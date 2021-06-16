Best Baby Monitor for New Parents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There is rarely time to sleep when you have a newborn baby. It is often said that you should nap when the baby naps and you should sleep when the baby sleeps, but that doesn’t always work out. Something that can be very difficult for children is learning how to go to sleep. Especially as kids get older, they are less likely to want to have a bed time. But having to go into their bedroom a lot can feed into their want to stay up. You need a way to keep an eye on your child without having to go in there if you don’t need to. That’s where a baby monitor comes into play. This will give you sight or sounds into your child’s room, allowing you to go about your day or night while still being able to monitor them. For new parents, this can be a godsend and we’ve hand selected our five favorites. Here are our picks for the best baby monitors.

This was our favorite

With an interchangeable optical lens, the Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor is a top choice. This was awarded Best Baby Monitor by Popular Mechanics in 2018. It is an excellent size, as it has a 3.5″ display and doesn’t require any heavy batteries to run it. It is lightweight and portable, allowing for true mobility in your home. The features on the camera are impressive, as you can pan, tilt, or zoom. You can swap out the lens if you want to zoom in or change it to have a wider, more zoomed out view. This is expandable for up to four cameras. The video and audio is transmitted via a secure 2.4GHz channel with FHSS technology. This means there’s no data shared over the network. There is a sound-activated LED bar that will light up on the monitor, alerting you to loud noises. The battery can last for up to 12 hours on audio mode and up to eight hours with a live screen. It does come with a charging unit and it has two-way talk and alarm features.

Key Features:

No data shared over the network

Battery lasts for up to 12 hours on audio mode

Lightweight and portable

Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor with Interchangeable Optical Lens Price: $165.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See better while they sleep

Want to be able to see what’s happening in the dark room while your child is sleeping? Then you can opt for the HelloBaby 3.2 Inch Video Baby Monitor with Night Vision. This features a 2.4GHZ channel for wireless technology and a 3.2″ LCD display to watch. The digital encryption technology insures security and reliability. This comes with infrared night vision as well as temperature monitoring. The night vision turns on automatically when it is dark and you can monitor the in-room temperature to see that your child is comfortable. This has a 960-feet transmission range and two-way talking, allowing you to communicate easily. The sound turns off when the noise is under 50db for more than seven seconds. There are eight levels of alarms as well.

Key Features:

Digital encryption technology

Comes with infrared night vision

Temperature monitoring

HelloBaby 3.2 Inch Video Baby Monitor with Night Vision & Temperature Sensor, Two Way Talkback… Price: $64.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Listen to your baby

With up to 1,000 feet of range, the VTech DM221 Audio Baby Monitor can work throughout your home. This configuration includes one parent unit and one baby unit, so you can keep it in your child’s room and bring the other one with you. It has a five level sound indicator with graphic bars, so you can visually monitor sound if it’s muted. It also boasts a vibration feature on the parent unit for additional alerts. The rechargeable batteries provide up to 18 hours of monitoring on a single charge or you can use two AA batteries (not included). You can also go hands-free by keeping the parent unit clipped to your belt.

Key Features:

Boasts a vibration feature

Rechargeable batteries provide up to 18 hours

One parent unit and one baby unit

VTech DM221 Audio Baby Monitor with up to 1,000 ft of Range, Vibrating Sound-Alert, Talk Back I… List Price: $39.95 Price: $29.99 You Save: $9.96 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get a full view

Giving you the ability to see the entirety of your child’s room, you’ll have free reign with the ANMEATE Video Baby Monitor with Digital Camera. This is a unique baby monitor, as it features an High Resolution display with two times the zoom magnification for comprehensive coverage. The 2.4″ screen gives you a live view each time. This has eight LED lights and is constantly monitoring your child’s movements. You can manually pan the camera 360° and tilt it 60°. Installing it is simple, as you can just plug it in. It has a 960-foot transmission range and a two-way talk feature that allows your baby to be soothed by your voice. You can also mount this on the tabletop or wall.

Key Features:

960-foot transmission range

Two-way talk feature

Pan it 360°

Video Baby Monitor with Digital Camera, ANMEATE Digital 2.4Ghz Wireless Video Monitor with Temp… List Price: $74.99 Price: $55.99 You Save: $19.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Rock your child to sleep

Calming your child with songs can do the trick at night and the GoodBaby Video Baby Monitor can do that for you. You can choose to play eight lullabies to soothe your child and the two-way talk allows them to hear your voice. This has a 2.4″ LCD screen, so you’ll see and hear in real time. This has infrared night vision and temperature monitoring, so you can keep an eye on the room at all times of the day. If the baby is crying, the screen will wake up and inform whether the baby is alright. You can rotate the camera for better views and the long distance reaches up to 1,000 feet.

Key Features:

Plays eight lullabies

2.4″ LCD screen

Reaches up to 1,000 feet