Best Body Piercing Kit

There are many ways to express yourself. You can sing. You can draw. You can write. You can get a tattoo. There are plenty of opportunities you’ll have to be original and figure out how to put a stamp on your own personal style. One of those ways that is very popular for people of all ages is getting a piercing. While getting piercings done at a salon can be quick and easy, they can also be intimidating. If you’re a parent of a child who wants to get their ears pierce or nose pierced, you can alleviate their stress by getting a body piercing kit for your home. Trusting yourself or someone else at your home to pierce a body part is a fast and money-saving way to piercing. While this may also seem like a potentially arduous task, it can be done and it is a great way to express your style. We’ve highlighted some of the best supplies you’ll need for an at-home body piercing kit. Let’s take a look.

Start with some studs or hoops for your ears

Made with superior metal, the Anzero bouti1583 2 Pack Self Ear Piercing Gun Kit can be used by either professionals and first-time users. It is crafted with high quality and the guns are disposable, so you can use it once and then throw it away. It has a unique design that combines self-destroying ear piercing gun that comes with an ear stud. Because you’ll be disposing of it, you won’t have to worry about cleaning it after you’re done with it. You’ll have to clean the ear lobes before using the gun with the alcohol swabs that are provided. Then you have to mark the ear lobes, aim the gun, press it and you’re done. You’ll get 5mm white crystal studs that look fashionable.

Has a unique design with an ear stud

Great for professionals and first-time users

Disposable

You don’t have to pick what style you want now

While it may be hard to figure out which kind of earrings you want to put into your newly pierced holes, you can choose between many different options when you go with the Hermosa 2 Pack Self Ear Piercing Kit. Each unit combines an ear piercing gun with a built-in ear stud, so once you pierce it, there will be an earring in your ear. You can choose between 12 different styles, all studs. Each of the guns is an individually sealed package and is sterile and disinfected. This is suitable for professional piercing and at-home piercing, making you feel good about its authenticity. You should disinfect your ears and the product with the provided alcohol pads before you use it.

Combines an ear piercing gun with an ear stud

12 different styles to choose from

Both guns are individually sealed

Handle more than your ears

Great for piercing many different body parts, the BodyJ4You 20PC Pro Piercing Kit is a great addition to your home. Made with 20 pieces, this has everything you need for your at-home piercing. You’ll receive two ball closure rings, two horseshoe barbells, two straight barbells, two curved barbells, two labret studs, five piercing needles, one disposable piercing clamp, two black latex gloves, and alcohol pads. All of the items are sterilized using ethylene oxide gas. All of the metal has a high polished smooth surface that prevents against any damage or irritation.

Comes with 20 pieces

Gives you five piercing needles to use

All pieces have a high polished smooth surface

Keep your fresh piercings clean

Cleaning your piercing site is very important so you can remain infection-free. The H2Ocean Piercing Aftercare Spray will help you do just that. This can holds four fluid ounces and contains sea salt, as well as 82 elements and minerals. This will keep your body parts sterile and it is safe for all skin types. It’s gluten-free and has lysozyme in it. The can allows for 360-degree dispensing and it is pH-balanced. If the granules ever clog up the spray port, just run it under warm water.

Holds four fluid ounces

Contains sea salt and lysozyme

Safe for all skin types

You’ll need needles

If you have a kit already or just prefer piercing with a needle, then you can choose the CINRA Ear Nose Piercing Needles. Depending on the amount that you need, there are options for 50, 100, 200, or 300 needles. There are also mixed sizes, so you can best fit your preferences. There’s 12G, 14G, 16G, 18G and 20G and all are made from medical stainless steel. These are disposable, sterilized and all of them are individually packaged. The packages are EO gas sterilized to keep you protected and sanitary.

Can get up to 300 needles

Comes in mixed sizes

All are disposable