Best Barber Shears

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no question about it: hair care can cost an arm and a leg. If you’re sitting in a salon chair, chances are, you’re going to be paying a lot of money. If you’re someone who just needs a small trim now and then or you want to get rid of some stray hairs for yourself or your family, you can take it hair cutting into your own hand by getting some barber shears. Now, we’re not expecting you to become a hair stylist to the stars with any of these. But if you’re interested in getting into the beauty business or you want to trim your kids’ hair, any of these barber shears will get the job done.

Get the right angle

Whether you want straight or textured hair, you’ll be able to cut it how you desire with the Elfina Hair Cutting Shears. With this set, you’ll get one pair of cutting shears, one pair of thinning shears, two hair clips, one grooming comb, one cleaning cloth and a leather case to keep it all in. The scissors are made from stainless steel and the blades are angled at precisely 48° to maintain sharpness and hardness. There’s an adjustable screw in the shears that allows you to tighten or loosen them if you wish. These are easy to transport and have humanized handles, so quick cuts are simple.

Key Features:

Made from stainless steel

Blades are angled at precisely 48°

Easy to transport

Elfina Hair Cutting Shears, 6.0" Professional Stainless Barber Scissors Set for Hairdressing, T… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use it for all the hair on your head

To tame unruly hair on your head and neck, you’re going to want the ShearGuru Professional Barber/Salon Scissor Hair Cutting Set. Not only will you receive hair cutting shears that are made with Japanese stainless steel, but you’ll also get a straight razor for facial hair and neck hair. Keeping the back of your neck trimmed and squared has never been easier. These finely honed blades are designed to be used by professionals, supplying premium comfort on your hands.

Key Features:

Finely honed blades

Easy to keep the back of your neck trimmed

Made with Japanese stainless steel

ShearGuru Professional Barber/Salon Scissor Hair Cutting Set - 6.5"-Straight Edge Razor Sharp S… Price: $29.99 ($29.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Used by anyone

For a quality pair of 6.5″ shears, look no further than the Equinox Professional Shears. Made from high quality Japanese steel, these won’t go dull and won’t cause split ends or fraying. The length is long enough for men, women, children or even babies, as it provides you plenty of surface area to work with. Hairs won’t get caught in the middle of the blade and the shears only weigh 4.8 ounces. They can be used by professionals or novices alike, as they’re good enough for the salon or your bathroom.

Key Features:

Used by professionals and novices

Shears only weigh 4.8 ounces

Long enough for anyone

Equinox Professional Razor Edge Hair Cutting Scissors 6.5" Barber Shears List Price: $25.97 Price: $19.97 You Save: $6.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cut hair at any stage

Whether you have wet hair or dry hair, you’ll be able to slide through it easily with the Rough Stache Professional Hair Scissors. Made from 100% high quality stainless steel, this provides rust-free and premium durability. The scissors are 6.5″ in length and they are perfect for wet or dry hair cutting, textured cutting, or blunt cuts. This is a versatile pair of scissors that can be used on both head hair and your mustache. The adjustable screw allows you to find the right tension level. It prevents strain on your fingers and your wrists and arms will be protected during the repetitive motion.

Key Features:

6.5″ in length

Adjustable screw

Prevents strain on your fingers

Professional Hair Scissors - Very Sharp Barber Hair Cutting Scissors 6.5 inch Razor Edge Hair C… Price: $29.97 ($29.97 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy some extra reach

The Smithking 7.0 Inches Professional Hair Cutting Thinning Scissors Set with Razor is sharp looking and cutting. The edge line of the blade is evenly polished and you can use the convex arc design to increase the thrust of the scissors. You can choose either 7″ or 6″ based on your preference. They are comfortable to hold with a classic appearance. Made by high quality 6CR stainless steel, these have a high hardness. It comes with an adjust key to change up the tension.

Key Features:

Edge line is evenly polished

Comes in two length options

6CR stainless steel