After selling out, these 5 Amazon best-sellers are all finally back in stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
We have a huge audience here at BGR Deals, and our readers always tend to gravitate toward certain products on Amazon. Needless to say, all that attention from our savvy audience often makes it difficult to keep these popular products in stock. Considering how many people out there follow us to see all the best bargains online, it’s not exactly a mystery why these fan favorites are constantly selling out at Amazon. Let’s also not forget the fact that online shopping continues to soar due to the pandemic. That means things generally go out of stock these days even more often than they used to, and all the extra attention from our audience only exacerbates things.
Of course, when popular items finally appear back in stock, we always do our best to let readers know so they can take advantage of restocks and related deals. Today, we’re going to highlight five particularly popular best-sellers that are all back in stock right now, like Amazon’s #1 best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker that’s on sale for $25.99 instead of $35, stunning genuine diamond stud earrings that Amazon reviewers rave about for just $59.90, and insanely popular Gosund Mini Wi-Fi smart plugs that used to sell for $28 per 4-pack but are down to just $5.31 each right now thanks to an Amazon discount. That’s a crazy price for awesome smart plugs with a whopping 51,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon!Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
We spent a ton of time sifting through all the best-selling products among our readers in order to find the most popular items that keep selling out. Then, we dug around on Amazon to find the hottest products that are currently back in stock. Examples include super-popular Apple’s awesome AirPods Pro back in stock at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021 so far, and the incredible Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop with an eye-popping $239 discount.
The potential bad news is that just because these popular items are back in stock now, that doesn’t mean they’ll stay in stock for very long. That’s especially true now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag. Any or all of these hot products could sell out again at any time, so you should definitely hurry if you want to get them before they’re gone.
Fifth and Fine 1/4Ct Diamond Stud Earrings
- The best-selling diamond earrings on Amazon’s entire site among BGR Deals readers
- Incredible price for diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers adore
- Special “Grand” studs feature a unique design that is comprised of multiple large and smaller diamonds per stud
- The resulting appearance looks much larger than anything you would get with earrings that only use a single stone with the same carat weight
- All Fifth and Fine earrings use conflict-free diamonds
- 30-day return policy, 100% satisfaction guarantee
- Free gift box with every purchase
Gosund Mini Wi-Fi smart plugs
- Best-selling mini Wi-Fi smart plugs with more than 51,000 5-star ratings on Amazon
- Control any “dumb” device using your iPhone, iPad, Android, or even your voice thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Automate your home with easy-to-use schedules and timers
- Control your devices from anywhere thanks to Wi-Fi support
Apple AirPods
- AirPods Pro and AirPods Max include class-leading active noise cancellation and transparency mode
- AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro both include a special case that can be charged with a Lightning cable or any wireless charger
- Sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you don’t need to worry about strenuous workouts or even rain
- Hands-free “Hey Siri” support gives you instant access to Apple’s voice assistant
Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker
- Unlike comparable speakers that only connect to your phone, tablet, computer, or smart device from up to 33 feet away, the Oontz Angle 3 has a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet
- IPX5 water resistance means you don’t have to worry about splashes near the pool, rain, or steam from your shower
- Designed and engineered by Cambridge Soundworks to deliver crystal clear sound, and the passive bass radiator enhances bass performance
- Long battery life of up to 14 hours of playtime per charge
- Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
- Weight: 10oz, length: 5″, height 2.8″
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
- Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 features a terrific convertible design that transforms it from a laptop to a touchscreen tablet with one fluid motion
- All the benefits of Chrome OS, including lightning-fast speed, the ability to boot up in seconds, built-in antivirus features, automatic updates, and long battery life
- Offers access to more than 2 million Android apps that can be downloaded directly from the Google Play app store
- 32GB of built-in flash storage plus an additional 100GB of Google Drive cloud-based storage
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.