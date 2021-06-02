Best Blackout Curtains

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever been watching TV in your home in the middle of the afternoon and the sun coming through the window caused an annoying glare onto what’s on screen? With blackout curtains in your living room, you can watch TV without any hint of light to make it feel like you’re sitting in a movie theater. Blackout curtains are stylish and will keep your room as dark as you want it. If you’re somebody who works odd hours and needs to sleep during the day, blackout curtains are a life saver. These curtains are insulated to keep heat in and will allow you to sleep as long as you desire, letting you get your precious Zs.

You’ll find ones that look great

Image source: Best Home/Amazon

For those of you who are looking to outfit multiple rooms in your house with blackout curtains and you want options, you can’t go wrong with Best Home Fashion Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains. These curtains come in 27 different colors, ranging from beige and gray to dusty pink and moss. They come in six different sizes, allowing you to fit most windows. They are made from 100% polyester and have a triple weave fabric construction to block out the sunlight and harmful UV rays. The insulating fabric locks in heat and cold, saving you on heating and electric. It can be hung either by a back tab or a rod pocket, giving you versatility.

Key Features:

Come in 27 different colors

Made from 100% polyester

Triple weave fabric construction

Best Home Fashion Premium Blackout Curtain Panels - Solid Thermal Insulated Window Treatment Bl… Price: $32.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t hear noise outside

Image source: NICETOWN/Amazon

Not only do the NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains keep the sun out of your room, but they also keep the noise down as well. Their innovative triple weave technology cancels out extraneous sound, allowing you to enjoy more sleep or your TV or music in peace. They impede 85-99% of light, so your furniture won’t fade. They come in two sets with six grommets apiece at the top. They are thread trimmed and wrinkle free while being able to be cleaned in a washing machine.

Key Features:

Impede 85 – 99% of light

Come in two sets

Thread trimmed and wrinkle free

NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains for Bedroom (2 Panels, W42 x L63 -Inch,Gre… List Price: $19.99 Price: $18.76 You Save: $1.23 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find a bargain

Image source: Deconovo/Amazon

If you’re looking to save some money but still keep your apartment insulated, the Deconovo Room Darkening Thermal Insulating Blackout Grommet Window Curtains will do the trick. There are six silver grommets on each curtain, making hanging them a breeze. They are silky and soft to the touch, giving you style and substance for your home. You can buy one panel per order. They are machine washable and can be dried with a warm iron. The curtains in darker colors block out sunlight better. To give yourself privacy for a fraction of the price of other curtains, these are great.

Key Features:

Can buy one panel per order

Machine washable

Provide privacy

Deconovo Room Darkening Thermal Insulated Blackout Grommet Window Curtain for Living Room, Blac… List Price: $16.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $2.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use them on your tallest windows

Image source: BGment/Amazon

If you need help reaching some of the taller windows in your home, then you should opt for the BGment Blackout Curtains for Living Room. These come in many sizes, the longest being 52″ x 95″. You can also get them as short as 38″ x 45″. They are thermal insulated and help you save money on your energy bill each month. You can choose between 23 different colors as well. They block out 85% to 99% of UV rays and sunlight. They can be washed on a gentle cycle in a washing machine. Each grommet inner diameter is 1.6″.

Key Features:

Thermal insulated

As long as 95″

Offered in 23 colors

BGment Blackout Curtains for Living Room - Grommet Thermal Insulated Room Darkening Curtains fo… Price: $48.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Your bill will love them

Image source: MIUCO/Amazon

The MIUCO 2 Panels Room Darkening Thermal Insulated Grommet Window Blackout Curtains will look good in any room. You’ll get two panels with innovative triple weave technology. This helps block out up to 99% of sunlight and UV rays. The curtains are energy-efficient, as they help keep heat in the room and your electric bill lower. These are also great for the summer, as they keep the room cooler if the air conditioning is on. The noise control works for 60% cancelling of outdoor noise. You should wash these in the machine on cold.

Key Features:

Block out 99% of sunlight

Two panels with innovative triple weave technology

Energy-efficient to keep heat or cold air in