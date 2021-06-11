Best Body Pillow for Lounging

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A lot of people love the feeling of lying next to another person in bed. Snuggling is a human need and many people sleep better when they are spooning or near someone. Unfortunately, that isn’t always possible, whether your significant other is away for the weekend on a trip or you’re in the middle of a long distance relationship. For the comfort in bed that you’re missing, you can get a body pillow. Body pillows are longer than normal pillows, so you can cuddle against them and get the feeling that you’re longing for. Body pillows are also great for decoration on your bed, as they can take the place of multiple pillows, so you don’t have to have as many pillows on your bed at once. For couch naps, they are a perfect thing to lay down on. For those who are in the market for a body pillow, we’ve done some homework for you. Here are our picks for the best body pillows out there to give you the snuggling feeling.

Sleep coolly

If you’re someone who gets hot during the night, you’re going to want something that always feels like “the other side of the pillow”. The Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Full Size Body Pillow comes with a Kool-Flow soft, luxurious, extra breathable, cooling micro-vented cover. It will never go flat and is made from 43% viscose of bamboo, 56.4% polyester, and 0.6% lycra. This pillow is fully machine washable and fits covers that are 20″ x 54″. It has a conforming shape and is hypoallergenic and resistant of dust mites. It’s shipped in a vacuum-sealed and compressed packaging for easy storage.

Key Features:

Made from a variety of materials

Resistant of dust mites

Vacuum-sealed when shipped

Minimize the noise

For those who struggle with loud snoring each and every night, there’s the Coop Home Goods Adjustable Body Pillow. This promotes side sleeping, which is a more natural sleeping position, as opposed to on your back, where you’re more likely to snore. Anybody can use this, as it contours to the shape of each individual body. It supports healthy alignment and is filled with a medium firm blend of memory foam and microfiber. You can even add or remove pieces of the fill to more customize it to your body.

Key Features:

Promotes side sleeping

Contours to the shape of each individual

Supports healthy alignment

Do more with it

You don’t only need to use your Decroom Full Body Pillow for sleeping. This measures 20″ x 54″, so it’s great for many duties, such as breastfeeding, reading, nursing, and lying down during a pregnancy. It is designed to be soft with medium fullness, so it supports whoever is on it. This features a zippered pillow case with 43% viscose bamboo, 56.4% polyester, and 0.6% lycra. The microfiber fill has a viscoelastic effect to adjust to your movements during the night. The cover is removable and washable, as is the pillow itself.

Key Features:

Supports whoever is on it

Zippered pillow case

Removable cover

Keep an eye on your budget

There’s a lot of value when it comes to the BioPEDIC Premium SofLOFT 20-by-54 Inch Body Pillow from Soft-Tex. This is an extremely cost-effective option that won’t set you back a ton, but will settle you during your sleep time. This features a 240 thread count cover for ultra softness. It is generously filled with hypoallergenic fiber fill, so it’ll feel good for any person. You can use this in multiple positions, so it’ll be able to support you in any way you need.

Key Features:

240 thread count cover

Cost-effective

Supports multiple positions

Fit it to your body

Get the exact comfort level that you desire with the Oubonun Premium Adjustable Loft Quilted Body Pillows. You can adjust the loft of this pillow for the best support level you can find. This promotes an aligned spine, no matter which way you sleep. The high-quality quilted pillow top has an anti-fading property for long-lasting use. It features 7D polyester fill, which is great for a hotel, home, or even dorm room. It’s hypoallergenic and can be washed and dried in the machine.

Key Features:

Quilted pillow top with anti-fading property

7D polyester fill

Hypoallergenic and promotes an aligned spine