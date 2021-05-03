If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For many, there are few better sights to see in a kitchen or the grill than cheese melting. Watching it cascade down a burger or ooze out of a grilled cheese just screams excitement. Mouth-watering delicacies can be made that much better when you melt a piece of cheese on top or in the middle of them. But getting that fully melting look and texture can be difficult, as you can just leave it on the grill or stove and it could burn if you leave it too long. Picking up a basting cover can help solve your problem. This creates a dome of heat and steam that will quickly melt cheese on top of your sandwich or burger. You’ve probably seen someone utilize one of these if you’re a fan of cooking shows. A metal dome to melt cheese is such a simple yet wonderful invention. We’ve highlighted five of the best options out there to get you the melting you’ve been craving. Let’s take a look.

Melt with a dome

Because of the design, the Jim Beam JB0181 9″ Burger Cover and Cheese Melting Dome is able to help you cook evenly. This has a 9″ diameter and is aluminum-free, so it will heat up quickly and help spread out steam and heat. This concentrates heat to cook evenly and the rolled edges will sit comfortably on any flat surface. There is a handle that you can grab onto that will make it easier to lift up and put down. This can be put down on top of vegetables to help them grill as well. You’ll get a better char and the smoky flavor will instill in your foods and the food will retain its flavor.

9″ diameter

Aluminum-free

Concentrates heat to cook evenly

Cover more patties

You might as well cover as much area as you can when you’re making burgers with the Blackstone Signature Griddle Accessories 12-Inch Round Basting Cover. As is stated, this is 12″ in diameter, allowing you to fit about four hamburgers or multiple grilled cheese sandwiches underneath it. The handle is heat-resistant, so you won’t burn your hand when you pick it up and off your food. This will help quickly melt cheese, so you won’t have to wait for a long time. This will prevent grease from splattering. It is dishwasher-safe for easier cleaning.

12″ in diameter

Heat-resistant handle

Dishwasher-safe

Get one that will last

For a durable dome, check out the House Again Heavy-Duty Cheese Melting Dome. This is about three times more durable than previous options and it is 2.5mm thick. This is stronger for longer use and a near perfect performance even if it is scraped, dropped, or bumped. This will warm evenly and keep food tasty. You can melt cheese, grill vegetables, steam them, or roast foods. There won’t be any splatter from grease and the handle is heat-resistant, so you won’t burn yourself. This is a perfect accessory to use each day when you’re cooking. This anti-smudge, polished, stainless steel looks great and will last a long time.

Stronger for longer use

Melt cheese, grill or steam vegetables, or roast foods

Minimizes splatter

Use it indoors or outdoors

For a basting cover that will work on your outdoor grill or on your stove top, consider the Nordic Ware 365 Indoor/Outdoor Cheese Melting Dome. This will quickly melt cheeses on burgers, pizza, bruschetta, and more. This will reduce flare ups and will actually cook your food faster when you place it on top of the burners or the grates. It has a 9″ diameter and the handle is heat-resistant. The spun aluminum dome captures heat without overcooking the meat.

Quickly melt cheeses on burgers, pizza, bruschetta

Reduces flare ups and cook food faster

Spun aluminum dome

Cover two items at once

With a two-pack of basting covers like the Cuisinart CMD-388 Melting Dome 2-Pack, you’ll be able to double up on your melting. This comes with two domes that measures 6″ in diameter each. This will concentrate the heat so that it cooks both of your items evenly. Each of them have a heat-resistant handle that won’t burn you when you pick it up. One will fit over a single hamburger patty, so you can cover up a sandwich or burger with each of them. It is made from durable stainless steel.

Two domes in pack that are 6″ in diameter each

Heat-resistant handle

One will fit over a single hamburger patty

