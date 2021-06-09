Best Bandana for Multiple Purposes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The need for a covering is high and when it comes to your head or face, it sometimes can be tough to find something for that. If you’ve tried to wear face masks, you may have experienced some fogging up of your glasses, if you’re a glasses wearer, or some uncomfortable marks that may be left by elastic straps. But a good item that you can use for multiple purposes is a bandana. A bandana can be used for many different reasons, one of them being to cover up your face. They are ideal for covering your head as well, keeping some material between your head and a helmet or the air. It’s great for biking, motorcycling, or just wearing at your leisure. We’ve highlighted some of the best bandanas on the market, so you can pick and choose which versatile task you want to use it for. Here are our picks for the best bandanas.

Cover your face easily

Great for almost anyone, the INTO THE AM Face Mask Mouth Cover Bandanas are ideal for dust, outdoors, festivals, and sports. There are 10 different patterns that you can choose from: paint splatter black, paint splatter white, blue camo, blue flame, orange flame, space fade, space minimalist, stardust seamless, team electric and violet roses. Made from 100% microfiber polyester, one size fits most. This is made for a multi-functional design as you can wear it over 12 different ways, including around your neck, as a beanie or as a seamless mask. It is made from moisture wicking fabric that transfers heat and humidity away from the body and outside of the mouth cover. It also has quick dry fabric that will become quickly wearable again in matter of minutes. While you’re wearing it as a face cover, you’ll be protected from any kind of sunburn. It is easy to clean, so you can wear it over and over again.

Key Features:

12 ways to wear it

Moisture wicking fabric

Protected against sunburn

Use it for many activities

Made from 86% polyester and 14% spandex, the OUYZY Face Scarf Cover Mask has a little bit of give that goes a long way. This can help keep hair out of your face and you can wick away sweat and moisture from your face. You can wear it as a face mask to protect your skin from the sun. It is perfect for a variety of sports including hunting and fishing. There are 15 patterns to choose from and the face scarf should be washed by hand. Each one measures 19.5″ x 9.7″, giving you plenty of coverage. It is highly stretchable and great to fit on heads of all shapes and sizes.

Key Features:

19.5″ x 9.7″

15 patterns to choose from

Keeps hair out of your face

It will feel like nothing is on your face

Meant to feel soft while it’s around your neck or head, the FAYBOX 6pcs Magic Wide Wicking Headbands are great for many activities. Made from 100% polyester microfiber, you’ll receive six headbands per pack. They have special law edges designed to make sure of a soft touch, while you naturally roll after the first use. Each one is lightweight and absorbent, while they are breathable and dry quickly. There are different packs you can get with different color options, so you can choose which one you like the best. It is recommended that you hand wash these and air dry them only.

Key Features:

Special law edges

Different packs with different colors

Air dry them only

For a sturdily built bandana

If you need bandanas in bulk, check out the Vamqor 100% Cotton 10 Pack Fine Bandanas. You’ll receive 10 bandanas in any of the 16 colors you choose from. There are even packs that have assorted colors or tie-dye. These are much thicker than most bandanas on the market, so they will soak up more sweat. These are unisex bandanas meant for all ages and they can be used for many purposes. They are machine washable and easy to care for. Each one measures 22″ x 22″.

Key Features:

22″ x 22″

Unisex bandanas

Machine washable

Save your face from the wind

Ideal for motorcycling, you can really have the wind whipping through your hair and helmet when you’re wearing the WharFlag Sports Headband Bandana. Elasticity is what this bandana is about, as it is made from breathable microfiber polyester. It measures 19″ x 9.5″ and weighs barely over an ounce. There are many different patterns that you can choose from and you can opt for a pack of bandanas or just a single one. The material is lightweight but can hold up against severe weather. The shape will remain constant while you’re wearing it.

Key Features:

Measures 19″ x 9.5″

Shape will remain constant

Breathable microfiber polyester