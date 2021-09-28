Best Bluetooth speaker deal: Waterproof speaker with 120,000 5-star reviews for $26

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The first thing you do when you’re looking at something on Amazon is read reviews, right? Since you’ve read so many, you know how difficult it is for a product to amass lots of 5-star ratings. So many inconsiderate people rush over to Amazon to drop a 1-star rating on a product for silly reasons. It really is a shame because it ends up hurting products that are actually quite good. Unfortunately, it’s also unavoidable. With all that in mind, you’ll immediately appreciate how good the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker must be to have amassed a whopping 120,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. As a matter of fact, it’s the best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker deal on Amazon’s whole site! Now, for a limited time, it’s on sale with a deep discount so you can pick one up for just $25.99.

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, IPX5 Waterproof List Price: $34.99 Price: $25.99 You Save: $9.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best Bluetooth speaker deal

Are you at all familiar with the brand Oontz?

Oontz speakers are made by Cambridge Soundworks. It’s not exactly the most popular personal audio brand in the world. With that in mind, you shouldn’t feel bad if you don’t recognize it. That said, plenty of people out there have seen it mentioned several times in the past here at BGR Deals. While it might fly under the radar for some folks, the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is actually the single most popular portable wireless speaker on Amazon’s entire website.

That’s right, folks… Amazon’s #1 best-selling isn’t a speaker from one of the huge brands out there that spend countless millions of dollars on marketing and advertising… it’s an awesome little speaker from Oontz.

As we mentioned, this best-selling Cambridge Soundworks speaker has around 120,000 5-star ratings. That means it also happens to be one of the best-reviewed portable wireless speakers on Amazon. It retails for a wonderfully affordable $36, but there’s a limited-time sale at Amazon right now that slashes it to just $25.99 thanks to a double discount. That’s a steal!

Cambridge doesn’t have the same brand recognition as top players in the market. But it does have something even more important: a high-quality lineup of portable speakers that cost a fraction of the prices those other brands charge. Word of mouth has done wonders for the Oontz line, and the Angle 3 is by far the most popular model. It offers surprisingly great sound quality and full bass for such a compact speaker, and the battery lasts for up to 14 hours of playback per charge. At $35, the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is already a steal. But if you head over to Amazon right now, you can pick one up for only $25.99.

This is Amazon’s best Bluetooth speaker deal, so don’t miss out!

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, IPX5 Waterproof List Price: $34.99 Price: $25.99 You Save: $9.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

OontZ Angle 3 fast facts

Unlike comparable speakers that only connect to your phone, tablet, computer, or smart device from up to 33 feet away, the Oontz Angle 3 has a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet

IPX5 water resistance means you don’t have to worry about splashes near the pool, rain, or steam from your shower

Designed and engineered by Cambridge Soundworks to deliver crystal clear sound

A passive bass radiator enhances bass performance

Long battery life of up to 14 hours of playtime per charge

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Weight: 10oz, length: 5″, height 2.8″

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, IPX5 Waterproof List Price: $34.99 Price: $25.99 You Save: $9.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.