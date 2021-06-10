Best Bungee Cord Set for Packing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prevent disaster from happening on the road and make sure your roof rack is strapped properly to the top of your car, so you don’t make it a heart-stopping trip for the car behind you, with the help of a set of bungee cords. Using bungee cords to secure your precious packages will keep your mind at ease on a windy day. Whether you’re moving yourself into a new home or moving your son or daughter into their dorm room at college, making sure things are packed the right way can really make your life easier. With a quality set of bungee cords like the three below, you’ll be able to harness your load and pack more efficiently. Let’s take a look at some of the best on the market.

This can do so much

Image source: FORTEM/Amazon

Providing each user with versatility in how they use them, the FORTEM Bungee Cords 24-piece Set has a lot to offer. With this set, you’ll receive a bunch of different bungee cords in varying lengths, so you can find one for each separate scenario. They range from 18 inches to 40 inches and are color coded, making differentiating them easier. Each one is made from a cross-woven rubber and latex, making them twice as strong as elastic. The hooks are covered in UV-resistant plastic and it comes with a bonus cargo net with canopy ties.

Key Features:

Range from 18″ to 40″

Cross-woven rubber and latex makeup

Comes with a bonus cargo net

Built to last

Image source: CARTMAN/Amazon

Built to last a long time, the CARTMAN Bungee Cords are extremely durable. By purchasing this set, you’ll get six 32″ 8mm green cords and 10 24″ 8mm red cords. The cords are rubber, providing them with superior strength. The steel hook will clasp onto your belonging and won’t let go, thanks to the extra wide opening each of them has. Each cord has a UV-resistant jacket, protecting them from the elements. The cord is tucked well into the hook, so there isn’t any piece that is sticking out.

Key Features:

Steel hook will clasp on

UV-resistant jacket on each cord

16 pieces

Ideal for tarps

Image source: Kotap/Amazon

If you aren’t in the market for a bungee cord with a hook on the end, let us introduce to you the Kotap BB-6B Ball Bungee. These cords are black with gray accents and each one measures six inches in length while being able to stretch to eight and a half inches. The cord diameter is a fifth of an inch and each cord has a nylon ball attached to the end of it. You can easily tie these around a tarp and other fixed points. It also helps prolong the life of the tarp or the grommets, since there isn’t a sharp hook on the end.

Key Features:

Able to stretch to eight and a half inches

Easily tie around a tarp

Nylon ball attached to each

Fit it to size

Image source: Keeper/Amazon

Stretch the Keeper 06119 Adjustable Flat Bungee Cord to secure your items. This adjusts from 10″ to 54″ to keep things in place. The steel core hook is three times stronger than a conventional hook. The cord is made from premium grade, long-lasting rubber. The outer jacket is made from durable, UV-resistant material. It won’t cut into the cargo and the flat design spreads over the load easily.

Key Features:

Steel core hook

Stretches from 10″ to 54″

Outer jacket is made from UV-resistant material

Clip more easily

Image source: SDTC Tech/Amazon

The SDTC Tech 24 Inch Bungee Cord with Carabiner Hook clips onto your stuff. This features carabiner hooks on both ends, allowing it to clip to specific rails or even other hooks of other bungee cords. This is suitable for roof racks, trailers, hand carts, boats, caravans, camping, tarp tie downs and more. The cord diameter is 0.33″ and it measures 24″ in length. The cord has been UV treated and the latex core stays shielded ensures great performance.

Key Features:

Carabiner hooks on both ends

0.33″ in diameter

UV treated cord