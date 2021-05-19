Best Canning Equipment for Preserving

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Thinking ahead isn’t something that has hurt many people. It’s often times the other way around that gets people in trouble. Planning your food supply in advance is not only a smart idea; it’s an efficient one too. Putting together your favorite foods and keeping them for a long time helps you be prepared. Being ahead of the game is never a bad thing. If you’re thinking about canning your own fruits, vegetables and foods, you’re going to need a place to start. Luckily for you, we’ve done the homework for you. Below, we’ve listed our favorite canning equipment to get you up to speed with just how it works. That way, if you want to begin the process of fermenting and canning, you’ll know how to go about it. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best canning equipment on the market.

Watch it do more

Image source: Carey/Amazon

If you want a machine that’s going to do more for you, check out the Carey DPC-9SS Smart Pressure Canner & Cooker. This holds up to 9.5 quarts and is designed for pressure canning, pressure cooking, steam cooking, and slow cooking. There are multiple built-in safety features and this is approved by the ETL. The digital display has a timer to show you how long you’re using the machine for and what function you’re currently on. The 9.5-quart aluminum inner pot is non-stick and removable. It also comes with a canning rack and steaming rack. This includes standard and high altitude limiting valves with 10 PSI or 15 PSI.

Key Features:

Holds 9.5 quarts

Meant for pressure canning, pressure cooking, steam cooking, and slow cooking

Digital display

Carey DPC-9SS, Smart Pressure Canner & Cooker, Stainless Steel, 9.5 Quart Price: $129.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Do it yourself

Providing you all that you’ll need when it comes to sealing and locking in the freshness for your cans, the Presto 09995 7 Function Canning Kit is a solid choice. You’ll get a funnel for filling regular and wide mouth canning jars to make it easier on yourself. There’s a bubble remover that will help you release trapped air bubbles, keeping your food fresher. The magnetic lid lifter removes canning lids from hot water, so you don’t have to reach your hand in. For an easier time handling everything, you’ll get kitchen tongs and the jar lifter helps you take extremely hot jars out of the water. Finally, the jar wrench helps to remove sticky screw bands for the final touches on your cans. There’s also a timer, so you can keep track of how long your food is in the canner.

Key Features:

Funnel for filling regular and wide mouth canning jars

Magnetic lid lifter

Bubble remover

Presto 7 Function Canning Kit Price: $20.72 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t spend too much

Perfect for any top of stove top, the Roots & Branches VKP1130 Harvest Stainless Steel Multi-Use Canner can be used in most homes. The flat clad bottom works to evenly heat the canner on gas or induction ranges. You can use this to steam or for a water bath with your cans. There is a double-sided, stainless steel canning rack that lets you process either way. The built-in temperature indicator inside the tempered glass lid make timing easy. You can hold eight pints or seven quart jars or 20 quarts of liquid in this canner. This is a great, cost-efficient option for your home.

Key Features:

Flat clad bottom

Double-sided, stainless steel canning rack

Holds eight pints

Roots & Branches Harvest Stainless Steel Multi-Use Canner with Temperature Indicator, Holds 7 Q… List Price: $99.99 Price: $77.42 You Save: $22.57 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Great for all kinds of canners

A great gift for both seasoned and beginner canners, the Norpro Canning Essentials Boxed Set comes with six essential tools. Whether you’re canning, dehydrating, or fermenting, this is a convenient set. This comes with long tongs that have green vinyl coated handles that are easy to use. It also comes with a vinyl coated jar lifter and a magnetic lid lifter. The bubble popper and measurer will protect your food’s freshness. The funnel that’s included is meant for wide mouthed jars, allowing you to pack more flavor into each one. It comes with a jar wrench to get the seal properly on. You’ll be able to capture summer fruit and vegetables and store them for future use.

Key Features:

Long tongs

Vinyl coated jar lifter

Jar wrench

Norpro Canning Essentials Boxed Set, 6 Piece Set List Price: $16.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $1.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Do more fermenting

If you’re more into sauerkraut, kimchi, or pickles, you’re going to want to try the Masontops Complete Mason Jar Fermentation Kit. This includes all the tools needed to turn your ordinary mason jar into a fermentation unit. With this, you’ll be able to use four jars for the process. This kit has nine pieces: four pickle pipe airlock tops, four pickle pebble infinity glass weights, and one acacia pickle packer vegetable tamper. As a bonus, this comes with a printed recipe book for additional reading. All you’ll need to do is fill the jars with vegetables and salt or brine. Then you can apply the pickle pebble weights and airlock lids. The airlocking lids will burp themselves, so you don’t have to worry about that. Making superfoods and probiotics will keep you and your family healthy in the long run.

Key Features:

Use four jars in the process

Nine pieces

Airlocking lids