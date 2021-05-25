Best Area Rug

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are, you’ve heard somebody, somewhere, say that an are rug “really ties a room together.” You may have even heard someone use the expression sarcastically, but in reality, it’s actually very true. You’d be surprised just how “naked” a living room looks without an area rug. If you’re not a fan of going out and shopping for rugs — understandably so — there are plenty of great deals on rugs on the web. While choosing one isn’t necessarily rocket science, we decided to curate some of the best ones we found. Now, there’s no need to scour a store or the internet — we got you covered.

Make a focal point of your home

Image source: Safavieh/Amazon

All things considered, the Safavieh Madison Collection MAD611B Cream and Multicolored Bohemian Chic Distressed Area Rug is the perfect rug for any standard to large sized living room. This 5’1″ x 7’6″ area rug is made with a Bohemian chic design, which gives it a distressed, vintage design. It’s made with enhanced polypropylene fibers which help keep it almost completely non-shedding and in turn, very easy to maintain and clean. It covers around 38.12 square feet of space, and comes in a variety of styles/colors including cream/multi, navy/teal, ivory/aqua, and white/royal blue, making it pairable with virtually any type of contemporary living room.

Key Features:

Covers around 38.12 square feet

Comes in a variety of styles and colors

Bohemian chic design

Safavieh Madison Collection MAD611B Boho Chic Floral Medallion Trellis Distressed Non-Shedding… Price: $70.53 ($1.85 / Sq Ft) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fit it in nicely

Image source: Unique Loom/Amazon

Conversely, if you’re looking for something a bit smaller, the Unique Loom 3134028 Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Beige Area Rug is your best bet. This 4′ x 6′ rug is waterproof, mold and mildew resistant, stain-resistant, and shed-free, ensuring a minimal amount of upkeep (vacuuming, occasional spot cleaning, etc). It’s around 1/4″ thick and comes in several different colors, making it a great choice for a bedroom, smaller living room, dining room, or family room.

Key Features:

4′ x 6′

Stain-resistant

Shed-free

Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Area Rug, 4' x 6', Gray/Ivory List Price: $39.00 Price: $35.96 ($5.99 / Feet) You Save: $3.04 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t mind if your kids run on it

Image source: PAGISOFE/Amazon

For those with children, getting something a bit more kid-friendly is imperative. The PAGISOFE Soft Comfy White Area Rug should do the trick. It’s a fluffy, shag fur carpet that’s not only comfortable enough for your kids to play on, but also classy enough to tie together your living room perfectly. The throw rug comes in at approximately 47″ x 63″, making it the perfect size for a number of different rooms. It’s warm, silky, smooth, and comes in a variety of eye-popping colors like blue, hot pink, and purple. If you’re looking for a rug for your kid’s room, this ultra-comfortable, inexpensive design is the perfect option. Keep in mind, however, it’s not machine washable, so if your kids do manage to scruff it up, you’re going to need to wash it by hand. But that’s pretty commonplace when it comes to area rugs, regardless.

Key Features:

Approximately 47″ x 63″

Comes in a variety of vibrant colors

Wash by hand

PAGISOFE Soft Comfy White Area Rugs for Bedroom Living Room Fluffy Shag Fur Carpet for Kids Nur… List Price: $34.99 Price: $29.98 ($5.66 / Feet) You Save: $5.01 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick the size that’s right for you

Image source: nuLOOM/Amazon

If you have room for multiple rugs or you want to make sure you can fit one in your space, opt for the nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug. The rug is made from 100% polypropylene and it is made in Turkey. This is meant to withstand daily wear and tear and the synthetic material is both kid- and pet-friendly. This is offered in many shapes and sizes, ranging from 2′ x 3′ all the way to 12′ x 18′. You can even get a 2.8″ x 20′ rug. Stylish and versatile, this is a Moroccan-inspired rug with a global flair that is offered in 10 different colors and patterns. You can clean it by spot treating any stains and vacuuming it regularly.

Key Features:

Made from 100% polypropylene

Offered in many shapes and sizes

Moroccan-inspired designs

nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug, 8' x 10', Grey/Off-white List Price: $184.93 Price: $164.38 You Save: $20.55 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Puts up with a lot

Image source: Artistic Weavers/Amazon

The Artistic Weavers Area Rug is designed to withstand a lot. This is made out of machine-woven 100% polypropylene fibers for maximum durability. The functional medium pile allows for convenient placement in hallways, entryways, underneath furniture and where you won’t obstruct doorways. It’s a great rug for high traffic areas because it can be stepped on and walked over a lot. You can get this in black, dark blue, or grey and it comes in many sizes and shapes. It has a Moroccan-inspired design and it is easy to clean and maintain.

Key Features:

Made out of machine-woven polypropylene fibers

Functional medium pile

Great for high traffic areas