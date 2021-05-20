Best Blind Spot Mirror for Your Car

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adults remember how exciting it was to get their driver’s licenses. Those first few months of driving felt like care-free moments where the world was your oyster. But learning how to drive safely is the most important thing you can take away during those early times and keeping up those practices your entire life is vital. While you may always try to drive as safely as possible, it may not always be plausible. But there are ways to practice safe driving and pieces of equipment that can help you be cautious. A blind spot mirror for your car is one of those items, as you can add it to your side view mirror to give you a better idea of what’s going on in the lane next to you. Every car has blind spot sand not having to turn your entire head to check yours can prove beneficial. If you’re looking to add some more safety precautions to your car, check out our list for the best blind spot mirrors and always remember to drive safely.

Get more views

Giving you a wider look at the lanes next to you, the LIBERRWAY Blind Spot Mirror for Cars is adjustable. This will eliminate the blind spots and give you a broader vision on either side of cars. You can increase driving safety, especially on busy motorways. The mirror is rotational for 360° and you can turn it 20° sideways as well, allowing each driver of a car to customize their view. This comes in a pack of two and the mirrors are waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about them while driving through inclimate weather. Each one sticks on, thanks to the 3M adhesive the mirrors come with. You can also use this on the inside of your car, as you put it on your rear view mirror to look after a child in the backseat. These rectangular mirrors make it easier to see.

Key Features:

Rotates 360°

3M adhesive to sitck

Rectangular

Blind Spot Mirror for Cars LIBERRWAY Car Side Mirror Blind Spot Auto Blind Spot Mirrors Wide An… List Price: $9.99 Price: $7.97 You Save: $2.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get more in a set

Great for many vehicles, the Essential Contraptions Blind Spot Mirror comes in a pack of four. That way, you’ll be able to outfit a car, two cars, a car and a motorcycle, a motorcycle, and a snowmobile, or any other combination of vehicles. The frames are made from aluminum, not plastic, meaning they are built to last longer. These stick to the mirrors themselves, whether you use them on your rear view or side view mirrors. These have real glass in them, so there’s no haze. They are rust-resistant and have a satisfaction guarantee.

Key Features:

Come in a pack of four

Frames are made from aluminum

Have real glass in them

Blind Spot Mirror - 4 Pack Blind Spot Mirror for SUV - Blind Spot Mirrors for Cars - Motorcycle… Price: $9.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

There is more of a view

Adding to the aesthetics of your vehicle, the Utopicar Blind Spot Mirrors look great, even if you can barely see them. These are engineered to deliver a bigger image, so you won’t have to squint to see what’s in your next lane. The car door mirrors is backed with no-fail adhesive that is outdoor and water-rated adhesive. It has highly reflective silver film for the mirrors. The mirrors don’t have any frames, allowing you to see your surroundings fully. They come in a pack of two.

Key Features:

Backed with a no-fail adhesive

Don’t have any frames

Highly reflective silver film

Blind Spot Mirrors Unique design Car Door mirrors | Mirror for blind side engineered by Utopica… Price: $10.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fit on your side mirror

For those who want a convex mirror to add to their side view mirrors, check out the Ampper Blind Spot Mirror. It comes with a back, black pivot base that will stick to your side mirror in order to position the blind spot mirror. It can adjust 360° and also side to side in order to give you the best view possible. You’ll be able to maximize your view, as this round and flexible convex mirror gives you the look on your sides. It is rust-resistant and waterproof while not producing a haze, allowing you to see clearly. This comes in a pack of two and can be used for any type of vehicle.

Key Features:

Comes in a pack of two

Adjusts 360°

Maximize your view

Ampper Blind Spot Mirror, 2" Round HD Glass Convex Rear View Mirror, Pack of 2 Price: $7.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep more money in your wallet

A pack that’s easy to install, the Fit System C0400 Driver/Passenger Side Stick-On Adjustable Blind Spot Mirrors can cover one of your vehicles. You’ll receive two mirrors and they measure 2″ in diameter. The optimal placement for these is in the bottom outside corner of the side view mirrors. But you can decide where you most want them when you’re setting them up. They are adjustable after placement for a more customized driving experience. These are cost-effective options for safe driving.

Key Features:

Two mirrors

2″ in diameter

Adjustable after placement