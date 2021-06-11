Best AirPods Case Cover

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The release of the Apple AirPods presented a double-edged sword for Apple fanatics. On one hand, they’re a non-intrusive, discreet, and easy-to-carry device for all of your audio needs. On the other hand, well, they’re pretty easy to misplace, considering each earbud is only a little bigger than an almond. All things considered though, they’re a great way to listen to music on the go and their main downfall can be solved, for the most part, with a simple carrying case. However, no case is really complete without a protective case cover for your precious — not to mention expensive — wireless earbuds. There are a few different casing options that can choose from, depending on your own preference, so we’ll go through some of the best available. Here are some of the best AirPods case covers on the market today.

Easily slide it on

Image source: AhaStyle/Amazon

If you prefer a sleek, rubbery case for your AirPods case, the AhaStyle Upgrade AirPods Case Protective Cover is a great choice. Compatible with both regular and wireless charging AirPods cases, this cover is made out of premium silicone to prevent bumps, drops, and scratches on your case without adding any unnecessary bulk. It also comes with a metal carabiner and hand strap so you can conveniently carry around your AirPods without worry — essentially killing two birds with one stone.

Key Features:

Comes with a metal carabiner

Prevents bumps, drops, and scratches

Sleek, rubbery case

Rugged and hard

Image source: Kekilo/Amazon

In the event that you want a more solid, rugged cover, this Metal AirPods Case by Kekilo is your best bet. Containing minimal bulk for your AirPods case setup, this case still manages to combine both a silicone slipcover and a metal overshell for an ultra-durable and tough exterior. This cover provides full, non-slip 360° coverage for your case, allowing you to access all your cases’ regular features without intrusion. It also comes with a keychain for easy carrying, as well as a silicone flexible strap so you can transform your AirPods into traditional sport earphones for intense workouts that require extra support.

Key Features:

Metal overshell

Full, non-slip 360° coverage

Keychain for easy carrying

It’s okay in the rain

Image source: Catalyst/Amazon

For those who want a durable, versatile, and waterproof casing, you should definitely opt for this Skin for Apple AirPods Case by Catalyst. This light, silicone case is made out of durable and rugged polycarbonate that exceeds MIL-STD 810G military standards for impact and drops up to 6.6ft. It’s also shock-absorbent and waterproof up to 3.3ft, yet it’s still sleek and portable enough to not impact the aesthetics of your case. For those who tend to use their AirPods outdoors, this cover is an absolute no-brainer.

Key Features:

Light, silicone case

Shock-absorbent and waterproof

Great for outdoors

Find the color you want

Image source: R-fun/Amazon

AirPods can cost you a decent amount, so save some money with the R-fun AirPods Case Cover with Keychain. These are cost-effective but also come in so many different colors, yours is sure to stick out. The 49 choices provide you with the opportunity to find one that is specifically for you. This is compatible with AirPods 2 and the original AirPods. There is a carabiner included, allowing you to clip it wherever you need. Made from high quality elastomer, this is flexible and shock-resistant to protect your case.

Key Features:

49 color choices

Compatible with AirPods 2 and the original AirPods

Flexible and shock-resistant

Save some money

Image source: Marge Plus/Amazon

The Marge Plus for AirPods Case Cover with Keychain is a cost-effective option. AirPods aren’t cheap so being able to save some money where you can is important. This is easy to carry and allows for wireless charging, so you don’t have to remove the cover to do so. It is made from eco-friendly silicone that is tough and durable. There are 21 color choices for you to pick from and it comes with a strap and a carabiner.

Key Features:

Easy to carry

Allows for wireless charging

21 color choices