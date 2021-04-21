If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting that delicious, crispness when you first bite into an apple delivers such a satisfying feeling. Depending on which kind of apple is your preferred favorite, you will enjoy a sweet or tart taste as soon as you sink your teeth in. But some people struggle to bite into apples, as their teeth may hurt from chomping in. This is also important for anyone who has braces. That initial impact can be hard on your teeth and mouth. Make it easier on yourself and still be able to enjoy the apple when you use an apple slicer. This will cut up the apple for you and allow you to take smaller bites rather than the big initial one. It will also core the apple, making sure you don’t eat the seeds. This is a particularly excellent item if you are baking an apple pie and need many slices. Rather than doing this with one knife, any of these five apple slicers can aid you. Take a look at our picks for the best below and continue enjoying your apples.

Easy for anyone

Image source: OXO Good Grips/Amazon

It won’t be too hard to push the OXO Good Grips Apple Slicer, Corer, and Divider through your apple. That’s because it makes perfect slices when you push it through. This has soft, cushioned handles for comfort, allowing you to work your way through even the toughest of apples. It measures 7″ x 4.3″ x 2″ and made with sharp, stainless steel blades that are built to last. You can clean this by putting it in the dishwasher or wipe it down to make sure it’s ready for the next use. It evenly cores and slices your fruit and you’ll be able to pick them up and eat them in seconds.

Key Features:

Soft, cushioned handles

Made with sharp, stainless steel blades

Dishwasher-safe

OXO Good Grips Apple Slicer, Corer and Divider Price:$9.99

Don’t have trouble keeping this

Image source: KitchenAid/Amazon

Storage in your kitchen drawers is possible with the KitchenAid Classic Fruit Slicer. That’s because this is only 0.61″ in height, allowing you to rest it flatter than almost any other fruit slicer on the market. This creates eight perfectly even wedges each time. The blades are crafted from strong and durable stainless steel with 0.60mm thickness. The ergonomic handles add leverage, comfort, and stability during the slicing process. This will core and slice your fruit in a single motion. It is dishwasher-safe, adding to the ease of use.

Key Features:

0.61″ in height

Ergonomic handles

0.6mm thick blades

KitchenAid Classic Fruit Slicer, One Size, Red List Price:$12.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$3.00 (23%)

Get more slices for kids

Image source: SAVORLIVING/Amazon

Rather than just getting eight slices when you punch through an apple, the SAVORLIVING Apple Slicer will deliver 12. This is an upgraded version from previous iterations and has four welding points on each blade highly attached on the center ring. This makes all of them stronger and more durable. It is great for apples, pears, or even a potato. This should not be used on harder fruits like green apples or guavas, as the blades might bend. You can use this to prepare snacks for your kids for after school. It will create 12 slices that are thinner but easier to eat. It measures 7.82″ x 1.97″ x 4.92″.

Key Features:

Great for apples, pears, or even a potato

Delivers 12 equal slices

Measures 7.82″ x 1.97″ x 4.92″

SAVORLIVING Apple Slicer Upgraded Version 12-Blade Extra Large Apple Corer, Stainless Steel Price:$16.99

Your wallet will thank you

Image source: Utopia Kitchen/Amazon

The Utopia Kitchen Apple Slicer, Corer, Divider, Cutter, Wedger Tool is colorful and a great addition to your kitchen. It is made with top quality, extra sharp, 430 grade stainless steel blades which provide an extra sharp cut of your fruit. It’ll slice up your food into eight slices and the anti-slip silicone handles are easy to grab. They won’t rust and will keep their shine. It can be used for most medium-shaped fruits and is easy to clean. You can use soap and water or toss it in the dishwasher to get the best clean. Lastly, it is extremely affordable, so anybody on a budget will surely be pleased.

Key Features:

Extra sharp, 430 grade stainless steel blades

Can be used for most medium-shaped fruits

Clean it with soap and water

Utopia Kitchen Apple Slicer - Corer - Divider - Cutter - Wedger Tool (Green) List Price:$19.99 Price:$3.99 You Save:$16.00 (80%)

Don’t nick your finger

Image source: Prepworks by Progressive/Amazon

Keeping your fingers clear of the blades, the Prepworks by Progressive 16-Slice Thin Apple Slicer and Corer is safe to use. You will quickly and easily slice an apple into 16 different pieces, making it perfect to use in desserts. This is dishwasher-safe and cores the entire apple with a simple push. The cover is the really ingenious part of this as it will keep the blades covered when you aren’t using it but help you cut the apple too. You can use it as a base to push the apple slices and core through the blades from below rather than pushing down on it from up top. The innovative design makes it simple to use and keeps your blades and fingers away from each other.

Key Features:

Slices into 16 pieces

Base to cover blades and push apple through

Innovative design

Prepworks by Progressive 16-Slice Thin Apple Slicer & Corer, Gray White Price:$19.99