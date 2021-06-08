Best Blanket for Light Sleepers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting a good night’s rest is arguably one of the most coveted joys of adulthood. Because the older you get and the more responsibilities you have, the harder it is to get a full eight hours of shut-eye. This can all change, however, with a blanket tailored to your sleeping preferences. Said preferences can be the result of a number of different factors — temperature, weight, or even just a bad case of the Sunday scaries. If you’re looking for a blanket that can nip some of your sleeping issues in the bud, look no further. Here’s your chance to get that eight hours of sleep you’ve been putting on a pedestal — let’s look at some of the best blankets for light sleepers.

Feel some weight

The Luna Weighted Blanket is, far and away, the best blanket for those who have trouble getting to sleep — particularly for those who suffer from anxiety before going to bed. Luna sent me a blanket for consideration, so I gave it a shot and was not disappointed. When I first removed it from the box, I was a bit surprised how heavy it was, as I had never used a weighted blanket before. I ordered the 20-pound blanket — the recommended size on Luna’s weight chart for a 200-pound person — however, once I put the blanket over my body, it felt almost weightless. All my fears about a cumbersome weighted blanket were lifted — this was far more soothing than a regular blanket. I then looked up the science behind the blanket and found that it utilizes a deep pressure stimulation (DPS) to provide an overall sense of calmness and serenity. The blanket itself is made out of 100% organic cotton and is filled with hypoallergenic, odorless, and non-toxic glass beads that are seamlessly woven into the blanket fibers for an evenly distributed and comfortable weight. This is different from most weighted blankets that use plastic beads and while the blanket itself somewhat resembles a comforter, it’s designed with a 400 thread count for breathability and a soft cotton outer shell. It makes for a great overall option for hot sleepers and to use all summer long. The blanket is a bit smaller than a regular blanket, as it’s meant to cover your body and not the bed. Luna recommends a week to three week period to acclimate your body to the weight, although I was used to it almost immediately.

Key Features:

Filled with hypoallergenic glass beads

Soft cotton outer shell

Recommended to give it up to three weeks to acclimate to you

Get some more comfort

If you’re someone who has tried a weighted blanket and still prefers a traditional model, the BEDSURE Sherpa Fleece Blanket is a great alternative. This dual-sided blanket is made with fleece on one side and comfortable plush sherpa on the other, giving you a versatile sleep product that you can switch depending on your preference each particular night. You can switch between smooth to fluffy on a whim, thanks to its high-quality 220 GSM fleece top and 280 GSM sherpa bottom. It’s also fade and stain-resistant and highly versatile, allowing you to use it as both a traditional sleep blanket or a comfortable throw for your couch. Between its durability, flexibility, and comfortability, you can’t go wrong with this inexpensive plush blanket.

Key Features:

Versatile sleep product

Fleece top and sherpa bottom

Can be used as a comfortable throw

Don’t overheat

Lastly, for hot sleepers who prefer a lighter blanket to cool off, the DANGTOP Air Conditioning Cool Blanket with Bamboo Microfiber is a phenomenal option. Made with bamboo microfiber, this blanket is super breathable and helps keep you dry and comfortable all year long. The blanket itself is cool to the touch and is proven to help you fall asleep faster, especially if you’re someone who tends to work up a sweat at night. The blanket is thin and dissipates heat well. The only downside, however, is that it only comes in two sizes — small and large — with the large model built for full and queen-sized beds. If you happen to have a larger bed, you can either choose to leave it untucked — which is arguably more comfortable, anyway. Hand washing is recommended, although, machine washing is still ok, so long as you don’t put in the dryer.

Key Features:

Thin and dissipates heat

Comes in two sizes

Hand washing is recommended

Use it in the summer

The KAWAHOME Summer Knit Blanket is breathable and comes in multiple sizes. This has a jersey side and a fuzzy side of the blanket to help you find your comfort. It’s great for napping in air conditioning or for camping and sitting at a picnic. This should be washed cold separately from other items. It is as warm as fleece blankets and as breathable as knit blankets. This is a great gift.

Key Features:

Great for napping in air conditioning

Fuzzy side and jersey side

Knit blanket

Enjoy a unique design

The downluxe Lightweight Down Alternative Blanket adopts exquisite designs for your comfort. This has an extremely soft 100% peach skin shell with 135GSM down alternative filling lulls you into restful sleep. This is an alternative blanket that you can use for specific situations. It adopts a premium polyfill that is fluffy and well-distributed. It has a box-stitch construction and comes in 11 different colors. You can also choose between two different versions of both king and queen blankets.

Key Features:

Soft 100% peach skin shell

Fluffy and well-distributed

King and queen