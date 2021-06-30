Best Bidet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been said that once you’ve tried a bidet, you can’t go back to a normal toilet seat. With a bidet, you no longer need to worry about using scratchy, one-ply, ineffective toilet paper. With a personalized jet of water helping you clean, it can feel like a day at the spa when you use a bidet. Giving you a refreshing, clean feeling, having a bidet in your home keeps the energy use down and helps save on your water bill. So if you’re looking for a customizable experience when you’re doing your business, a bidet could be just what you are looking for. Take a look at these five options and see what a lot of Europe has been talking about for years.

Fit round toilets

Image source: GenieBidet/Amazon

The GenieBidet Seat fits easily on round toilets and offers feminine and rear cleansing, thanks to its self-cleaning dual nozzles. It takes less than 45 minutes to install and offers a 90° hose to make it simple. This bidet toilet seat has an adjustable spray, from soft to strong depending on your personal taste. It always provides a fresh water spray, giving you a satisfying wash. There’s no electrical component to your safety and there’s no wiring. Highly regarded, the GenieBidet is proven to be a winner.

Key Features:

No electrical component

Adjustable spray from soft to strong

Takes less than 45 minutes to install

GenieBidet [ROUND] Seat-Self Cleaning Dual Nozzles. Rear & Feminine Cleaning - No wiring requir… Price: $97.89 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Top notch features for the bidet

Image source: TOTO/Amazon

TOTO is synonymous with quality toilet seats and the TOTO C100 WASHLET Electric Bidet toilet seat is no exception. Even before you sit down, the nozzle pre-mists the bowl, making sure waste won’t stick. It has a heated seat, a warm air dryer, and an automatic deodorizer so you can leave the bathroom discreetly. The front and rear water cleansing has adjustable temperatures and pressures, allowing you to pick your preferred feeling. The side control panel will let you make your selections at the push of a button. The self-cleaning wand injects the water with air, enlarging the stream and making it more comfortable.

Key Features:

Heated seat

Warm air dryer

Automatic deodorizer

TOTO SW2034#01 C100 Electronic Bidet Toilet Cleansing Water, Heated Seat, Deodorizer, Warm Air… List Price: $610.00 Price: $341.94 You Save: $268.06 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bring the bidet with you

Image source: BioBidet/Amazon

The Bio Bidet Pearl A70 Handheld Personal Bidet is your own personal handheld bidet, allowing you to bring it with you whenever you’re traveling. All you need to do is fill it and you’ll be able to use it by squeezing the bottle. It has a 7.5″ angled nozzle which allows you to use it with minimal body movement on the toilet seat. The TP70 is equipped with two sets of five nozzle holes for a strong water pressure and a wider range of cleaning. It is small enough to fit in any purse or luggage and it comes with a carrying case for easy transporting.

Key Features:

Equipped with two sets of five nozzle holes

Small enough to fit in any purse

7.5″ angled nozzle

Bio Bidet TP70 PALM Travel Portable Bidet with Longer Pointed Nozzle and Largest 450ml Capacity… Price: $14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save some money

Image source: LUXE/Amazon

The LUXE Bidet Neo 120 is a self-cleaning nozzle that is a fantastic price. It has a sleek design and is made from high-quality parts. This is constructed with high-pressure valves with metal and ceramic cores and steel hoses instead of plastic. The hygienic nozzle guard gate shields the nozzle for your ultimate sanitary experience. All of the parts that you need are included for you, so you can install this yourself. It is environmentally-friendly and worthwhile. The nozzle automatically retracts behind the guard gate after each wash.

Key Features:

Hygienic nozzle guard gate

Nozzle automatically retracts

All of the parts are included

LUXE Bidet Neo 120 - Self Cleaning Nozzle - Fresh Water Non-Electric Mechanical Bidet Toilet At… Price: $39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Control the angle of your bidet

Image source: Tushy/Amazon

The Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment is simple to install on your own. This will help alleviate UTIs, hemorrhoids, skid marks, and other unsightly and unhygienic occurrences. The knobs are made from brass metal or sustainable bamboo and are naturally antimicrobial. This will turn to your preferred pressure and the range has been reduced for more ergonomic pressure. The temperature can be fluctuated and the angle adjuster lets you find the right one for you. This has a slimmer design and is simpler to clean than previous versions. It fits all standard toilets and doesn’t require electricity or plumbing. You’ll get all that you need to put it in yourself.

Key Features:

Angle adjuster

Temperature control

Range has been reduced

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment - A Non-Electric Self Cleaning Water Sprayer wit… Price: $99.00 ($99.00 / count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

