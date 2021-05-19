If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Most people would not know what to do if they didn’t have a cutting board. Cutting boards are so vital to meal preparation, as they are used for so many different things. Obviously, there’s cutting, but you can also season your meat or poultry on it, gather your ingredients together on it, or just rest already cooked food while you’re getting ready to combine it with other food. If you’re lucky enough to have a butcher block at your home, then you know how important that surface can be. But what you may not realize is that your butcher block and cutting boards need some care. You should be treating your wood boards with butcher block oil. This will condition and keep your block from cracking or drying out. Are you now realizing this is something you need in your home? Don’t thank us until you read our picks for the best butcher block oil on the market. Then, instead of thanks, we’ll take some delicious meat as a payment.

Keep your ingredients safe

Made from the highest quality ingredients that are food-safe, the Thirteen Chefs Food Grade Mineral Oil for Cutting Boards, Countertops and Butcher Blocks is a bottle that you need. This can be used on all sorts of wood surfaces, including bamboo cutting boards, countertops, utensils, and salad bowls. This is pure USP mineral oil that is meant for food contact with a tamper seal, unlike lower quality mineral oil that isn’t meant for food use. This will restore and protect the wood, as it hydrates, seals and penetrates deeply into it to prevent cracking and drying. This is also great for granite, soapstone, knives, garden equipment and many other household objects. It comes in a squeeze bottle that is easy to use, thanks to the push applicator cap. You can apply a generous coat of the oil onto your surfaces and you can rub it in and there’s no need to remove any excess. Let it dry for four hours before using your surface to prepare food on top of.

Key Features:

Can be used on many wood surfaces

Restores and protects the wood

Safe for foods

Make sure your block will last

Conditioner isn’t only for your hair or your couch. The Howard Products BBC128 Butcher Block Conditioner will revitalize your cutting boards right in front of your eyes. This exceeds the US FDA regulations for direct and indirect contact with food, so you know it’s been tested and is perfectly fine to use. This blend will prevent drying and cracking of hardwoods and bamboo. On top of the revitalization, you’ll be getting a natural waxing that adds another layer of protection to your surfaces. Perfect for wooden toys, spoons, or bowls, this can make your whole table top look brand new again. It is best if used after every wash, so it keeps wherever you’re putting it functional and beautiful. It is made from a combination of pure USP grade mineral oil, beeswax, and carnauba wax. This will never go rancid like other plant-based oils, so you can keep it for a long time. This keeps the mineral oil in and moisture out of your wood.

Key Features:

Prevents drying and cracking of hardwoods and bamboo

Can make your whole table top look brand new again

Won’t go rancid

Just trust that it works

Yes, that’s right. We said mystery oil. Well, the name says it all when you use John Boos MYSB Mystery Butcher Block Oil. This comes in either a 16-ounce bottle, a 32-ounce one, or a gallon jug, depending on how frequently you use it. This is meant for maintaining and preserving wood food preparation surfaces, such as butcher blocks, countertops, cutting boards, and utensils. This is made from all natural materials from the United States. It is certified by the National Sanitation Foundation and is safe to use on food prep areas. You can use this once a month or, if you live in a dryer climate, more than once a month. But you don’t need to use it after every time you wash the surface. This adds an additional protective barrier, allowing bacterial fluids to bead up and reduce interaction time with the board. You can apply a coat with your hand, with a rag or with a paper towel and you don’t need to worry about applying too much. It is easily absorbed and will produce top results.

Key Features:

Meant for maintaining and preserving wood food preparation surfaces

Certified by the National Sanitation Foundation

Easily absorbed

Blends well into your home

The CLARK’S Cutting Board Oil is great to use on cutting boards and butcher blocks. This penetrates the wood deeply and works its way deep into the grain. You can use this on cutting boards, butcher blocks, bamboo cutting boards, salad bowls, wood utensils, and even wood countertops. Oiling your boards and blocks every three to four weeks can help prevent any cracking or drying. The delightful fresh scent won’t overwhelm, as it comes in orange lemon and rosemary lavender.

Key Features:

Orange lemon and rosemary lavender

Should be used every three to four weeks

Penetrates the wood deeply

Add to the block’s durability

Walrus Oil is an excellent choice for those who want to keep their wood surfaces for a long time. It comes in a 32-ounce jug and the oil is food-safe. Applying this to surfaces can help them last almost 100 years. It is FDA-compliant and should be shaken well before being used. It is made from coconut oil, natural beeswax, pure mineral oil, and Vitamin E. It will leave your board with a silky smooth finish, rich color, and a little shine.

Key Features:

FDA-compliant

Made from natural beeswax

Leaves a smooth finish