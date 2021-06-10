Best Brownie Pan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not all baked goods are created equally. For every person who loves cake, there’s someone who loves pie just as much (this isn’t proven by us since there hasn’t been a study done of every person, but it’s possible). But sometimes you’re just in the mood for a little bit of chocolatey goodness. That’s when the thought of a brownie creeps into your mind as a potential game-changer to your day. But rather than heading to your local bakery, make some brownie bars at home with a brownie pan. Brownie pans are perfectly sized to help you get an even bake every time. So if that sounds like something that would enlighten your day, read our choices below of the best brownie pans on the market and get ready to grab some batter and vanilla ice cream to escape to pure chocolate bliss.

Don’t worry about scraping it afterwards

Image source: Baker's Edge/Amazon

Having perfected the art of producing chewy edges, the Baker’s Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan delivers on all fronts. This pan measures 9″ x 12″, so it’s the correct size for box mixes. This snake-like design is one continuous chamber, giving the batter a chance to easily spread. The interesting looking pan promotes a more even bake and heat distribution. It has a durable, nonstick coating and is made from heavy gauge cast aluminum. It’s very easy to clean and won’t warp in the oven.

Key Features:

9″ x 12″

Promotes a more even bake

Heavy gauge cast aluminum

Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan List Price: $39.95 Price: $36.95 You Save: $3.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Forget about using a knife

Image source: Wilton/Amazon

You won’t have to worry about slicing up your brownies if you grab the Wilton Brownie Bar Pan. You’ll be able to make 12 individual brownies per batch, thanks to the small compartments. Each brownie can be 2.75″ x 1.5″ and the entire pan measures 11″ x 16″. It is constructed of steel and has a nonstick coating, so popping your brownie bites out will be no sweat. The pan is dishwasher safe, but is best washed with warm, soapy water. It also comes with a brownie recipe and a spatula.

Key Features:

Makes 12 individual brownies per batch

Entire pan measures 11″ x 16″

Best washed with warm, soapy water

Wilton Brownie Bar Pan Price: $21.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bake faster

Image source: Fat Daddio's/Amazon

If you’re worried about additional coatings on your pans, then you can opt for the Fat Daddio’s POB-8122 Sheet Cake Pan. This pan is perfect for cakes, brownies, pastries, casseroles or lasagnas. It reflects heat rather than absorbing it, so it reaches premium baking temperatures faster. It is made from anodized aluminum and has a non-reactive finish that can bake a wider array of recipes. There isn’t any coating, so nothing will flake, rust or peel into your food. This 8″ x 12″ x 2″ pan has raised edges and an easier grip. This pan is used around the world in bakeries.

Key Features:

Reflects heat rather than absorbing it

Reaches premium baking temperatures faster

Made from anodized aluminum

Fat Daddio's Sheet Cake Pan, 8 x 12 x 2 Inch, Silver Price: $18.25 ($0.83 / oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make it easy to take treats out

Image source: SILIVO/Amazon

The SILIVO Silicone Cake and Brownie Pan is easy to tend to and clean. This measures 8″ x 8″ x 2″ and is nonstick. It is made from food-grade silicone that is eco-friendly and stain- and odor-resistant. You can make brownies, fudge, cakes, cobbler, Rice Krispie treats, corn bread, lasagna, and more in this. There is a specialized handle to protect your hand. It can be placed in the dishwasher, freezer, microwave, or oven.

Key Features:

Food-grade silicone

Stain- and odor-resistant

Can be placed in the dishwasher

Silicone Cake and Brownie Pan - SILIVO Nonstick Silicone Baking Mold for Homemade Brownie,Cake,… Price: $9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make a vessel for ice cream

Image source: USA Pan/Amazon

Brownie sundaes are always a treat and you can make them at home with the USA Pan Brownie Bowl Dessert Pan. This has six individual wells that will fill up with brownies and churn out brownie bowls that you can fill. Made from commercial grade and heavy gauge aluminized steel, this features an Americoat coating that promotes minimal effort for cleanup. You can wash this with hot water and mild soap. It measures 15.75″ x 11.125″ x 1.75″ and each cup is perfect for an individual size of dessert.

Key Features:

Features an Americoat coating

Promotes minimal effort for cleanup

Six individual wells