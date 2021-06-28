Best Bar Coaster Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rings can be fashionable if they’re on your hand, in your ears or even around a planet (shout out to Saturn). But they are never a good look on your table from leaving a glass with too much condensation on it. Eliminate the possibility of rings on your surfaces by using bar coasters to put your drinks on. A simple concept, coasters can save you a bunch of money and anxiety when it comes to the condition of your furniture. If you’ve ever been to a bar, you know these things are mass produced in cardboard form, but you’ll want something nicer for your home. We’ve highlighted some of the best sets for your home below to give your table some style (without the rings).

Handle it on a per glass case

Image source: COMFORTENA/Amazon

For those who are looking to be able to accommodate all kinds of glasses, think about purchasing the COMFORTENA Silicone Absorbent Coasters for Drinks. These unique coasters can help you prevent drips, slips and spills while offering different colors to choose from to match your décor. There’s a felt pad on the inside of the coaster that you can use to soak up some moisture from your glass. You can also remove it to fit a wider glass inside the coaster. The premium silicone provides a slip-free base and they are made to be washed in the dishwasher if something should get on them. You’ll receive six coasters with this set.

Key Features:

Prevent drips, slips, and spills

Felt pad on the inside of the coaster

Remove the pad to fit a wider glass

COMFORTENA Silicone Absorbent Coasters for Drinks | Protect Furniture from Water or Condensatio… Price: $23.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Show off with these

Image source: Thirstystone/Amazon

For a more authentic feel, grab the Thirstystone Cinnabar Brand Coasters. These coasters are made from all-natural sandstone and their design is derived from natural stone formations. Each coaster has a different pattern and measures four inches in diameter. They are all an inch thick and will protect your table from spills and rings. Whether it’s your dining room table, night stand, kitchen table or coffee table, you won’t have to worry about any stains if you use this four-pack of coasters. The natural cork backing makes sure the coaster won’t scratch the table.

Key Features:

One inch thick to protect from spills and rings

Natural cork backing

Made from all-natural sandstone

Thirstystone Cinnabar Brand, Multicolor All Natural Sandstone-Durable Stone with Varying Patter… List Price: $17.35 Price: $16.53 You Save: $0.82 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Protect your home

Image source: ENKORE/Amazon

You’ll definitely want to start your kids early on using coasters to protect your furniture, which is why the rainbow colors of the ENKORE Coasters Novelty Set are a good idea. Perfect to use on any surface of table, whether it’s wood, granite, glass, marble or metal, these coasters come in a pack of six. Made from food-grade silicone, these are safe around kids and don’t have sharp edges. You can also get these in all black if you desire.

Key Features:

Made from food-grade silicone

Perfect to use on any surface or table

Safe around kids and come in fun colors

ENKORE Coasters Novelty Set In 6 Rainbow Colors With Translucent Holder - Kids Favorite, Weathe… Price: $15.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy the design

Image source: LIFVER/Amazon

Adding a touch of class to your tabletop, the LIFVER Drink Coaster with Holder are a smart investment. This coaster has a metal holder to store all six of the coasters in it. These are round and ceramic and measures 4″ in diameter. They won’t be spread out all of your table, as they conveniently stack up in the holder when they aren’t in use. These are marble-designed on the top, so they look great and they are made from ceramic that is built to last. The coasters themselves are water-absorbent and the cork backing helps to avoid scratches to your table. The holder won’t rust and these makes for great housewarming gifts.

Key Features:

Metal holder to store all six coasters

Round and ceramic

Marble-designed

LIFVER Drink Coasters with Holder, Absorbent Coaster Sets of 6, Marble Style Ceramic Drink Coas… List Price: $18.20 Price: $16.99 You Save: $1.21 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Feel the strength of the wood

Image source: Natural Designs/Amazon

The Natural Designs Wooden Coasters for Drinks come in either round or square options. They are made of natural acacia wood with natural wooden patterns. You can use them as coasters or decorations for your table. Condensation from your beverage glasses won’t reach the table and these are great for holding long-necked bottles of beer, glasses of wine, cups of coffee, and more. These are easy to clean, as you can just wipe them down. Dry them with a towel and you’ll be set. You’ll receive four in a set.

Key Features:

Great for beer bottles or wine glasses

Made of natural acacia wood

Easy to clean