifier to make the air just the way you like it in your vehicle. It’s easy to operate, as you just have to fill it up with water or essential oil and plug it into your DC jack. Once it’s powered on, the mist will come out. This will humidify your drive and give you a calming effect. It has two-hour automatic power off technology that will prevent it from potentially running without water.

Key Features:

Air diffuser, freshener, purifier, mist maker, and humidifier

Gives you a calming effect

Two-hour automatic power off technology

econoLED Car Humidifier,Mini Air Purifier Aroma Diffuser Air Freshener Purifier Aromatherapy Mi… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pop the top

Put down the California Scents Spillproof Organic Air Freshener in your car and just start enjoying. This is a four pack of cans that comes in five scents. Each one is environmentally-friendly and spill-proof to provide fresh fragrances for up to 60 days. These are made from organic fragrance oils, so you’ll be able to enjoy them naturally. This can be used in your house, office, or automobile.

Key Features:

Provides fragrances up to 60 days

Can be used in your house, office, or automobile

Organic fragrance oils