These popular Prime Day sales sell out every year – get them while you can

Prime Day 2022 is finally here and the deals are incredible! It still seems like we’ve been waiting so long for Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year to arrive. And now that it’s here, there are so many popular Prime Day sales that our readers are swarming to get.

But if history has taught us anything, it’s that some of the hottest deals of Prime Day 2022 will likely sell out. All of Amazon’s Prime Day deals are great. But there are some sales that everyone out there has really been waiting for this year.

In this roundup, we’ll cover the best of the best so you can check out all the most popular Prime Day deals in one place.

Wondering what the most popular Prime Day deals are among our readers? The list includes FREE MONEY from Amazon (add $50 to your account with Amazon Reload, get a $12.50 credit free!), AirPods Pro, and the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Are any of those awesome deals at risk of selling out? We’ll tell you everything you need to know.

Check out Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 hub to see all the hottest Prime Day deals. Plus, we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

How to get Prime Day prices

Before we get to all that, we need to remind you of something very quickly. All the best popular Prime Day sales are reserved for a specific group of shoppers.

In other words, if you’re not a Prime subscriber, you can’t get in on any of the action Amazon has planned on June 12 and June 13.

Long story short, you need to stop what you’re doing right now and sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. That way, you can score all these crazy Prime Day 2022 deals without paying a penny for Prime!

Popular Prime Day sales

Now that all that is out of the way, let’s talk Prime Day 2022 deals. We’ll start with a few products that are always best-sellers on Prime Day.

First and foremost, Amazon is giving away free money for Prime Day. Talk about popular Prime Day sales…

Just use Amazon Reload to add $50 to your Amazon account. Then, you’ll get a $12.50 credit! You’re going to spend that money anyway on Prime Day, so this deal is a no-brainer.

Here’s the deal page with more info.

Next up, you can find rock-bottom prices right now on all of Apple’s AirPods models.

That includes the insanely popular AirPods Pro that everyone loves so much! These noise cancelling earbuds are best-sellers all year round. But with this Prime Day discount, sales are definitely skyrocketing.

You can also get AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 on sale with deep discounts. Additionally, AirPods Max headphones are down to the lowest price of 2022.

Next up, we’ve got all-time low prices available on three of the best-selling Amazon devices of all time.

The Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire TV Stick Lite, and the 3rd-generation Echo Dot all have massive Prime Day discounts. Plus, the 4th-generation Echo Dot is on sale at the best price of the year.

Also, don’t forget that all of these products have bundle deals available, too. Don’t forget to check!

More top Prime Day deals

Another super-hot deal that thousands of our readers have already scored is the $50 Echo Auto. It adds hands-free Alexa to your car, and it’s on sale right now for just $19.99.

That’s just crazy!

Let’s definitely not forget the myQ smart garage door opener, which is already a steal at $30.

This device lets you control your garage door using your smartphone from anywhere in the world. Plus, you can even open and close your garage door using Alexa voice commands.

It’s on sale for just $16.98 during Prime Day 2022, and it’s one of the most popular Prime Day sales. Take advantage of the Amazon Key promotion if and when it comes back and you’ll get a $30 Amazon credit with your first in-garage delivery.

That means Amazon is basically paying you to get a myQ!

Amazon’s $120 Echo Buds are on sale for $69.99 for Prime Day 2022. Or, you can upgrade to the $140 Echo Buds with a wireless charging case for $89.99.

What’s more, you can get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with either deal!

Looking for Roomba deals? Well, there are plenty!

Prices start at just $179 for the wildly popular Roomba 692 robot vacuum. Or, if you want to step things up, the self-emptying Roomba i4+ is down to $399 instead of $650. Also, the $800 Roomba i7+ robot vacuum is just $499 right now.

Which popular Prime Day sales might sell out?

First and foremost, Amazon’s free money offer will definitely sell out.

This is obviously one of the most popular Prime Day sales. After all, it’s free money! But Amazon only has a certain number of credits it gives out each year. These deals always sell out, so hurry up and get in on the action while you can.

Also, we can pretty much guarantee that all of the deals on AirPods will sell out. They sell out each and every year on Prime Day.

AirPods Pro typically sell out first, which makes sense because they’re best-sellers. AirPods 3 will likely follow next, then AirPods 2.

Here are some more Prime Day 2022 deals that will almost certainly sell out:

You absolutely must check out all the rest of Amazon’s hottest Prime Day 2022 deals right here because there are some sales happening right now that you won’t believe.

