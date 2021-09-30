Best air fryer deals for October 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you looking for the best air fryer of 2021? Well, there’s plenty of debate around that topic. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. There are some product categories out there that are so popular, new offerings pop up practically every week. And because these categories are so hot, companies always want BGR Deals to test their latest offerings. Robot vacuums are one example, and we get new models to test all the time. Another good example is air fryers, which are by far the hottest kitchen gadgets out there these days.

Want to see all the best air fryer deals of October 2021? Don’t worry, you’ve come to the right place.

Air fryer ovens are fantastic for so many reasons. It’s rare that a kitchen appliance helps you cook tasty food that’s also healthy. As opposed to deep fryers, air fryers use a small fraction of the oil you would normally need. Yet the food that comes out is still crispy and delicious. Your food will have so much less fat and cholesterol, yet everyone in your family will still love eating it!

Best Air Fryer deals of 2021

We love being able to test all these products so we can tell our readers about the very best ones. On the flip side of the coin, however, it can definitely be exhausting sometimes. Testing so many similar products means they can all blend together at times. But then, when we do get something new and unique to test, it makes the product even more special. Such is the case with the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer with Alexa.

This is a fairly new model and it’s now available on Amazon. It’s also got a great discount, so this smart air fryer is the same price as a “dumb” model.

Our favorite smart air fryer

Image source: Proscenic

The brand new Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer with Alexa is an awesome air fryer we’ve been testing for a long time now. And you’ll be happy to know that this sleek new model offers much more than just gimmicky smart features.

Proscenic is a well-known air fryer brand that has several best-selling models to its credit. And now, the company has added smart features to everything else that made its earlier model so popular. You can control the Proscenic T21 with your smartphone. There are also more than 100 recipes in the free app, and one-touch programs make it easy to cook nearly anything. You can use the touch control panel on the front to start cooking or the smartphone app. Scheduled cooks are supported as well, plus you can receive notifications when the air fryer is done. How cool is that?!

You can even control this air fryer with voice commands. That’s right, it supports Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant!

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer with Alexa is the price. It has a terrific, sleek design and ample 5.8-quart capacity. It also has a nonstick nano-ceramic coated basket that is dishwasher safe. You get all that plus Proscenic’s terrific smart features… and yet the retail price is just $129. That’s what you would pay for a comparable model without any great smart features!

If you grab one right now, however, you won’t even pay $129. That’s because an Amazon coupon slashes the price to just $89 for a limited time! You definitely don’t want to miss out on this deal.

Proscenic T21 fast facts

Large 5.8-quart capacity and advanced heating system to ensure even air frying

Connects to your smartphone so you can control your air fryer with the Potensic Home app

Start and stop cooking, set the temperature, schedule cooking, and monitoring

Save your own custom recipes in the app or access dozens of online recipes

The touch panel includes all necessary controls and 8 preset cooking modes

Rapid hot air technology heats up fast and cooks quickly

The nonstick cooking basket is easy to clean and dishwasher safe

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Runner up

If you want another good option for one of the best air fryers with smart features, we’ve got just the thing. The Epichef AF600 Smart WiFi Air Fryer is a newer model from a top air fryer brand. Anyone who is familiar with popular air fryers will definitely know the name Epichef. The AF600 is the latest and greatest model from this great company, and it’s packed full of smart features. Definitely check it out!

Epichef AF600 fast facts

Forget deep frying, the new Epichef Smart WiFi Air Fryer is the calorie killer you’ve been waiting for

Cook up deliciously crispy food with 85% less oil and fat

A healthy way to indulge your cravings without all the guilt

The special nonstick basket has a nano-ceramic coating with no Teflon, PFOA, or BPA

Faster cooking times mean less waiting and more tasting

Carbon fiber heating element and 360-degree airflow technology heats your food 30% quicker with perfect crisping

A transparent viewing window on the front lets you see when your food is done without having to open the air fryer

The touch control panel is sleek and sophisticated

A free companion app has plenty of great recipes to choose from

You can even control your air fryer with the smartphone app or voice commands

Monitor your cooking process from anywhere

Top-rated air fryer oven

Image source: COSORI/Amazon

A great way to buy a new air fryer is to check out the models that are popular with other shoppers. If great ratings are a priority for you, it doesn’t get any better than the COSORI Air Fryer Max XL.

This model has been a best-selling air fryer for so long at Amazon. It features 5.8-quart capacity, which is more than enough space to feed your entire family. It also has 13 different cooking functions to ensure that different types of food are fried properly. Other top features include a smart design with even heating and a shake reminder that helps spread out your food.

With 49,000 5-star Amazon ratings and another 5,000 4-star reviews, this model is as good as it gets. What’s more, the COSORI Air Fryer Max XL is on sale right now with a discount!

Best cheap air fryer

Image source: Ultrean/Amazon

Do you want an awesome air fryer that’s cheap thanks to a deep discount? Well, then the Ultrean AF03 8-in-1 Electric Hot Air Fryer Oven just rocketed to the top of your list.

This fantastic air fryer is made by Ultrean. As you may or may not be aware, Ultrean is one of the top air fryer brands on Amazon’s entire site. As competitive as this space is, that’s definitely not an easy feat. The Ultrean AF03 air fryer exemplifies the qualities that everyone loves about this brand. It’s reliable, it’s sleek, and it’s fast. Additionally, it’ll have you cooking up deliciously crispy food in no time.

This model retails for $110, but it has a huge discount right now at Amazon. It’s definitely the best cheap air fryer you can get!

Best compact air fryer

Image source: Dash/Amazon

13,000+ Amazon shoppers can’t be wrong. The Dash Compact Air Fryer Oven is the best compact model out there. If you want an air fryer that looks sleek and retro, this one’s perfect. And best of all, it doesn’t take up a lot of space on your kitchen counter!

At just $49.99, you really can’t go wrong.

Best air fryer with a built-in toaster oven

Image source: Instant Brands/Amazon

Many discerning people out there want the best of the best. If that’s the case, look no further than the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer.

Instant Brands is the company behind the beloved Instant Pot line that everyone loves so much. Of course, they don’t just make multi-cookers these days. Instant Brands’ Vortex line of air fryer ovens is insanely popular. What’s more, Instant Vortex air fryers are nowhere near as expensive as Instant Pot multi-cookers!

The Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer is the creme de la creme. It features tons of capacity with 10 quarts of space. Additionally, there are seven different cooking modes, not just air frying. You can also use it as a toaster oven and to roast, bake, dehydrate, and more!

With a retail price of $140, this model costs less than most other air fryers with 10 quarts of capacity. And right now, there’s a discount on Amazon that’ll lower the price even further.

