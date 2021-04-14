If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After the year we’ve all been through, we deserve to have some fun this summer. Of course, we all still need to remain vigilant and be responsible even as vaccines become more widely available. The beauty of summertime is that it lends itself to spending time outdoors. Needless to say, experts suggest that airborne viruses don’t spread as efficiently outside. The more time you spend outdoors and socially distanced, the safer you’re going to be this summer. That means it’s time to head to the beach, and we found something awesome on Amazon that you definitely need to check out.

Once you’ve tried the ISOPHO Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket, you’ll never want to go to the beach again without one. This blanket recently went viral on TikTok and people are still flipping out about it!

What are the three things you hate most about blankets and towels that you use at the beach, in a park, on a picnic, or anywhere else? First, they get wet. Second, they get hot. And third, they inevitably get covered with sand or dirt and you end up making a mess of your car and home or hotel.

That’s where the ISOPHO Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket comes in.

This awesome beach blanket isn’t made of towel material or any other cotton. Instead, it feels like a parachute — but don’t worry because it’s not uncomfortable at all to sit or lay on. In fact, it resists heat so it’s actually more comfortable to lay on than a regular towel! It’s also waterproof so it doesn’t soak up moisture like a beach towel. And the best part is the fact that it’s sandproof. Some bringing the beach home with you and getting sand all over your car and floors. One quick brush or shake of this awesome beach blanket and you won’t find a single grain of sand left!

The ISOPHO Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket is truly awesome, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon. Definitely check it out.

Here are the main details from the Amazon listing for this great item:

🌊【Oversized But Easy to Pack】The 79”×83” size beach/picnic blanket comfortable fit 3-5 adults. This mat has been designed to be lightweight that and only 4.7” x 3.2” x 6.3” after folding, and it weighs only 0.35KG (The smaller ones will be smaller and lighter). So it can be quickly and easily be loaded into our storage bag, This process is simple and convenient. You can easily carry it anywhere!

🌊【Sturdy Design】This mat is stitched in orange and grey with our own patented technology, with quality in appearance, and has a high visibility rate. You can easily find your family and friends on the beach without worrying about getting lost. At the same time, the beach mat is equipped with 4 fixed anchors, so you don’t have to worry about the beach mat being disturbed by wind and sand, and can enjoy a more enjoyable day at the beach.

🌊【Sand Proof & Water Resistant】This mat is made from 210T polyester, and it can effectively prevent water and rips from damaging it. Sandproof: you can easily get rid of sand or other debris by lightly shaking the beach mat. Effectively prevent the sand from sticking to the mat. You’ll be able to keep the items on the mat clean at all times. The beach blanket can be washed in a washing machine.

🌊【Multifunctional Use】Beach blanket also can be used as a rain shelter (it has a waterproof level higher than the umbrella), emergency mat/pad while traveling, beach blanket, water-resistant tarp, picnic blanket, pocket blanket, ground cover, waterproof barrier, etc. It can also be used as a toy mat for children at home. Hang it on your backpack and our beach mats will surprise you on every occasion.

🌊【Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed】 ISOPHO Beach Blanket provides 60 Days Money Back, 2 Years Replacement Warranty, and Lifetime Technical Support. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or issues with the quality. We will work with you to provide a refund or replacement service.

