Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. How To Keep Lettuce Fresh Longer
    11:46 Deals

    Viral TikTok shows a brilliant $2 trick to keep your lettuce fresh for a month
  2. Best Sleep Aid
    12:16 Deals

    Study says this one thing is 20x more likely to help you sleep than anything else – and it’s only $20
  3. Amazon Forehead Thermometer
    14:14 Deals

    Over 1M people bought this $60 thermometer in 2020 – today, Amazon has it for $17
  4. Amazon Deals
    10:26 Deals

    Today’s top deals: $30 Fire TV Stick 4K, $3.75 smart plugs with 52K 5-star ratings, big Father’s Day sale, $80 projector, more
  5. Best Amazon Deals Today
    09:31 Deals

    Prime Day is every day in this hidden Amazon department – check out these 10 deals
Deals

Best Barber Shears

May 27th, 2021 at 10:35 AM
By
Best Barber Shears

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no question about it: hair care can cost an arm and a leg. If you’re sitting in a salon chair, chances are, you’re going to be paying a lot of money. If you’re someone who just needs a small trim now and then or you want to get rid of some stray hairs for yourself or your family, you can take it hair cutting into your own hand by getting some barber shears. Now, we’re not expecting you to become a hair stylist to the stars with any of these. But if you’re interested in getting into the beauty business or you want to trim your kids’ hair, any of these barber shears will get the job done.

Get the right angle

Best Barber Shears KitImage source: Elfina/Amazon

Whether you want straight or textured hair, you’ll be able to cut it how you desire with the Elfina Hair Cutting Shears. With this set, you’ll get one pair of cutting shears, one pair of thinning shears, two hair clips, one grooming comb, one cleaning cloth and a leather case to keep it all in. The scissors are made from stainless steel and the blades are angled at precisely 48° to maintain sharpness and hardness. There’s an adjustable screw in the shears that allows you to tighten or loosen them if you wish. These are easy to transport and have humanized handles, so quick cuts are simple.

Key Features:

  • Made from stainless steel
  • Blades are angled at precisely 48°
  • Easy to transport
Elfina Hair Cutting Shears, 6.0" Professional Stainless Barber Scissors Set for Hairdressing, T… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use it for all the hair on your head

Best for the Whole HeadImage source: Shearguru/Amazon

To tame unruly hair on your head and neck, you’re going to want the ShearGuru Professional Barber/Salon Scissor Hair Cutting Set. Not only will you receive hair cutting shears that are made with Japanese stainless steel, but you’ll also get a straight razor for facial hair and neck hair. Keeping the back of your neck trimmed and squared has never been easier. These finely honed blades are designed to be used by professionals, supplying premium comfort on your hands.

Key Features:

  • Finely honed blades
  • Easy to keep the back of your neck trimmed
  • Made with Japanese stainless steel
ShearGuru Professional Barber/Salon Scissor Hair Cutting Set - 6.5"-Straight Edge Razor Sharp S… Price:$29.99 ($29.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Used by anyone

Best for BeginnersImage source: Equinox/Amazon

For a quality pair of 6.5″ shears, look no further than the Equinox Professional Shears. Made from high quality Japanese steel, these won’t go dull and won’t cause split ends or fraying. The length is long enough for men, women, children or even babies, as it provides you plenty of surface area to work with. Hairs won’t get caught in the middle of the blade and the shears only weigh 4.8 ounces. They can be used by professionals or novices alike, as they’re good enough for the salon or your bathroom.

Key Features:

  • Used by professionals and novices
  • Shears only weigh 4.8 ounces
  • Long enough for anyone
Equinox Professional Razor Edge Hair Cutting Scissors 6.5" Barber Shears List Price:$25.97 Price:$19.97 You Save:$6.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cut hair at any stage

Most VersatileImage source: Rough Stache/Amazon

Whether you have wet hair or dry hair, you’ll be able to slide through it easily with the Rough Stache Professional Hair Scissors. Made from 100% high quality stainless steel, this provides rust-free and premium durability. The scissors are 6.5″ in length and they are perfect for wet or dry hair cutting, textured cutting, or blunt cuts. This is a versatile pair of scissors that can be used on both head hair and your mustache. The adjustable screw allows you to find the right tension level. It prevents strain on your fingers and your wrists and arms will be protected during the repetitive motion.

Key Features:

  • 6.5″ in length
  • Adjustable screw
  • Prevents strain on your fingers
Professional Hair Scissors - Very Sharp Barber Hair Cutting Scissors 6.5 inch Razor Edge Hair C… Price:$29.97 ($29.97 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy some extra reach

Best for LengthImage source: Smithking/Amazon

The Smithking 7.0 Inches Professional Hair Cutting Thinning Scissors Set with Razor is sharp looking and cutting. The edge line of the blade is evenly polished and you can use the convex arc design to increase the thrust of the scissors. You can choose either 7″ or 6″ based on your preference. They are comfortable to hold with a classic appearance. Made by high quality 6CR stainless steel, these have a high hardness. It comes with an adjust key to change up the tension.

Key Features:

  • Edge line is evenly polished
  • Comes in two length options
  • 6CR stainless steel
7.0 Inches Professional hair cutting thinning scissors set with razor (Black) Price:$28.99 ($28.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Tags:

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information