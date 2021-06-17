Best Banana Plugs for Your Sound System

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A killer sound system can make or break a man cave. Not only that, but if you’re in a band or just like playing music, you know how important a good speaker can be. Making sure you can rock out and then hear your best sound means everything when you’re getting ready to perform or just like jamming. But the real deal is when it comes to putting together a sound system that you can boast about to your friends and family for ultimate movie and TV watching. With the best banana plugs available, you’ll be able to connect your receiver to the speakers and ensure a flawless link. Banana plugs are very adaptable and versatile, as they can be used with many different sound machines. We’ve picked out five of our favorite packs to get you the connection you need to be blown away by sound.

You’ll have a lot to use

Craft the largest system you can think of and truly experience surround sound with the Mediabridge Banana Plugs Pack of 24. You’ll be getting 12 pairs of plugs which are meant to attach to speaker wire for a high-quality signal path to and from different components, like a speaker, receiver, amplifier, or other sound devices. These are compatible with bare wires, spades or even other banana plugs to work with 8-18 AWG speakers. The connectors and crimping teeth are coated with corrosion-resistant 24K gold plating, meaning these are built to last. A wider base minimizes shorting for maximum signal transfer and you’ll receive a secure fit for clarity purposes. The two-piece, screw-on design makes these reusable. All you’ll need to do to set it up is connect it to a current speaker wire through the banana plug’s bottom piece. With the crimping teeth, it’s an easy set up. This pack gives you color coded plugs, so you’ll know which one is for the right side and the left side. Each plug has a female banana plug connector on the bottom.

Key Features:

12 pairs of plugs

Compatible with bare wires, spades, and other banana plugs

Wider base minimizes shorting

Find the right connection

Allowing you to take the connection possibilities into your own hands, the Sewell Deadbolt Banana Plugs 6-Pairs is an easy-to-use solution. These packs come in multiple sizes, so you can pick and choose either two pairs, five pairs, six pairs or 12 pairs. It also comes in either deadbolt banana plugs or deadbolt flex pins, allowing you to pick what you need. These also have 24K gold plating and crimping teeth, making connecting it simple and keeping it from corroding quickly. These are meant to be used for a long period of time. The fast lock technology makes it easy for you to do the crimping and connecting yourself. Each one has a heavy duty brass casing that ups the durability and each one has a wide base that minimizes shorting. You’ll receive maximum signal transferring, no matter what kind of speaker or amplifier you’re using.

Key Features:

Maximum signal transferring

Fast lock technology

Multiple sizes for packs

Save some money

Giving you a lot of bang for your buck, the Monoprice 109436 Gold Plated Speaker Banana Plugs comes with five pairs that make for an efficient installation. These will work with either bare wires or spades and also can accept between 12 and 18 AWG speaker wires. Allowing you to enjoy proper polarity, the plugs are color coded with red for one side and black for the other side. These 10 plugs are corrosion-resistant and plated with 24K gold. Your system will receive secure and positive contact with binding posts. This makes it easier and safer to create the connection to the back of your amp. The plug body is made of brass and is perfect for making the satellite and center channel speakers in a 5.1 channel setup.

Key Features:

10 plugs are corrosion-resistant

Safer to create a connection

Made of brass

Don’t stress about the setup

You’ll have an easy time with the FosPower Banana Plugs 12 Pairs. These make speaker wire installation a breeze and are great to use with A/V receivers, amplifiers, your surround sound systems, and even banana wall plates. These have isolated wires that keep them from shorting out and the two set screws will allow the connection to remain secure. They are gold-plated to resist corrosion while the collar is color-coded for polarity identification. You’ll easily be able to tell which one goes where. This set of plugs is compatible with 12 and 18 AWG speaker wire.

Key Features:

Isolated wires that keep from shorting out

Installation is a breeze

Gold-plated to resist corrosion

Start using your speaker right away

The Amazon Basics Banana Plugs 12 Pairs & iMABPrice (Pack of 5) Premium 2 Connector Banana Wall Plate makes for a speedy go-ahead. You'll get 12 pairs of banana plugs and all of them have self-crimping teeth. They are made from durable 24K gold plating to provide corrosion protection. You'll be delivering high quality audio each and every time. The wall plate is compatible with banana plugs, spades, or bare wire. The matching binding posts on the front and back come with color-coded thumbscrews.

Key Features:

12 pairs of banana plugs

Five wall plates

High compatibility