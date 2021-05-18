Best Baseball and Softball Bat Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Never be without the equipment that you need for your next game when you have a baseball or softball bat bag. When you’re a baseball or softball player, you’re bound to have some essential pieces of equipment. A glove is a must and a bat is something you’re likely to carry with you. Batting gloves, cleats, and an array of other items are all going to be brought with you from the dugout to the car or bus. Bringing them home with you is equally as important, if you want to put in some extra work on the side. So you obviously want to be able to bring them in as easy a fashion as possible. A bat bag will help you store all of your items, including your bats, which can be the toughest pieces of equipment to fit into a carrying vessel. We’ve found five of the best for you to carry with you from the diamond and written about them below. Take a look and get ready to smack some dingers.

Make sure it lasts

Image source: Amazon

You’ll be going from places that have dirt and grass to places that will have certain odors, like the locker room. You want a bag that will keep up the durability and that is certainly the case with the DeMarini Voodoo Rebirth Backpack. This features a large main compartment, allowing you to store your gloves, a helmet, and so much more inside of it. The molded barrel lock neoprene bat sleeves are on either side of the backpack, so you can fit two in the bag. Your cleats can be placed in the vented shoe compartments, so they won’t carry any odors with them. The base material is waterproof and treated for even longer-lasting build. There is a fleece-lined cell phone pocket, so you won’t be without your mobile. This is offered in 10 different colors including scarlet, black, navy, and more.

Key Features:

Large main compartment

Neoprene bat sleeves

Fleece-lined cell phone pocket

DeMarini WTD9105RO Voodoo Rebirth Backpack, Royal List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.07 You Save: $20.92 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Store as much as you can

Image source: Amazon

For those who need to bring more of what they need to the game, there’s the Athletico Baseball Bat Bag. This is great for youths and adults and is offered in nine different colors and patterns. This is made from water-resistant polyester oxford and this has room for your equipment. It can hold a baseball helmet, two bats, batting gloves, cleats, your cap, and a glove. It is adjustable and boasts shoulder straps and lumbar protection. The built-in ventilation provides a cooling comfort when you’re carrying this during the summer months. The large main storage compartment is accompanied by extra pockets that can hold keys, smartphones, wallets, and more. The bag also features an integrated fence hook for the dugout, front bungee cord, and a vented shoe compartment. This should last for all your tournaments.

Key Features:

Enough room for your helmet and gloves

Built-in ventilation

Shoulder straps and lumbar protection

Athletico Baseball Bat Bag - Backpack for Baseball, T-Ball & Softball Equipment & Gear for Yout… Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Carry your bat and water

Image source: Amazon

The Easton Game Ready Youth Bat & Equipment Backpack Bag is a solid choice for boys or girls. The storage in the main compartment can fit your helmet and glove. The back is padded, so it won’t be uncomfortable for them to carry this. The straps are adjustable, so it can fit a variety of kids. There are two mesh pockets that allow you to store two bats, two water bottles, or one of each at a time. The front pocket can be used to store personal items. There are custom rubber zipper pulls for opening and closing and a fence hook for hanging.

Key Features:

Padded back

Two mesh pockets on the sides

Custom rubber zipper pulls

EASTON GAME READY Youth Bat & Equipment Backpack Bag, Pink Price: $34.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hang it up with ease

Image source: Amazon

Just throw the Franklin Sports Youth Baseball Bat Bag over your shoulder and head to the field. This is specifically designed for kids to hold their equipment. Offered in five colors, this is sleek and easy to carry. That’s because it has both shoulder straps and handles, so it can be carried multiple ways. This has a specialized bat compartment that allows you to store up to three bats at a time. The cleat compartment is ventilated and the fence hook supports it hanging easily.

Key Features:

Easy to carry

Holds up to three bats at a time

Fence hook

Franklin Sports Youth Teeball, Softball, Baseball Equipment Bag, Holds Bat, Helmet, Cleats and… List Price: $24.99 Price: $18.99 You Save: $6.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ideal for kids

Image source: Amazon

The Rawlings Remix Youth Tball and Baseball Backpack Bag can grow with your child. If your child is learning how to play the game, this will store their equipment easily as they grow. The large interior pocket holds plenty and the adjustable helmet holder works with the size you have. There are two slots for bats and more pockets for storage. It measures 15″ x 12″ x 6″ and is made from durable polyester. This can double as a school or travel bag as well.

Key Features:

Adjustable helmet holder

15″ x 12″ x 6″

Durable polyester