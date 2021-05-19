Best Bar of Soap for Your Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Washing your hands, while not necessarily a “hobby,” (unless, well, you REALLY enjoy it) should still represent a major part of everybody’s life — or at least their daily hygiene routine. You don’t have to be sick or afraid of falling ill to make sure you wash your hands regularly throughout the day. Whether it’s after using the restroom, before cooking dinner, or simply because you want to take extra precaution against germs, getting those hands clean is imperative. If you’re not a fan of liquid hand soap, you can, of course, always opt for a bar of soap. For starters, a bar is a bit more versatile, as you can use it on your body and face either in the shower or when taking a bath. Plus, finding the right bar of soap is not only great when it comes to fighting against germs, but it can be super beneficial for your skin. That’s not to say, however, that ANY old bar of soap can achieve such a masterful blend of cleansing ability — only the best of the best can achieve such a feat. So without further ado, let’s look at some of the best soap bars on the market right now. Who knows — maybe washing your hands will become your new hobby after you try one of these.

Best Moisturizing Bar of Soap

We’ll start with a soap that’s both proficient at killing germs and making your skin silky smooth and moisturized — the Dove More Moisturizing than Coconut Soap Bars. Made with coconut milk in conjunction with the alluring scent of jasmine petals, it should come as little-to-no-surprise that this is the number one dermatologist-recommended soap out there right now. You can tell right away that this bar of soap is gentler and smoother on the skin from the minute you take it out of the package. The Dove bar contains a quarter of moisturizing cream alongside mild cleansers, which work together to help maintain your skin’s natural moisture while making it softer, smoother and more radiant-looking than any generic bar of soap ever could. What we really liked about it was that it didn’t make our skin super dry after use, unlike most soaps that tend to dry out your skin after each wash. Instead, our skin felt smooth and supple — exactly how we (and in all likelihood, the majority of others) prefer it.

Key Features:

Made from coconut milk

Gentler and smoother on the skin

Does not dry out your skin

Trust nature

Finding an all-natural soap can be difficult at times — especially considering most bars of soap contain natural ingredients but aren’t 100% naturally derived. However, Tom’s of Maine Natural Beauty Bar is a no-nonsense natural option that will leave your skin glowing after each use. This pack contains six five-ounce bars of soap, each complete with a natural coconut scent (or you can opt for some of Tom’s other enticing scents such as Orange Blossom, Lavender and Shea, Eucalyptus, or even a fragrance-free iteration). Of course, this organic soap contains no artificial colors, fragrances, parabens, or preservatives, and it’s not tested on animals. Instead, it utilizes organic botanicals such as virgin coconut oil, raw shea butter, Moroccan argan oil, and Rainforest Alliance-certified palm oil for a rich, moisturizing, and gentle cleanse. It’s dermatologist tested (and obviously, approved) so you can sleep safely at night knowing you successfully made the switch to a radiant, all-natural soap blend.

Key Features:

Utilizes organic botanicals

Tested by dermatologists

Contains no artificial colors or fragrances

Protect your skin

Again, what we love about bars of soap is their versatility to clean your hands, body, and face. Unfortunately, however, not EVERY soap is compatible with every skin type. For a soap that works in conjunction with any type of skin — particularly, one of the sensitive nature— the Cetaphil Deep Cleansing Face & Body Bar for All Skin Types is a fantastic choice. This deep-cleansing bar of soap rids your skin of dirt, oil, and other annoying impurities, en route to a spotless, germ-free, and refreshing cleanse. This soap contains zero traces of triclosan and triclocarban, instead replacing them with five nourishing ingredients that don’t strip or dry the skin. Of course, the formula is still great in terms of removing germs and bacteria, only this bar of soap also works worry-free on highly-sensitive skin. It’s non-comedogenic, non-irritant, and great for either washing your hands or full body and facial cleansing.

Key Features:

Deep-cleansing bar of soap

Contains zero traces of triclosan or triclocarban

Non-comedogenic, non-irritant

Use it for more

Image source: Dove/Amazon

If you want something that can do more than just wash your hands, you should check out the Dove Men+Care 3 in 1 Bar for Body, Face, and Shaving. This hydrates your skin and deeply cleans to leave your skin feeling silky and smooth. The formulation is hydrating and gentle on your skin that you can use it to wash your face or even lather it up for shaving purposes. This invigorates your body and has a crisp and invigorating scent of Mandarin Citrus, Patchouli, and Rosemary. This is specifically designed for men’s skin.

Key Features:

Use it for body, face, and shaving

Crisp and invigorating scent

Gentle on your skin

Save some money

Image source: Dial/Amazon

The Dial Antibacterial Deodorant Bar Soap comes in a pack of three. The rich gold color and bracing scent is well-known and it delivers a long-lasting clean. Offering round-the-clock odor protection, this leaves you fresh all day. It has trusted antibacterial deodorant protection technology that kills odor causing bacteria. This is a cost-effective option.

Key Features:

Three in a pack

Trusted antibacterial deodorant protection technology

Cost-effective