Best Appetizer Plates for Your Next Party

Birthday parties, holiday parties, get-togethers, barbecues, or even a card night are just some of the many types of shindigs people throw at their homes. If people call you the “the host with the most” because of how amazing your parties are, you are probably well on your way to planning your next one. No matter what you love to serve at your parties, people tend to want to eat a lot and eat often. Having appetizers ready for when your guests arrive is just the polite thing to do. But you’ll need some appetizer plates to help them portion things out. Appetizers are meant to be enjoyed in moderation, as you don’t want people to fill up before the big meal. Appetizer plates help you do that and they are much easier to hold, which increases mingling opportunities for your guests. There probably is more science behind all of this, but for now, we’ve highlighted our picks for the best sets of appetizer plates on the market. So pick up some of these and get ready to send out the invitations.

Feel the strength

Chicken wings are a favorite hand food of many people. If you’re stacking up a few wings on your plate, you want one that’s going to have some walls. That’s where the Mora Ceramic Plates Set fit into your life. This is a set of six plates and have a lead-free glaze that is all natural. Made from a crystallized, scratch-resistant formula, this ceramic is strong enough to withstand 1,000 grams of pressure. They come in three different patterns: assorted colors, Earl Grey, and vanilla white. These are 7.8″ in diameter.

Key Features:

Lead-free glaze

Crystallized, scratch-resistant formula

Comes in three different patterns

Make it safe to eat from

For a luncheon, an afternoon tea, or a shower, you may want something a little more refined and smaller when it comes to appetizer plates. With the Corelle Chip Resistant Appetizer Plates, you’ll enjoy a decorative design that will fit in with your theme. This comes with six plates that measure 6.75″ across. These are extremely durable and efficient, as they are made from triple-layered glass, so you won’t have to worry about cracks or chips. The blue paisley design is beautiful to look at and they impresses all who are using them. Each one is ultra-hygienic, as they have been approved and tested. They are also non-porous, meaning they won’t leak and are easy to clean. You won’t have to worry about overloading them and having them be hard to carry, as they are lightweight and easy to hold. You can put them in the microwave and the dishwasher, allowing you more flexibility when it comes to using the plates. They stack compactly, taking up half the space of normal ceramic dishes.

Key Features:

Blue paisley design is beautiful

Non-porous

Can be put in the microwave and the dishwasher

Get rid of them afterwards

While it is nice to have your own dishware that you can use again and again, sometimes you don’t wan to deal with the hassle of cleaning them. Picking up the WDF Appetizer Plates will solve that problem for you. This pack comes with 86 plates that you can use for desserts, salads, and appetizers. You can get these outlines with gold, gold plated, rose gold or silver, to add some flair to your dishes. These are made from 100% food-grade, BPA-free plastic that’s non-toxic. They are solid and heavy-duty, so they won’t crack or break while your guests are using them. Not only will you get the 86 plates, but you’ll also receive 86 forks to be used alongside them. These work excellently for any type of party that you have, as they fit in to any setting. Each one measures 6″ x 6″, giving everyone just enough room for their small meals. Your guests will be amazed at how beautiful they look.

Key Features:

6″ x 6″

86 plates and 86 forks

Add some flair to your dishes

Love the way they look

The Royal Doulton Tapas 6.3″ Plate Set is multicolored and great to look at. These are made from porcelain and have a simple but striking silhouette. The subtle clear glaze adds to the shine. You’ll get eight tapas plates in this set, making them perfect for appetizers, crackers, fruits, vegetables, and more. The hand-dipped glaze adds to the uniqueness. You can put these in the microwave or the dishwasher.

Key Features:

Multicolored set

Subtle clear glaze

Eight in a set

Honor your pet

You can get the SOCOSY Cute Cartoon Ceramic Seasoning Dishes with either dogs or cats on them. These come in a pack of four and the diameter of each is 5″. Made from high-fired ceramic, these have vivid designs that make dinner more interesting. These are safe for the microwave, dishwasher, and oven. You can put sauces on these to go with your appetizers.

Key Features:

Safe for the oven

Pack of four

High-fired ceramic