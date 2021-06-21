These popular Prime Day deals sell out every year – get them while you can

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2021 is finally here! We know Prime Day wasn’t delayed in 2021 like it was last year, but it still seems like we’ve been waiting so long for Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year to arrive. Did we say “biggest sales event of the year?” It’s actually Amazon’s biggest sales event ever, with more than 2 million deals available exclusively to Prime members around the world.

It goes without saying that 2 million deals are a whole lot of deals, and that’s why savvy shoppers like you follow our coverage. This way, you can skip all the filler and get right to all the good stuff! Are you looking for some examples of the hottest deals Amazon is offering for Prime Day 2021? Highlights include FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch, a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, AirPods 2 for just $99.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.79, the Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

All of Amazon’s Prime Day deals are incredible, but there are some sales that everyone out there has really been waiting for this year. In this roundup, we’ll cover the best of the best so you can check out all the most popular Prime Day deals in one place.

Before we get to all that, we need to remind you quickly that all the best deals on Prime Day are reserved for a specific group of shoppers. In other words, if you’re not a Prime subscriber, you can’t get in on any of the action that Amazon has planned on June 21 and June 22. You also can’t take advantage of all the incredible early Prime Day deals that we’re about to show you in this roundup. Long story short, you need to stop what you’re doing right now and sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime so you can score all these crazy deals without paying a penny for Prime!

Now that all that is out of the way, let’s take a look at all the fantastic new Prime Day deals that just popped up on Amazon’s site this morning — starting with a few products that are always best-sellers on Prime Day.

First and foremost, you can find rock-bottom prices right now on all of Apple’s AirPods models, including the insanely popular AirPods Pro! You can also get AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case on sale with deep discounts, and even AirPods Max got a big price cut!

Next up, we’ve got all-time low prices available on three of the best-selling Amazon devices of all time. The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99 instead of $50, the Fire TV Stick Lite can be had for just $17.99, the 3rd-generation Echo Dot is down to the ridiculously low price of $19.99, and the 4th-generation Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 instead of $50!

Another super-hot deal that thousands of our readers have already scored is the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car, which is on sale right now for just $14.99. That’s just crazy!

Last month, Amazon slashed the Echo Auto down to $25 from $50 and it was one of the most popular deals we covered all month long. Everyone loves using Alexa in their homes so it obviously makes sense that they would want access to all those great features once they leave the house. On top of that, you can use Alexa on the Echo Auto for things like finding nearby businesses, navigating, or streaming your favorite music and podcasts while you drive. It’s a fantastic little gadget and $14.99 is a new all-time low price.

Oh, and if you’re not already an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber then this deal gets even better. How, you ask? Instead of just getting a $50 Echo Auto for $14.99, you can score a $98 Echo Auto bundled with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same price of just $14.99!

Next up, we have the Echo Show 5, which is by far the best-selling smart display among BGR Deals readers. It used to cost $90 and it retails for $80 now that the second-generation model has launched. Grab one today, however, and you’ll pay just $44.99. You can also score an Echo Show 5 bundled with a Blink Mini cam for just $55.99!

Let’s definitely not forget the myQ smart garage door opener, which is already a steal at $30. It lets you control your garage door using your smartphone from anywhere in the world, and you can even open and close your garage door using Alexa voice commands! It’s on sale for just $16.98 during Prime Day 2021, but that’s not all. Take advantage of the Amazon Key promotion after you get your myQ and you’ll get a $40 Amazon credit with your first in-garage delivery!

Prime Day isn’t Prime Day without Instant Pot deals, and there is a slew of awesome bargains to choose from. Prices start at just $49.95 for the Instant Pot Duo Nova and the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer is definitely going to sell out at its all-time low price of $119.99. We’ve included four of our favorite Instant Pot deals down below, and you’ll find the rest on Amazon’s special Prime Day Instant Pot deals page.

Amazon’s $120 Echo Buds are on sale for $79.99 ahead of Prime Day 2021, or you can upgrade to the $140 Echo Buds with a wireless charging case for $99.99. What’s more, you can get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with either deal!

Looking for Roomba deals? Well, there are plenty! The two hottest deals are the Roomba 692 robot vacuum for $199.99 and the Roomba i4+ self-emptying robot vacuum for $399.99 instead of $650, and you can see all the rest right here.

Amazon’s $250 Echo Frames are on sale for $174.99 during Prime Day, and we’ve never seen them with a discount anywhere near this deep. And last but certainly not least, the $100 Amazon Halo activity and sleep tracking band is on sale for $69.99 right now, which is a new all-time low.

Other super-popular Prime Day deals include the SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC / Nintendo Switch Online Family 12-Month Membership bundle on sale for only $34.99 instead of $70, a big Prime Day blowout on Ninja kitchen appliances, Amazon’s awesome Dash Smart Shelf for just $9.99 in all three sizes, the $100 Echo for $59.99, a best-selling Yeedi robot vacuum for only $89.99, Roomba robot vacuum deals starting at $199.99, Sony noise cancelling headphones starting at just $78 and the incredible Sony WH1000XM4 headphones for a brand new all-time low of $248 instead of $350, Cosori air fryers starting at just $59.49, a massive sale on T-fal cookware, ecobee smart thermostats starting at $144, and so much more!

You absolutely must check out all the rest of Amazon’s hottest Prime Day 2021 deals right here because there are some sales happening right now that you won’t believe. Also, scroll down and you can see all the deals Amazon mentioned in the big Prime Day press release that went out last week:

