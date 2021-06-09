After selling out, these 5 Amazon best-sellers are all finally back in stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We have a huge audience here at BGR Deals, and our readers always tend to gravitate toward certain products on Amazon. Needless to say, all that attention from our savvy audience often makes it difficult to keep these popular products in stock. Considering how many people out there follow us to see all the best bargains online, it’s not exactly a mystery why these fan favorites are constantly selling out at Amazon. Let’s also not forget the fact that online shopping continues to soar due to the pandemic. That means things generally go out of stock these days even more often than they used to, and all the extra attention from our audience only exacerbates things.

Of course, when popular items finally appear back in stock, we always do our best to let readers know so they can take advantage of restocks and related deals. Today, we’re going to highlight five particularly popular best-sellers that are all back in stock right now, like Amazon’s #1 best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker that’s on sale for $25.99 instead of $35, stunning genuine diamond stud earrings that Amazon reviewers rave about for just $59.90, and insanely popular Gosund Mini Wi-Fi smart plugs that used to sell for $28 per 4-pack but are down to just $5.31 each right now thanks to an Amazon discount. That’s a crazy price for awesome smart plugs with a whopping 51,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon!

AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%)

We spent a ton of time sifting through all the best-selling products among our readers in order to find the most popular items that keep selling out. Then, we dug around on Amazon to find the hottest products that are currently back in stock. Examples include super-popular Apple’s awesome AirPods Pro back in stock at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021 so far, and the incredible Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop with an eye-popping $239 discount.

The potential bad news is that just because these popular items are back in stock now, that doesn’t mean they’ll stay in stock for very long. That’s especially true now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag. Any or all of these hot products could sell out again at any time, so you should definitely hurry if you want to get them before they’re gone.

Fifth and Fine 1/4Ct Diamond Stud Earrings

The best-selling diamond earrings on Amazon’s entire site among BGR Deals readers

Incredible price for diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers adore

Special “Grand” studs feature a unique design that is comprised of multiple large and smaller diamonds per stud

The resulting appearance looks much larger than anything you would get with earrings that only use a single stone with the same carat weight

All Fifth and Fine earrings use conflict-free diamonds

30-day return policy, 100% satisfaction guarantee

Free gift box with every purchase

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price: $59.90

Gosund Mini Wi-Fi smart plugs

Best-selling mini Wi-Fi smart plugs with more than 51,000 5-star ratings on Amazon

Control any “dumb” device using your iPhone, iPad, Android, or even your voice thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Automate your home with easy-to-use schedules and timers

Control your devices from anywhere thanks to Wi-Fi support

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price: $24.99 Price: $21.24 You Save: $3.75 (15%)

Apple AirPods

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max include class-leading active noise cancellation and transparency mode



AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro both include a special case that can be charged with a Lightning cable or any wireless charger

Sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you don’t need to worry about strenuous workouts or even rain

Hands-free “Hey Siri” support gives you instant access to Apple’s voice assistant

Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Unlike comparable speakers that only connect to your phone, tablet, computer, or smart device from up to 33 feet away, the Oontz Angle 3 has a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet

IPX5 water resistance means you don’t have to worry about splashes near the pool, rain, or steam from your shower

Designed and engineered by Cambridge Soundworks to deliver crystal clear sound, and the passive bass radiator enhances bass performance

Long battery life of up to 14 hours of playtime per charge

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Weight: 10oz, length: 5″, height 2.8″

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price: $34.99 Price: $25.99 You Save: $9.00 (26%)

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 features a terrific convertible design that transforms it from a laptop to a touchscreen tablet with one fluid motion

All the benefits of Chrome OS, including lightning-fast speed, the ability to boot up in seconds, built-in antivirus features, automatic updates, and long battery life

Offers access to more than 2 million Android apps that can be downloaded directly from the Google Play app store

32GB of built-in flash storage plus an additional 100GB of Google Drive cloud-based storage

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 3… List Price: $499.00 Price: $260.91 You Save: $238.09 (48%)

