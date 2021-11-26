Best Black Friday snowblower deals 2021: Get rid of your icy buildup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We will be in full winter before you know it. You’ve already noticed the weather getting colder and the sun setting earlier each day. Pretty soon, most of us will be on the lookout for snow. If you’re in a snowy climate and you tend to have to deal with snow in the winter, you want to have the tools to clear them. With Black Friday snowblower deals, those bigger ticket purchases can be a lot more bearable.

Finding the right snowblower or shovel can make the world of difference. We’ve done our best to find the best Black Friday snow blower and snow removal tool deals out there for you this year. Take a look at our picks below and enjoy the snow when you can.

Black Friday snowblower deals with Snow Joe

Snow Joe is known for its rugged tools to help you get rid of snow and ice. The Snow Joe 24V-X2-SB18 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower Kit will come in handy this winter. It is powerful, thanks to the 1200W brushless motor that clears up to 14 tons of snow per charge. This has 48V power running up to 40 minutes of rechargeable runtime. The four-blade, rubber-tipped steel auger clears a path 18″ wide. The chute crank is adjustable and you can rotate it 180°. On Black Friday only, you can get this for $230.30, a near $100 savings.

Snow Joe 24V-X2-SB18 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower Kit | 18-Inch | W/ 2 x 4.0-Ah Batteries… Price: $230.30 on Black Friday Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you don’t have room to store an entire snowblower, the Snow Joe 24V-SS13 24-Volt iON+ 13-Inch 4-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel is a great alternative. This is versatile, as it helps you handle snow pickups on decks, stairs, and more. It also is cordless, allowing you to charge and go. There is a copper-plated wire supply. It can run for 22 minutes whisper-quiet. On Black Friday only, it is $128.80.

Snow Joe 24V-SS13 24-Volt iON+ 13-Inch 4-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel, Kit (w/4-Ah Battery + Quick C… Price: $128.80 on Black Friday Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Use your shovel instead

There are plenty of shovels you can use as well. The Snow Joe ATJ401M-SJB Compact Utility Shovel is 32 inches. It is ideal for auto, camping, lawn, and garden applications. It is durable yet lightweight. The telescoping shaft conforms to three heights. It locks and stores with ease. From now until December 5, get it for $11.69.

Snow Joe ATJ401M-SJB Compact Utility Shovel | 32-Inch | Aluminum | 3-Piece Smart Lock List Price: $16.99 Price: $11.69 You Save: $5.30 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Snow Joe SJ-SHLV01 Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel is made from a durable, impact-resistant blade. The spring-assist handle acts as a fulcrum, reducing your strain. It changes the impact of shoveling on your body. This gives lifting leverage to the lower hand. You also won’t need to bend as much. On Black Friday, it is down to just $16.10.

Snow Joe SJ-SHLV01 Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel | 18-Inch | Spring Assisted Handle List Price: $20.99 Price: $16.10 You Save: $4.89 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More snow removal tools

Here are more deals to check out for your Black Friday snowblower deals.

Snow Joe SJBLZD-LED-BLK 4-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper

Snow Joe SJBLZD-LED-BLK 4-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper | 18-Inch Foam Head | Headl… List Price: $19.99 Price: $14.29 You Save: $5.70 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Snow Joe SJBLZD 2-in-1 Snow Broom with 18-Inch Foam Head + Large Ice Scraper

Snow Joe SJBLZD 2-in-1 Snow Broom with 18-Inch Foam Head + Large Ice Scraper, Blue List Price: $16.99 Price: $11.90 on Black Friday You Save: $2.00 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Snow Joe SJEG700 Spring Loaded Impact Reducing Steel Ice Chopper

Snow Joe SJEG700 Spring Loaded Impact Reducing Steel Ice Chopper | 7-Inch x 5.5-Inch | Shock Ab… List Price: $42.99 Price: $13.49 You Save: $29.50 (69%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

